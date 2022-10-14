Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: GOP has gone insane
Republicans have weaponized the Supreme Court with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. I see this as the first move in a projected series to strip Americans of reproductive and other individual rights that will include the right not only to safe abortions without exception, even for rape, incest or if the life of the mother is at risk, but also for the use of any form of birth control, and same-sex marriage. Apparently the only reason interracial marriage is not on the table (yet) is because that would personally affect Justice Clarence Thomas and his traitorous wife, Ginni.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Jeremy Shaffer is a problem solver
We are lifelong Democrats, but we’re voting for Republican Jeremy Shaffer for Congress this year. We are in a crisis in this country right now with inflation skyrocketing, gas prices near all time-highs and crime rising all around us. Yet our party’s candidate for Congress seems to want to spend more, cut back gas production and defund the police. We are facing major challenges in America today, yet many politicians just want to blame the other side and put their head in the sand.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Senate guardianship bill dangerous
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Support for Mastriano is horrifying
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
House GOP’s Steve Scalise defends Medicare, Social Security plans
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Am I allowed to drop off a ballot for someone else?
The question is simple, yet often asked: Am I allowed to drop off a ballot for someone else?. In Pennsylvania, the answer is mostly no. As stated on Pennsylvania’s official voting website, “The only exceptions are if you are a voter with a disability and have designated someone, in writing, to deliver your ballot, or if you need an emergency absentee ballot.”
