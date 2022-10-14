ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole County, MO

Jefferson City, Cole County leaders hold State of the City and County meetings Friday

By Ben Fein
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Jefferson City and Cole County leaders held the State of the City and County 2022 meetings Friday afternoon.

The event began at noon at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Convention Center. Several city and county leaders made presentations during the meeting, including Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin and Cole County Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman.

Tergin talked about the economic growth and efforts to revitalize Capitol Avenue.

"This piece is important to know what (what homes are) available to be saved and what not," Tergin said. "We'll have that information so that way people who're interested in submitting a bid for redevelopment, will know what they're finding in those homes."

Additions to Missouri State Penitentiary was also highlighted in the 2023 budget.

"With the historic renovation the penitentiary the whole site that would be revitalized with a new hotel and a conference center space," Tergin said.

Bushman discussed the 2023 budget, projects moving forward such as breaking ground on a new emergency services station, the history of Cole County and 911 response times.

Bushman said EMS dispatch center is in a separate facility. When 911 calls come in, it goes to the police station first. The emergency call is then communicated over to EMS dispatchers, which can take 30 or 40 seconds longer. Bushmans trying to quicken this process

"To have to repeat it twice, I think that can make people a little upset but it could also add 20 to 30 seconds to the ambulance being dispatched," Bushman said.

The 2023 budget also highlights more courtroom space, affordable housing and employee pay and retention.

