Southern Minnesota News
Mankato Public Safety launches body-worn cameras
Mankato police officers will now be wearing body-worn cameras during their interactions with citizens, depending on the nature of their role. The cameras went live at 7 a.m. Monday, according to Matt DuRose, Deputy Director of Public Safety. A person’s assignment will help determine whether or not they wear BWCs:...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman pulled gun on couple, say charges
A Mankato woman is accused of pulling a loaded gun on a couple and threatening to shoot them. Ashley Renee Nelson, 29, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. According to a criminal complaint, Blue...
Southern Minnesota News
Semi, bus collide near Bricelyn sending 3 to hospital
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A semi and a bus collided at an intersection near Bricelyn Friday afternoon, sending a woman and two children to the hospital. The crash happened at 3:38 p.m. at the intersection of Faribault Co Rd 2 and 510th Ave. According...
Southern Minnesota News
Le Center man suffers life-threatening injuries in Friday crash
A Le Center man was seriously injured in a crash Friday night in Henderson. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin Bosacker was southbound on Highway 93 shortly before midnight when his car left the roadway and struck a tree. Bosacker was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The state patrol says...
