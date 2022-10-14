Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Padres' surprise playoff run comes with added benefit: Fernando Tatis Jr. can return earlier in 2023
The San Diego Padres advanced to the National League Championship Series over the weekend, extending an October run that has seen them knock off the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres will now square off against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning on Tuesday with a trip to the World Series hanging in the balance.
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Guardians weather forecast: ALDS Game 5 could be impacted by rainy night in New York
NEW YORK -- Monday night, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will finish up their ALDS matchup with Game 5 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. The Yankees won Game 4 on Sunday night to force the winner-take-all Game 5. The winner will take on the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The loser goes home. Here's how you can watch Game 5.
CBS Sports
Five reasons why the Mariners won't be waiting very long for their next postseason trip
Saturday, the city of Seattle played host to its first Major League Baseball playoff game since 2001. I don't even want to imagine the feelings involved in the excitement building before attending the game and then watching the M's fail to score for 18 innings in a 1-0 marathon loss to end their season against the Astros.
CBS Sports
Dodgers end 2022 early with lots of questions, including futures of Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw, Trea Turner
The Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated from MLB's postseason on Saturday night, losing Game 4 of their National League Division Series to the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers, who won a majors-leading 111 games during the regular season, will now slink into the offseason with just a single postseason victory to show for their efforts.
CBS Sports
Phillies vs. Braves: TV channel, time, prediction, starting pitchers for NLDS Game 4, live stream, odds
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves in blowout fashion on Friday, extending their lead to 2-1 in the best-of-five National League Division Series. Another win will see the Phillies advance onward to play for the NL pennant against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres. Likewise, another loss will derail the Braves' hopes of repeating as World Series champions.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Starting Game 5 of ALDS
Cortes will start Tuesday's Game 5 of the ALDS against Cleveland, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. The Yankees will be able to deploy Cortes on three days rest after Game 5 was moved to Tuesday due to inclement weather. Jameson Taillon, who was slated to start Monday, figures to be available out of the bullpen if needed.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: On very short leash
Syndergaard is only scheduled to go through the order once in his start in Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta on Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. While the Phillies could always adjust their plans based on Syndergaard's performance, his numbers since his mid-season move to Philadelphia suggest that he's unlikely to do much to change his manager's mind. In 10 appearances for his new team, he owns a mediocre 4.12 ERA, though his very low 13.7 percent strikeout rate suggests things could be meaningfully worse. The Phillies could hope to get multiple innings from Bailey Falter following Syndergaard's exit, though they could also turn to high-leverage options very early in the game. Even using Zack Wheeler in relief appears to be on the table.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Role decreasing
Barton posted two tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Cardinals. Barton played just 39 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 6. His role has been in flux recently, as he played 57 percent in Week 4 and 78 percent in Week 5. When he's on the field full-time, Barton is a stud. He posted 46 tackles (26 solo) and a sack through the first five games. However, his steep drop in usage recently is a serious concern, and fantasy managers should manage their expectations in Week 7 against the Chargers.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Jones: Few mistakes in win
Jones completed 19 of 27 passes for 173 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Ravens. Jones threw multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 1, finding the end zone from five and eight yards away. He remained a game manager but did so effectively by distributing the ball accurately and largely avoiding miscues -- though he did lose an inconsequential fumble just before halftime. Jones will have capped volume until the Giants are forced to take to the air more, limiting his fantasy intrigue.
