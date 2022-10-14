Read full article on original website
How Lucio Fulci's Horror Films Turn the Utterly Disgusting Into High Art
Generally speaking, the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost of Italian Giallo cinema could be said to be Dario Argento, Mario Bava, and Lucio Fulci. Of course, there are plenty of other, brilliant Giallo filmmakers we could write about here, but it is often re-iterated that these three aforementioned geniuses are usually considered the unofficial guardians of this gory and beloved subgenre. Certainly, anyone who is looking to educate themselves on Giallo 101 could do worse than to start with these filmmakers.
From Annie Wilkes to Pamela Voorhees: Why We Need More Female Horror Villains
Horror is a genre notorious for its excessive use of sex and nudity, as well as its frequent disregard for its female characters. Sure, we have the final girl trope and through it have gained some of the best and most badass characters in horror history, but who's to say that badassery can't also be used in an evil way from time to time? Surely, if a woman is good enough to save the day they can also wreak some havoc on it. We’ve seen how brutal some final girls can be, doing anything they can to survive and sometimes wracking up a body count of their own such is the case in You’re Next. And it's a known fact that the best part of the final girl circuit is the final showdown between her and the villain, so what keeps films from switching the roles occasionally?
Horror's Most Loyal Animal Sidekicks: From Jones to D'Artagnan
We've all seen our fair share of animal horrors — Jaws, Pet Semetary, Cujo – most of which instilled an unhealthy fear in some of our own pets. Or made our next visit to any sort of body of water a little unnerving. But not all animals in horror are raring to sink their teeth into something, or someone. What about the animals in horror that were on the protagonist’s team? Some were there to fight back against evil, others to provide emotional support, and some were just too cute to forget. Below is a list of our favorite animals in horror who in one way or another fought on the protagonist’s side.
Tom Hanks' 'A Man Called Otto' Sets New 2023 Release Date
Fresh off his performances in Elvis and Pinocchio, Tom Hanks has continued to be one of America’s favorite actors. But, it seems we will all have to wait a few extra weeks to see him on the big screen again. Hanks’ next film, A Man Called Otto, has had its release date pushed back, from early December to a wide release on January 13, 2023.
‘Halloween’ Reboot Trilogy Director David Gordon Green Says “Karen Was Always Toast”
Following the release of writer and director David Gordon Green's third and final installment to his reboot trilogy, Halloween Ends, the internet is buzzing about Michael Myers. Collider's Perri Nemiroff was able to sit down with the director to discuss bringing these three films to the big screen, as well as the massive task of resurrecting a movie monster as mysterious as Myers. During their sit-down, like many of Green's Halloween fans, Nemiroff was curious if there was an alternate version of the film where Judy Greer's character Karen Nelson wasn't another of Michael's casualties. As if The Shape's evil had somehow been passed onto Green, the filmmaker shot down any theories or hopes we may have had that in an alternate timeline Karen may be mending things with her mom.
Ted White, ‘Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter’s Jason Voorhees, Dead at 96
Ted White, an actor and stuntman in Hollywood, best known to horror fans as Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home. He was 96 years old. While originally uncredited for his role in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter,...
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
‘Poker Face’ Movie: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Everything We Know So Far About the Russell Crowe Film
Not to be confused with Rian Johnson’s eponymous upcoming series (or Lady Gaga’s hit single), Poker Face is a thriller movie directed by Russell Crowe. The Gladiator star co-writes the script for the film and stars in it as well, further upping the ante. Poker Face follows a tech billionaire, played by Crowe himself, who invites his friends to his plush estate for a high-stakes poker game. But a thrilling gambling game turns deadly when a killer is found lurking around the house.
