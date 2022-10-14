COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Just three years ago, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, stood side by side, promising to push together for gun control proposals after a gunman killed nine people and wounded more than two dozen in the city’s nightclub district. It was a short-lived pledge. Allies then, DeWine and Whaley are now facing each other in a partisan governor’s race defined by events that neither could have predicted at the time: the coronavirus pandemic and a U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. They no longer see eye-to-eye on guns either. Their gun control proposals never came about, and since the Dayton mass shooting DeWine signed legislation loosening gun restrictions — including a so-called stand your ground bill eliminating the duty to retreat before using force and another making concealed weapons permits optional for those legally allowed to carry a weapon. “The politics got hard and Mike DeWine folded,” Whaley said this year.
Texas State Representative Gary VanDeaver met with Texarkana business leaders, educators, and students to discuss ways to improve workforce and dual credit opportunities provided by institutes like Texarkana Community College. VanDeaver meets with business leaders, educators …. Texas State Representative Gary VanDeaver met with Texarkana business leaders, educators, and students...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Shreveport Chancellor Larry Clark announced his plan to retire in 2023 at the Friday LSUS Planning Council meeting. Clark served as a faculty member and Dean of the School of Business during the 80s and 90s. Afterward, he went to the University of North Carolina Wilmington and Sonoma State University to serve as Dean of Schools of Business. Clark returned to LSUS in 2014 to take on the role of Chancellor.
Comments / 0