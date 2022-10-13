ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Wall St rallies after Goldman, Lockheed results

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied for a second straight day on Tuesday as solid quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin dampened worries of a dismal earnings season as it begins to pick up steam.

