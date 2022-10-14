“Be there. Will be wild!” said Donald Trump, Dec. 12, 2020. Trying to coerce the vice president into refusing to certify the election. A plan to seize voting machines. Plotting to install fake electors with bogus electoral college certificates with help from the RNC. Far right extremists storming the U.S. Capitol and threatening to hang the vice president in order to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Obstructing the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in our nation’s history. Destroying incriminating White House documents. Pressuring the DOJ to support the Big Lie. Cover-ups by the Secret Service, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Defense by deleting messages. Grifting the gullible MAGA faithful with the bogus “Official Election Defense Fund” scheme and offering to pardon Jan. 6 insurrectionists. Wow! Coup much?

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO