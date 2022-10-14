Republicans have weaponized the Supreme Court with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. I see this as the first move in a projected series to strip Americans of reproductive and other individual rights that will include the right not only to safe abortions without exception, even for rape, incest or if the life of the mother is at risk, but also for the use of any form of birth control, and same-sex marriage. Apparently the only reason interracial marriage is not on the table (yet) is because that would personally affect Justice Clarence Thomas and his traitorous wife, Ginni.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO