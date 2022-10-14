Read full article on original website
Related
Man wanted for forcibly touching woman in Islandia store
According to police, a man approached a woman who was shopping in Walgreens, located at 1860 Veterans Memorial Highway on Aug. 30 at 3:40 p.m.
Police: 2 men wanted for stealing car in Melville
According to police, a man was dropped off in a white vehicle on Phaetons Drive on Sept. 22 at approximately 7:10 a.m.
VIDEO: Woman, 82, knocked to ground in Brooklyn robbery
An 82-year-old woman was knocked to the ground as a man robbed her on a Brooklyn street corner this week, police said Monday.
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Harlem, police say
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan man is accused of fatally shooting a 41-year-old man in the head in Harlem last month, police said Monday. Tomas Dunn, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Sept. 30 incident, police said. Dunn allegedly shot Saladeen Cochrane near […]
Police: Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn playground
Authorities say shots were fired near a playground in East Flatbush Monday morning.
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing suspect arrested 65 times, Poughkeepsie shooting, New Rochelle fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Police: Man wanted for breaking into Huntington Station storage units
According to police, a man broke into Simply Self Storage, located at 670 Jericho Turnpike, on Sept. 8 at approximately 7:45 a.m. and broke locks off multiple storage units.
Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
Morristown police search for man who attempted to steal student’s backpack
Morristown police are looking for a man they say approached a child under suspicious circumstances. Police say a male student was walking to school in the area of Sussex Avenue and Mills Street when a man tried to grab the student’s backpack. They say the student was able to...
Nassau police: Burglary in Garden City ends with police-involved shooting
A burglary in Garden City overnight ended with a police-involved shooting, Nassau police say.
Man allegedly exposed himself to girl as she was walking by him near NJ educational facility
The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office has arrested a man they say allegedly exposed himself to a juvenile victim in the area of an educational facility located in Montgomery Township. According to the prosecutor’s office, on Saturday, Oct. 1, a juvenile victim reported to police that an unknown male pulled...
Police: Shots fired at vehicle in Centereach
Police tell News 12 a South Setauket man was driving south on North Washington Avenue.
Bandits rob Brooklyn smoke shop of CBD at gunpoint: NYPD
Police are looking for a group that robbed a Brooklyn smoke shop at gunpoint of a cellphone, about $1,000 and CBD items last Monday, police said.
Police: 16-year-old in critical condition after stabbing in Brooklyn
A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being stabbed in Brooklyn Monday night, according to the NYPD. Authorities say the boy was stabbed in the torso at the intersection of East 46th and Winthrop streets at around 10:15 p.m. after some kind of dispute with a man. The...
Police: Stony Point man accused of attacking girlfriend leads police on chase that ends in crash
Clarkstown police say a man wanted for assaulting his girlfriend Monday at the Tappan Zee Hotel was taken into custody following a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Police say Todd Humphrey, 46, of Stony Point, was spotted by state police around 1:30 p.m. in Putnam County. That's when a pursuit ensued.
Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside
A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
Prosecutor's office: 22-year-old fatally shot in Union; no indication incident is related to shooting on previous day
The Union County Prosecutor's Office has announced a 22-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend in Union. Police responded to the 2000 block of Morris Avenue in Union Sunday around 6:39 p.m. after reports of gunshots in the area and located Emmanuelle Florestal, of Irvington, who suffered gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Suffolk police: 80-year-old woman, driver had argument before fatal hit-and-run
An argument between an 80-year-old woman and a driver resulted in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday night in West Islip, police say. The incident happened on Tanglewood Road around 9:30 p.m. Police say the Helga McNulty exited the vehicle after the argument. Investigators say the driver then backed up and slammed...
Police: Man stabbed in Yonkers; suspect in custody
A stabbing in Yonkers left one man in the hospital.
Cortez Hinton, 33, Murdered
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 0809 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an aided in front of 970 Kelly Street, within the confines of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 33-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive,with a gunshot wound to the torso,...
Comments / 0