Laurie Strode Deserved a Better Ending in 'Halloween Ends'
Forty years, seven movies, three separate timelines and one powerful actress at the heart of it all: Jamie Lee Curtis has officially said goodbye to her character of Laurie Strode. She solidified a name for herself in 1978 with John Carpenter’s original Halloween and brought to life the most influential final girl in horror movie history. Saying goodbye to Laurie was never going to be simple, but David Gordon Green’s new timeline had promising potential. So much of Halloween Ends promotion centered around the closing of Laurie and Michael’s story, with Curtis officially saying goodbye to the character through tearful vignettes. It was unsure how the film would pay tribute to such an important character, but many fans feared she wouldn’t make it out alive. With Ends now out for the public to see, we know that Laurie does indeed make it out alive, but just because she lived doesn’t mean her story was closed properly. In fact, the entire thing left a sour taste.
The 10 Best Frankenstein's Monsters in TV History
Frankenstein's monster is one of horror’s most beloved (and feared) creatures. A creature born out of the parts of dead human tissue by a mad scientist has frightened, fascinated, and broken the hearts of audiences worldwide. Yet, while his history in literature and cinema is well-documented, one overlooked aspect of the creature’s legacy is his appearances on TV.
'House of the Dragon': Emma D’Arcy Discusses Matt Smith's "Extraordinary Aura" & Learning From Him
It’s all happening in Westeros at the moment, scheming, family feuds, epic throne room scenes, and fighting for what one loves. At the epicenter of all this drama emanating from HBO’s House of the Dragon are two of the series’ most beloved characters, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The pair of characters have shared a special connection since the beginning of the show when Rhaenyra was played by Milly Alcock. That chemistry has seamlessly transitioned with the introduction of D’Arcy to the role. In a clip, the actor has spoken about the ease with which they have been able to work with Smith and just how easy he makes it.
‘Ghosts’ Is All the More Enchanting Because of Sam & Jay’s Grounded Relationship
Ghosts on CBS, reimagined from the UK comedy of the same name, tunes viewers into the adventures of the residents of the beautiful Woodstone manor — both alive and dead. Following Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), the happily married couple from New York uproots their lives to restore the dilapidated manor that Sam has recently inherited from a relative she hardly knew with the goal of turning it into a sought-after bed and breakfast. Once they arrive, a fall down the stairs and brush with death leaves Sam with the ability to see the dozens of ghosts that have haunted the land that Woodstone was built on for decades, centuries, or millennia in Thorfinn’s (Devan Long) case. As the series progresses, Sam and Jay continue to deal with the ghostly shenanigans of Woodstone’s other residents: Thorfinn, Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Trevor (Asher Grodman), Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), and Pete (Richie Moriarty). They’ve experienced some wacky things, like Hetty temporarily possessing Jay’s body and trying to leave the grounds and finding the centuries-old skeleton of Hetty’s loathed husband in a hidden safe. Meanwhile, other ghosts come, cause trouble, and go — like teenage Stephanie (Odessa A’zion) who sleeps the year away, or the cholera victims with their knowledge of the water heater down in the basement — leaving little room for anything but the spirit-related chaos.
From ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ to ‘Hocus Pocus’: 10 Witchy Movies and TV Shows to Watch this Halloween
Undoubtedly, whether portrayed as effortlessly charming and elegant or completely monstrous and hideous, witches have always been a big part of Halloween. And although legend says those who practice witchcraft ride brooms, that doesn't seem to be always the case. All these pieces of media approach the depiction of a witch differently — sometimes she is friendly, sometimes not so much.
Guillermo del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities': Netflix Announces Episode Lineup
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is one of the industry's most fantastical craftsmen in the business, and this Halloween he's offering us a peak inside his mind with Netflix's anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities. As executive producer and co-showrunner, del Toro presents fans with a meticulously curated Pandora's Box of tales that toe the line of enchantment and terror, boasting a collection of writers and directors all personally selected by the creator himself. Premiering just in time for All Hallow's Eve, we now have the official lineup of episodes the way they're intended to be viewed, by cadence and theme.
