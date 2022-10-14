ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NOLA.com

St. Claude Arts Park opens this week with free outdoor concerts

During the pandemic, Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge added drive-in movies, screening films on the side of its building just over the parish line in Arabi. Now, that wall is covered by a purple mural by Kalli Padgett, and the lot has been built into the St. Claude Arts Park, a brand-new outdoor venue and art market space. The official ribbon cutting is this week, and there will be two concerts in the park, both free of charge, courtesy of the Jazz Foundation of America.
ARABI, LA
NOLA.com

Artist from Lake Charles explores gender, identity and the body in a male-dominated art world

In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. Throughout her career, Lake Charles native Lynda Benglis has created challenging and inventive works of sculpture, painting, video and performance art, using a wide range of materials such as glass, ceramic, latex, aluminum, beeswax, polyurethane and mixed media.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NOLA.com

Man indicted with Metairie murder of his best friend, intimidation of witness in case

A New Orleans man will stand trial for allegedly gunning down his best friend as they celebrated the defendant's birthday during a night out in Metairie. Brandon Thomas-Clark, 22, was indicted Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation of a witness, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Learn the dark history of New Orlean's calaboose, a true French Quarter dungeon

It’s among the most photographed places in New Orleans, and for good reason. It also happens to be one of the prettiest. You know the spot, and you know the shot: Jackson Square, as seen from across Decatur Street. Gen. Andrew Jackson atop his steed anchors the center, with the Gothic spires of St. Louis Cathedral towering behind him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

Despite the protests of more than 100 residents Tuesday night, the St. Tammany Parish Planning Commission gave tentative approval to a controversial new Mandeville area subdivision opponents say will flood Greenleaves subdivision during heavy rains. The protesters turned out from Greenleaves, Cherry Creek and The Lakes subdivisions all located south,...
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Pearl River Town Council candidates want to serve community

Seven candidates are in the race to fill the five seats on the Pearl River Town Council, with the election scheduled for Nov. 8. Three incumbents — Angel Galloway, Tim Moray and Kathryn Walsh — will defend their seats as newcomers Kristy Franatovich, Jerrod Hutchinson, Virgil Phillips and Cheryl Schultheis hope to secure their spots within the town’s leadership.
PEARL RIVER, LA
NOLA.com

A View of New Orleans Like No Other

The team of local experts that developed Vue Orleans, the interactive experience featuring one-of-a-kind exhibits that celebrate the confluence of cultures in New Orleans, made sure that “it’s all in the details.”. Located at “the foot of Canal,” 2 Canal Street in the former World Trade Center building...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike

Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Two robbed, one shot in three separate incidents in New Orleans

Two people were robbed and a man was shot Saturday in three separate violent incidents in New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man who went into a woman’s Mid City home on Saturday morning was robbed at gunpoint, police reported. The man went to the woman’s house, in the 500 block South Genois Street at about 10:23 a.m., where he was met by two armed men who took his car keys, according to police.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

