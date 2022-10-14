Read full article on original website
Lower-cost, over-the-counter hearing aids now available
To lower the price of hearing aids and expand access, President Biden’s Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy called on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to make hearing aids available over the counter, without a prescription, according to a statement from the White House. That is now reality. Starting Monday, hearings aids are now on store shelves across the country—for thousands of dollars less than they previously cost.
EPA to ban flea, tick collars linked to brain damage in children
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will ban the sale of flea and tick collars containing a chemical linked to neurological damage in children, the agency announced last week. The collars, which contain the chemical tetrachlorvinphos, make up more than half of flea and tick collars sold in the U.S., according...