A24 to Host Double Feature of Ti West’s Horror Hits ‘Pearl’ and ‘X’
2022 has been one of the best years for horror in the genre’s history. There has been an incredible blend of returning franchises and new horrific frights, and one of the new franchises that took the horror community by storm this year has been the first two parts of Ti West’s X trilogy. Both X and Pearl introduced fans to the genre's next big killer icon, Pearl, who has been played brilliantly by Mia Goth. Now to celebrate everyone’s favorite cinematic killer, A24 has announced that their next Screening Room event will be a double feature of Pearl and X.
Julia Roberts and George Clooney on ‘Ticket to Paradise’ & the First Thing You Should Watch If You’ve Never Seen Their Work
With director Ol Parker’s Ticket to Paradise now playing in select countries and opening in North America this weekend, a few days ago I got to sit down with Julia Roberts and George Clooney to talk about their new romantic comedy. In the film, they play a divorced couple who agree to put aside their differences to stop their lovestruck daughter from marrying someone she just met. As you might expect, things do not go according to plan.
‘The Empty Man’ Is Scary Because of Humans, Not Monsters
"We can't indict the cosmos." This line in The Empty Man, delivered by Detective Villers (Ron Canada), speaks to the hopelessness that permeates this entire feature. Horror films are no strangers to dark atmospheres and many modern frightening films are wall-to-wall darkness save for maybe a happy ending. But titles like The Conjuring or The Black Phone limited the scariness of the world to one person or one location where supernatural entities flourish. The Empty Man is a downright nihilistic exercise because its scares can come from anywhere. Within David Prior’s feature-length directorial effort, despair and terror are around every corner thanks to the terrible impulses of humanity rather than just the malicious behavior of its titular creature.
How ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Depicts Desire Through Nostalgia
When looking at Luca Guadagnino’s filmography, his most recent release, Bones and All is easy to deem his darkest romance yet, but Call Me by Your Name is brutal in its own right. While it lacks blood and gore, the film is an emotional stab to the heart, brimming with melancholy and tragedy beneath its dreamy pastels. The acclaimed 2017 romance follows Elio (Timothée Chalamet)’s during a life-changing summer when he experienced a magical, fleeting romance with his father’s older summer intern, the 24-year-old Oliver (Armie Hammer). A bittersweet haze of nostalgia permeates every frame and casts a cloud of melancholy over moments that defined this pivotal summer.
‘Halloween Ends’: David Gordon Green Says "You Could Hear a Pin Drop" While Filming Michael Myers Last Moments
Editors Note: This article does contain spoilers for Halloween Ends. How do you conclude a legacy that extends through more than four decades? In David Gordon Green's reboot trilogy of John Carpenter's Halloween franchise, the writer and director offered his own answer to that question in his third feature Halloween Ends. Attempting to deliver on a promise he first rallied behind in his 2021 sequel Halloween Kills, whose war cry was a triumphant yet misguided, "Evil dies tonight," Green did something no Michael Myers film has ever done before. Though he may not have effectually ended evil, per se, Halloween Ends does feature a conclusion that brought Myers' killing spree to a grinding halt. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Green discusses how the trilogy's possibly-divisive final moments were chosen.
How a Real-Life Housing Project Inspired 'Candyman'
Unlike what many would believe, Cabrini-Green was not immortalized by The Candyman (1992) as a dreadful place where all kinds of horrors co-existed. Rather it was the latter that capitalized on the realities of the dreadful neighborhood that provided the space for the myth of the Candyman to materialize. While the trend of widely seen movies popularizing real-world locations is a perennial one, in the case of Bernard Rose's horror classic The Candyman, it is the movie that should thank the location for the contribution it made. The real history of the Cabrini-Green housing project, which proved to be a breeding ground for crime and neglect, provided the perfect setting for the myth of the Candyman to evolve. The neighborhood that became a symbol of poorly developed housing projects across the United States had all the real-world horrors to contribute to the reel-world horror of The Candyman movies. At the 30th anniversary of The Candyman, if one is to understand the motifs used in the film that's now widely considered a classic, the investigation must take off from where all of it started — Cabrini-Green.
