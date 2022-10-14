ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To lower the price of hearing aids and expand access, President Biden’s Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy called on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to make hearing aids available over the counter, without a prescription, according to a statement from the White House. That is now reality. Starting Monday, hearings aids are now on store shelves across the country—for thousands of dollars less than they previously cost.
