ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

'This signifies 15 years of life': Indy girl shares importance of Quinceañera

By Nicole Griffin
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dr2uf_0iYkspQi00

INDIANAPOLIS — Valentina Guerra-Pena is just weeks away from her Quinceañera, a celebration in the Hispanic community for a girl's 15th birthday.

"It's another year that God has given you and it's a day that we celebrate kind of like a sweet 16," Valentina said.

Valentina's celebration will start with a religious service at St. Patrick's Church in Fountain Square.

Credit: Nicole Griffin

A large portion of the church's members are from the Hispanic community. Over the last 28 years, thousands of Quinceañera services have been held at the church.

"So it's a traditional celebration, it goes back centuries and originally, it was an experience of womanhood, coming into womanhood. So a woman was eligible — eligible at 15, for marriage for running the household," Father Dennis Schafer said. "It's a dedication to Mary who is a model for women in being mothers and running a household."

Valentina Guerra-Pena

After the service, Valentina is excited to wear her beautiful lilac dress covered in flowers that light up and dance with her friends and family where the rest of her celebration will take place at an event center. But, she also understands the importance of the day.

"I learned that the most important part of that day is coming and celebrating it in church because it's another year that God has given you," Valentina said.

TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indyschild.com

Magic of Lights returns to Ruoff Music Center, Nov. 18

Magic of Lights is a dazzling drive-through experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters created with the latest LED technology. Experience the light displays from the comfort and safety of your car as you wind through the sparkling path of Noblesville’s favorite holiday tradition. One carload, one price. At...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers graduate awarded with prestigious scholarship

Safiya Sankari, a 2021 graduate of Eman Schools in Fishers, has received the Rise Global Winners scholarship for her research and development of an algorithm that turns breath vapors into glucose readings for diabetic patients. The scholarship offers a full ride to the school of their choice; access to technological devices and a network of other winners; specifically designed leadership and educational courses’ career services paired mentorship; and a three-week service and leadership summit that takes place at a rotating location globally.
FISHERS, IN
WIBC.com

Police Arrest Man For Anti-Semitic Act In Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man has been arrested and charged in the case of an act of anti-Semitism in Bloomington. Lately, there has been a problem with Mezuzah’s being stolen off the front porches of homes in Bloomington where Jewish people live. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indiana fall foliage change update

INDIANAPOLIS — We've seen some major changes with our fall foliage over the past week. Check out how much more color we're seeing on our Brown County leaf camera last week compared to now:. We're also starting to see some vibrant colors across the Indianapolis metro area. Check out...
INDIANA STATE
WRTV

WRTV

36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy