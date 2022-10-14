ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guide #56: From Britbox to Shudder, the best niche streaming services

By Gwilym Mumford
A couple of weeks ago, we offered up a streaming guide for these cost of living-tinged times, looking at the positives and negatives of the “big five” platforms (Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix, Now). But the streaming buffet doesn’t just extend to that quintet; there’s a host of other, more niche streamers each offering up their own smörgåsbord of diverting shows and films. Let’s run through the best of them – grab a plate!

Lionsgate+

Ramy Youssef, star of Ramy, which you can find on Lionsgate+. Photograph: Craig Blankenhorn

Price : £5.99 a month

Formerly known as Starzplay, this platform has long been seen as a bit of a hidden streaming gem for its collection of dynamite US acquisitions – it’s where you can see Ramy (above), The Great and P Valley before anyone else – and bargain price. Alas, it’s a bit less of a bargain these days, having recently gone up from £1.99 for the first six months to £5.99 after a 30-day trial. Still, with other platforms also raising their subscription fees, it remains well priced.

The best thing on there right now: The (somehow uplifting) pandemic drama Station Eleven (pictured top), which is very much in the running for show of the year.

BritBox

William Eadie in Lynne Ramsay’s Ratcatcher, available on BritBox. Photograph: Cinetext/Bbc/Allstar

Price : £5.99 a month

Written off as a doomed exercise before it even launched, this BBC-ITV streaming collaboration is still standing three years on. It found its niche early – essentially it’s where your mum goes to watch old episodes of Cadfael – but its hefty library of classic British series is backed up by some credible original shows (notably The Beast Must Die ) and a surprisingly strong film selection at a competitive price.

The best thing on there right now: Ratcatcher, Lynne Ramsay’s bruising, Glasgow-set coming-of-age drama, doesn’t exactly chime with BritBox’s cosy teatime drama vibe, but it’s a stunner nonetheless.

Mubi/TankTV

Noémie Merlant, left, and Adèle Haenel in a scene from Portrait of a Lady on Fire. Photograph: AP

Price: Mubi, from £10.99 a month; TankTV from £3 a month

The cineaste’s choice, Mubi has been delivering impeccably curated film picks for more than a decade. Leaning heavily towards the arthouse, it offers cinema that other streamers are unable or unwilling to platform. At £10.99 it doesn’t come cheap, but the £16.99 option, with a “hand-picked” cinema ticket included every week, may well entice regular cinemagoers. Boasting a similar format, though significantly cheaper, is TankTV, with themed seasons featuring Tarkovsky, Varda and Von Trier.

The best thing on there right now: For Mubi, it’s surely the sumptuous Portrait of a Lady on Fire ; while TankTV is showing Terence Davies’s recently restored masterpiece Distant Voices, Still Lives .

Paramount +

Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief in a scene from Paramount+ series Halo. Photograph: Adrienn Szabo/AP

Price: £6.99 a month

The newest combatant in our streaming wars arrives armed with a pretty robust catalogue of shows and films old and new. It’s where you can watch South Park (still gleefully offensive, 25 series in), Kevin Costner-starring US ratings monster Yellowstone and an extremely pricey – if strangely not-talked-about – adaptation of video game Halo . A major player.

The best thing on there right now: The frequently bonkers legal drama The Good Fight, which manages to knit everything from the January 6 riots to Jeffrey Epstein’s death into its storylines.

Shudder

Saloum, just one excellent film available on Shudder. Photograph: Courtesy of LACME STUDIOS/Shudder

Price: From £3.99 a month

A streaming service devoted entirely to horror? Your mileage – and tolerance for severed heads flying across the screen – may vary. But if horror is your thing, Shudder is a sound investment, boasting a truly impressive library, great curation (with collections on everything from Giallo to folk horror) and some inventive original shockers.

The best thing on there right now: Saloum , a stylish and entertaining gangster/horror hybrid largely set in Senegal.

Discovery +

The Men Who Sold the World Cup, on the shady selection of Qatar as 2022’s World Cup host, is now on Discovery+. Photograph: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images

Price: £3.99 a month

Once synonymous with hush-voiced wildlife programmes, Discovery now seems to churn out an endless array of reality telly and stomach-churning true crime. Its streaming offshoot has a vast library of both, if that floats your boat, as well as, admittedly, a decent chunk of nature programming too – at a pretty impressive price.

Best thing on there right now: The Men Who Sold the World Cup, a none-more-timely account of the murkiness that swirled around the Qatar 2022 bid.

