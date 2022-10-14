ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Phillies vs. Braves: TV channel, time, prediction, starting pitchers for NLDS Game 4, live stream, odds

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves in blowout fashion on Friday, extending their lead to 2-1 in the best-of-five National League Division Series. Another win will see the Phillies advance onward to play for the NL pennant against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres. Likewise, another loss will derail the Braves' hopes of repeating as World Series champions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Starting Game 5 of ALDS

Cortes will start Tuesday's Game 5 of the ALDS against Cleveland, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. The Yankees will be able to deploy Cortes on three days rest after Game 5 was moved to Tuesday due to inclement weather. Jameson Taillon, who was slated to start Monday, figures to be available out of the bullpen if needed.
CLEVELAND, NY
CBS Sports

Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: On very short leash

Syndergaard is only scheduled to go through the order once in his start in Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta on Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. While the Phillies could always adjust their plans based on Syndergaard's performance, his numbers since his mid-season move to Philadelphia suggest that he's unlikely to do much to change his manager's mind. In 10 appearances for his new team, he owns a mediocre 4.12 ERA, though his very low 13.7 percent strikeout rate suggests things could be meaningfully worse. The Phillies could hope to get multiple innings from Bailey Falter following Syndergaard's exit, though they could also turn to high-leverage options very early in the game. Even using Zack Wheeler in relief appears to be on the table.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Cody Barton: Role decreasing

Barton posted two tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Cardinals. Barton played just 39 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 6. His role has been in flux recently, as he played 57 percent in Week 4 and 78 percent in Week 5. When he's on the field full-time, Barton is a stud. He posted 46 tackles (26 solo) and a sack through the first five games. However, his steep drop in usage recently is a serious concern, and fantasy managers should manage their expectations in Week 7 against the Chargers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Daniel Jones: Few mistakes in win

Jones completed 19 of 27 passes for 173 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Ravens. Jones threw multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 1, finding the end zone from five and eight yards away. He remained a game manager but did so effectively by distributing the ball accurately and largely avoiding miscues -- though he did lose an inconsequential fumble just before halftime. Jones will have capped volume until the Giants are forced to take to the air more, limiting his fantasy intrigue.

