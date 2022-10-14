Read full article on original website
Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine's power, water
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies in a repeatedly bombed Ukrainian city and pounded critical energy facilities elsewhere on Tuesday, part of what Ukraine’s president denounced as a quickening Russian campaign to drive Ukrainians into the cold and dark and making peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly one-third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, “causing massive blackouts across the country.” “No space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime,” he tweeted. The campaign of strikes using missiles, drones and other weaponry has opened a new phase in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nearly eight-month invasion, as winter begins to bite. Even far from battlefields, water, heating and power are no longer certainties, with daily strikes reaching far into the country to slam utilities, sometimes faster than they can be repaired.
The inventors of ESG: ‘Critics have a point–here’s the new global reporting system that will address it’
ESG reporting should be more rigorous–but it’s still the best yardstick available, writes the UNGC’s Sanda Ojiambo.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
Worry grows for a female Iranian athlete who climbed without a hijab
Media reports warned she may have been forced by Iranian officials to leave early from a competition in South Korea and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.
Ohio governor's race split by pandemic, abortion, gun rights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Just three years ago, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, stood side by side, promising to push together for gun control proposals after a gunman killed nine people and wounded more than two dozen in the city’s nightclub district. It was a short-lived pledge. Allies then, DeWine and Whaley are now facing each other in a partisan governor’s race defined by events that neither could have predicted at the time: the coronavirus pandemic and a U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. They no longer see eye-to-eye on guns either. Their gun control proposals never came about, and since the Dayton mass shooting DeWine signed legislation loosening gun restrictions — including a so-called stand your ground bill eliminating the duty to retreat before using force and another making concealed weapons permits optional for those legally allowed to carry a weapon. “The politics got hard and Mike DeWine folded,” Whaley said this year.
Climate Questions: Who is most vulnerable to climate change?
Most of the world's population has been affected in some way by climate change — 85% of the world, in fact. But the effects of climate change haven't been equally felt by all. Some communities have seen a slight rise in temperature here and there, but others have had their entire communities wiped out.
Biden administration to sell oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserve in bid to lower gas prices: Report
The Biden administration is expected to sell 14 millions barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to lower gas prices.
Wells Fargo report reveals Indian Country’s “Once-in-a-Seven-Generation Opportunity”
--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005161/en/ Wells Fargo’s new report - Indian Country’s Once-in-a-Seven Generation Opportunity: Building Economic Resiliency That Sticks - analyzes longstanding economic and social inequities facing Native American communities, their underlying resiliency, and what can be done to secure future tribal economic resiliency. (Photo: Wells Fargo)
Early-Stage Travel Tech Startup Pinktada Raises Another Round to Accelerate Its Expansion
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- US-based Pinktada, a technology company transforming the way hotel reservations are made, announced the closing of additional investment to support its rapid expansion with the contracting of dozens of new hotel properties in key leisure destinations. The new sum of $975,000 includes participation from Selenean Capital, an Ireland-based fund, and of serial high net worth investors. They join backers True Global Ventures 4 Plus –which has invested $2M to date–and several members of the New York Angels investment group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005526/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
French strike pits workers vs. government as inflation bites
Industries across France have gone on strike Tuesday to push for pay hikes that keep up with rising inflation
Cepton, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high performance lidar solutions, announced today it will provide a business update and release its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 following the close of the market on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Cepton will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) that same day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005466/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
