Syracuse football vs. Clemson prediction and early odds for NCAAF Week 8
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football has continued to send shock waves through the ACC as they moved to 6-0 with a 24-9 home win over NC State. The Wolfpack failed to score a single touchdown, while RB Sean Tucker and QB Garrett Schrader led a rushing attack that totaled 179 yards on just 30 attempts. The Orange have impressed so far this year, but they have their biggest test of the season with a road matchup with the Clemson Tigers.
TV blackout means some in Syracuse can’t watch SU-Clemson football game
The undefeated Syracuse football team is headed to South Carolina this week for one of the biggest games of the season, but some Orange fans may not be able to watch it. That’s because the SU-Clemson game will be shown nationally on ABC this Saturday, and Syracuse’s ABC affiliate, NewsChannel 9 (WSYR), is currently blacked out for local Verizon FiOS subscribers.
How much would it cost to travel down to Death Valley to watch SU take on Clemson?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After beating NC State to improve to 6-0 on the season, the Syracuse Football team is off to its best start since 1987. As the team prepares to head down to Clemson for a top-15 matchup against the Tigers, plenty of fans like Lucas Martin are doing the same. “When they […]
My midseason All-ACC team: No surprise, Clemson and Syracuse lead the way before clash of unbeatens
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’re taking a step back and submitting a couple midseason offerings this week now that every school in the ACC has played at least six games. Up first, we present our midseason All-ACC team. Just one team; not dozens of players that will be recognized at the end of the season.
Oronde Gadsden II, Matthew Bergeron earn ACC Player of the Week honors
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two Syracuse football players were acknowledged by the ACC following SU’s third conference win of the season, a 24-9 victory over N.C. State. Oronde Gadsden II was named ACC Wide Receiver of the Week, and Matthew Bergeron earned Offensive Lineman of the Week. Gadsden had...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. N.C. State
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the No. 18 Syracuse football team for its 24-9 victory against No. 15 North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats...
ESPN College GameDay hosts make their Syracuse-N.C. State picks, and Pat McAfee takes a few jabs
Syracuse, N.Y. — ESPN’s popular traveling college football pregame show leaned into Syracuse’s Top-20 matchup with North Carolina State on Saturday morning. ESPN’s “College GameDay” hosts made their game picks toward the end of the show. And one analyst took a few jabs at...
Where does Syracuse’s sellout vs. N.C. State rank among the biggest Dome crowds?
Syracuse, N.Y. — A crowd of 49,705 fans packed the JMA Wireless Dome for No. 18 Syracuse’s 24-9 win over No. 15 N.C. State on Saturday. The game was the first sellout of the year and the 10th sellout in school history. “So proud of the student body...
DeVito returns, leads Illinois to 6th win (How Syracuse football transfers fared)
On the same weekend that the Syracuse football team became bowl-eligible, former Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito helped Illinois achieve that milestone as well. DeVito — who left Illinois’ previous game with an ankle injury — was 25-for-32 passing for 252 yards and a touchdown as the Illini beat Minnesota 26-14 on Saturday. Illinois improved to 6-1 on the season, 3-1 in the Big Ten, and became bowl-eligible. It was the fifth consecutive win for Illinois, which entered the game ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press poll and improved to No. 18 in the poll released on Sunday.
Fans rush the field after Syracuse beats N.C. State to stay unbeaten and lock up a bowl (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Watch fans rush the field after No. 18 Syracuse’s 24-9 victory against No. 15 North Carolina State moved the Orange to 6-0 on the season and locked up a bowl bid this postseason. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Syracuse overcomes mistakes and penalties, ‘Mob’ defense puts away...
Wolfpack sent packing: Syracuse football defeats N.C. State 24-9 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse Orange Football 2022: Syracuse vs N.C.State — Syracuse, N.Y. — Watch out, America. Syracuse football has entered the chat. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
“Starting 6-0 is something that is extremely special:”Dino Babers addresses the media following win over NC State
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday evening following a 24-9 win over #15 NC State. Syracuse has clinched bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018. Garrett Shrader was 16-25 for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Syracuse held NC State to just...
No. 18 Syracuse is 6-0, and bowl eligible, after a 24-9 win over No. 15 N.C. State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s defense needed a third-down stop to keep N.C. State out of reach midway through the fourth quarter. The Wolfpack had taken 14 snaps already in the drive, grinding their way down the field from their own 25-yard line with short-yardage plays. The Orange led by 11, a touchdown would put N.C. State one score away from a lead with enough time left, and more momentum, to achieve that.
Man charged in Syracuse double-murder; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 18)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 51; Low: 36. Chilly, showers. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: A mission to build generational wealth where she grew up: Being named manager of the newly opened Pathfinder Bank branch on West Onondaga Street was a homecoming for Shynique Gainey. She grew up in the neighborhood and recalls the beautiful parks and well-maintained homes before the area fell on hard times. Gainey sat down with syracuse.com recently in her office to talk about what she’s teaching people about money, the legacy of redlining, and the secret of not saying “no.” (N. Scott Trimble photo)
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star freshmen are vying for starting forward spot
Unless some weirdness transpires, the bulk of the starting rotation for Syracuse basketball to commence the 2022-23 season is likely already known. I’m basing my thoughts here on comments made by head coach Jim Boeheim in various interviews, as well as additional commentary from national experts on the Orange ahead of the upcoming campaign.
Ex-Syracuse linebacker leading league in tackles (SU, CNY in the NFL)
A former Syracuse linebacker is leading the NFL in tackles, and it’s not former sack machine Chandler Jones. Indianapolis Colts LB Zaire Franklin is tied for No. 1 in the league in total tackles with 66 through six games, according to ESPN stats. He has 41 solo tackles this season, one more than the only other player with 66 tackles so far this season, the Chicago Bears’ Roquan Smith. Only New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner has more solo tackles with 42.
Syracuse overcomes mistakes and penalties; ‘Mob’ defense puts away N.C. State (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A sold-out crowd of 49,705 fans at the JMA Wireless Dome watched a tense game that was sealed by a 25-yard touchdown run by Sean Tucker that led to a 24-9 victory for No. 18 Syracuse over No. 15 North Carolina State. Let’s take a look...
Mikel Jones stayed at Syracuse so he could make a bowl. Now he gets to play in one: ‘It feels amazing’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mikel Jones could have left the Syracuse football program after the 2021 season. The All-ACC linebacker could have moved on to the NFL, having already played three seasons of college ball. He also could have transferred to a different program, as other schools tried to lure him away with talk of wallet-busting name, image and likeness deals.
Garrett Shrader thought a flag was coming on interception, but it never did: ‘You start to feel like an idiot’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Garrett Shrader saw one of the sideline officials reaching for the little yellow flag in his pocket late in the second quarter when Syracuse football faced 2nd-and-10 at N.C. State’s 14-yard line. He thought he’d managed to get one of the Wolfpack’s defenders to jump...
New York State marching band rankings (Week 6): Baldwinsville jumps up in national
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Baldwinsville Bees marching band rode a second-place finish in Saturday night’s Liverpool show to move up in the weekly New York State Field Band national division state rankings. Baldwinsville posted a score of 89.85 in the competition, its highest mark of the season. That boosted...
