Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Daily News
Maple: Idiocracy or democracy?
Once upon a time — and that time was 2,500 years ago — what seemed to be a novel idea was proposed during the golden age of Athens in ancient Greece. Cleisthenes, an ancient philosophical leader, introduced a political reform called demokratia. The word is formed from the...
Aspen Daily News
It’ll be wild
“Be there. Will be wild!” said Donald Trump, Dec. 12, 2020. Trying to coerce the vice president into refusing to certify the election. A plan to seize voting machines. Plotting to install fake electors with bogus electoral college certificates with help from the RNC. Far right extremists storming the U.S. Capitol and threatening to hang the vice president in order to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Obstructing the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in our nation’s history. Destroying incriminating White House documents. Pressuring the DOJ to support the Big Lie. Cover-ups by the Secret Service, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Defense by deleting messages. Grifting the gullible MAGA faithful with the bogus “Official Election Defense Fund” scheme and offering to pardon Jan. 6 insurrectionists. Wow! Coup much?
These Democrats flipped House in 2018. 2022 will be harder.
Election Day in 2018 saw Democrats flip more than 40 seats to regain the House majority
'How Dare You': Mike Lee Confronted Over Jan. 6 Scheme In Senate Debate
Evan McMullin, the independent candidate for Senate in Utah, accused the GOP senator of an "egregious betrayal" of the U.S. Constitution.
Comments / 0