Ghosts on CBS, reimagined from the UK comedy of the same name, tunes viewers into the adventures of the residents of the beautiful Woodstone manor — both alive and dead. Following Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), the happily married couple from New York uproots their lives to restore the dilapidated manor that Sam has recently inherited from a relative she hardly knew with the goal of turning it into a sought-after bed and breakfast. Once they arrive, a fall down the stairs and brush with death leaves Sam with the ability to see the dozens of ghosts that have haunted the land that Woodstone was built on for decades, centuries, or millennia in Thorfinn’s (Devan Long) case. As the series progresses, Sam and Jay continue to deal with the ghostly shenanigans of Woodstone’s other residents: Thorfinn, Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Trevor (Asher Grodman), Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), and Pete (Richie Moriarty). They’ve experienced some wacky things, like Hetty temporarily possessing Jay’s body and trying to leave the grounds and finding the centuries-old skeleton of Hetty’s loathed husband in a hidden safe. Meanwhile, other ghosts come, cause trouble, and go — like teenage Stephanie (Odessa A’zion) who sleeps the year away, or the cholera victims with their knowledge of the water heater down in the basement — leaving little room for anything but the spirit-related chaos.

