Aspen Daily News
Ireland: ‘Essential’ organizations can create housing
The hostile-to-housing crowd loves to attack the local public housing system on the grounds that we should focus on essential workers. Their usual solution is to create class warfare by reallocating existing resources to those they deem “essential,” setting up contentious fighting between essential and nonessential persons. Is a volunteer at the homeless shelter more essential than a journalist?
Aspen Daily News
Joe keeps us grounded
I am voting for Joe DiSalvo to remain our sheriff. Joe is a good man. He does the work. His soul is of Aspen, and he keeps us firmly grounded in our historical legacy during our turbulent and churning times. Our community needs that continuity now more than ever. Joe...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Oct. 17
Jon Kelly of Aspen has just been elected chair of the Pitkin County Republicans. Kelly is a 1995 graduate of Stanford University in economics and political science. He has lived in Aspen for eight years and is the father of three children: a daughter who graduated in 2022 from Aspen High School, and twin boys who are juniors at AHS. Kelly grew up in La Mirada, California.
Aspen Daily News
Autumn scenes
It took a little longer than usual, but the fall colors finally arrived in the Roaring Fork Valley over the last couple of weeks. Over the course of several days, Aspen Daily News photographer Molly Briggs captured several bucolic scenes. Here’s a sampling of what she found.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Hygee: Salida Makes the List of Top Nine Coziest Colorado Small Towns
It’s the time of year when we’re layering on sweaters and blankets, and to celebrate the winter season, the dating reviews website MyDatingAdviser.com has ranked the coziest small towns in the USA. The new study that compared 170 of the coziest small towns in the U.S. In the nationwide study, Salida came in #103 of the 170 towns in the survey. But in Colorado, not only did Salida make the list, it ranks in the top nine coziest small towns in Colorado.
Aspen Daily News
Time for change
Judge Ely’s endorsement of Michael Buglione in last Wednesday’s paper was right on point. “Time for a change. Vote Buglione.” I wholeheartedly agree.
Aspen Daily News
Velasco will fight for community
Redistricting has created an opportunity for Pitkin County to send an excellent representative to the Colorado statehouse. Elizabeth Velasco is our Democratic candidate for House District 57 and will fight for policies that are important to our community. As a wildland firefighter at the heart of the response to the Grizzly Creek Fire, Velasco knows intimately how important wildfire mitigation is to keeping us safe. She additionally is on the board of directors for Wilderness Workshop and understands the direct ties between climate change and the health of our forests. Velasco will work hard to not only bring the resources we need to prevent, stop and manage fires, but she will also act to aggressively reduce the climate change emissions that are causing fires in the first place.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen real estate snapshot, Oct. 17
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This 8,000-square-foot home at the base of Red Mountain has a copper room, multiple fireplaces and great views. $34,150,000. Low. Aspen. This one-bedroom condo is...
Aspen Daily News
Meeting in the middle: Colorado Extreme breaks ground on midvalley rink
Down Catherine Store Road outside Carbondale, the falling leaves on Friday indicated the transition from autumn into the winter months. The gold and red will transition to gray and white. The last drops of rain will crystallize into snow — and ice. Tucked away just east of the Carbondale...
Aspen Daily News
Be like Bob
To begin with, I would like to thank the community of Pitkin County for the kind words shared about my father, Bob Braudis. Almost 13 years ago, while on the phone with my father, Joe sensed something was very wrong. He called to request an ambulance. My father was septic due to a respiratory infection; he was rushed to St. Joseph’s. This decision resulted in ripples of positive impact on many lives.
Aspen Daily News
Queer VOICES Theater Project comes to TACAW this weekend
Growing up in the Roaring Fork Valley, Bryan Alvarez-Terrazas said they saw very minimal LGBTQIA+ community or visibility or stories of queerness being shared. Today, Alvarez-Terrazas is among a group of local queer artists changing that narrative. Coming to The Arts Campus At Willits this weekend is the first-ever Queer...
Aspen Daily News
Clock starts on study of Thompson Divide withdrawal from gas leasing
U.S. Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland advanced an application Monday to withdraw 225,000 acres of the Thompson Divide from future oil and gas leasing, triggering a 90-day period during which the public can weigh in. The input will include a public meeting Dec. 14 at the Carbondale Fire Department. The...
Orphaned bear cub camps out under Eagle deck
Locals’ heartstrings are being pulled by an unexpected new neighbor — a young black bear who has been finding shelter beneath a front porch in Eagle. The cub has been living in the neighborhood since its mother was struck and killed by a car on Oct. 6. and residents are beginning to worry for its well-being.
Aspen Daily News
We want Joe
You’re not voting on a jail — you’re voting on a sheriff. The commissioners greenlight the jail, not the sheriff. Does the sheriff have the character and the managerial skills to swim in the choppy waters of Pitkin County?. Bob Braudis picked Joe. That’s enough for me,...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen council supports budget requests for WeCycle, Car To Go, parking garage
The Aspen City Council was supportive of budget requests to expand the WeCycle bike-share program and improve the downtown parking garage during a work session on Monday. The parking and transportation departments visited the council on Monday to take their turn in the 2023 budget discussions. Deputy City Engineer Pete Rice presented a supplemental request for $52,600 to expand the WeCycle program to the Burlingame area and $218,500 for capital projects in the transportation department, as well as a $189,100 capital-project request for the parking department.
Benderz Burgers to open new location in Edwards
Vail Valley restaurateur Jim Pavelich is expanding into Edwards. The Eagle County commissioners recently approved a liquor license for a Benderz Burgers location in the Edwards Village Center, between Moontime Cyclery and Vail Valley Animal Hospital. The location formerly held the first Larkburger location. That restaurant closed following a kitchen...
