"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole FamilyJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Duo 'The One Eighties' Releases New Single and Music Video TodayJames TulianoCary, NC
KTVZ
5 things to know for Oct. 17: Hearing aids, Ukraine, January 6, Immigration, Nigeria
‘Tis the season for overpriced costumes and confiscating unwrapped candy. Halloween is right around the corner and several cities may boast about being the spookiest place in the US — but only three cities have the haunting histories to truly earn the title. Here’s what else you need to...
KTVZ
Start your week smart: Snow crabs, China, Russia, Mexico, January 6
How much would you pay for a pair of old and dirty Levi’s jeans? A couple of bucks? Maybe $10 or $20 if they were really cool? Well, brace yourself … A pair of Levi’s from the 1880s that were found in an abandoned mine recently sold at auction for more than $87,000.
Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine's power, water
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies in a repeatedly bombed Ukrainian city and pounded critical energy facilities elsewhere on Tuesday, part of what Ukraine’s president denounced as a quickening Russian campaign to drive Ukrainians into the cold and dark and making peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly one-third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, “causing massive blackouts across the country.” “No space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime,” he tweeted. The campaign of strikes using missiles, drones and other weaponry has opened a new phase in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nearly eight-month invasion, as winter begins to bite. Even far from battlefields, water, heating and power are no longer certainties, with daily strikes reaching far into the country to slam utilities, sometimes faster than they can be repaired.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
KTVZ
January 6 committee member says panel will ask former Secret Service agent to testify again
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, told CNN on Sunday the panel will ask former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato to testify again. “We’re in a position in the very near future to call the...
KTVZ
China delays the release of GDP and other economic data without explanation amid Party Congress
China has abruptly delayed the publication of key economic data, one day before its scheduled release, as the ruling Communist Party gathers at a major political meeting against the backdrop of a faltering economy. The country’s National Bureau of Statistics updated its schedule on Monday, with the dates for a...
KTVZ
Kanye West to acquire conservative social media platform Parler
Kanye West is acquiring Parler, the alternative social media platform favored by many conservatives. Parler’s parent company announced the deal on Monday morning, saying West had made “a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again.”
KTVZ
Democratic Senate nominees hold cash edge in fall home stretch but face GOP advertising onslaught
Seven Democrats in the 10 most competitive Senate races started this month and the home stretch to Election Day with bigger cash stockpiles than their Republican rivals, newly filed campaign finance reports show. But even with that financial edge, Democrats face a withering advertising assault in the final weeks of...
These Democrats flipped House in 2018. 2022 will be harder.
Election Day in 2018 saw Democrats flip more than 40 seats to regain the House majority
KTVZ
Gunmen kill 11, wound 15 in attack on Russian military recruits
Two gunmen opened fire on Russian military recruits at a training ground in Russia’s Belgorod region, killing at least 11 people and wounding another 15, Russia’s state news agency TASS reports. The attack took place Saturday during a training session at the Western Military District, according to TASS,...
'How Dare You': Mike Lee Confronted Over Jan. 6 Scheme In Senate Debate
Evan McMullin, the independent candidate for Senate in Utah, accused the GOP senator of an "egregious betrayal" of the U.S. Constitution.
KTVZ
13 killed as military jet crashes into apartments in western Russia, state media reports
At least 13 people have died after a Russian SU-34 fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the western city of Yeysk during a training flight Monday, according to Russian state media and authorities. The incident was due to one of the engines catching fire, reported state-run news agency...
KTVZ
Whistleblower claims Donald Trump retaliated against a director who refused to give shares to Melania
A former executive at Donald Trump’s media company claims the former President retaliated against a board member who refused to give Melania Trump shares of the company, according to a report from The Washington Post. According to the Washington Post, Will Wilkerson filed in August a whistleblower complaint with...
KTVZ
From protester to fighter: Fleeing Iran’s brutal crackdown to take up arms over the border
By Tamara Qiblawi, Nima Elbagir, Barbara Arvanitidis, Alex Platt, Gianluca Mezzofiore, Celine Alkhaldi and Muhammad Jambaz, CNN. A teenage dissident trailed behind a group of smugglers in the borderlands of western Iran. For three days, Rezan trekked a rocky mountain range and walked through minefields along a winding path forged by seasoned smugglers to circumnavigate the country’s heavily armed Revolutionary Guards. It was a trip too dangerous for respite of much more than a few stolen moments at a time.
KTVZ
US governments tells Arizona to remove border containers
PHOENIX (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe is welcoming the federal government’s call for the state of Arizona to remove a series of double-stacked shipping containers that are filling gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying they are unauthorized and violate U.S. law. The Bureau of Reclamation sent the letter last week. It calls for the existing containers to be removed and no new ones placed. The letter says the bureau wants to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts that have been awarded and two more pending to fill two border wall gaps near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma, Arizona, area.
KTVZ
Buses brought the border to New York City. Soon emergency tents will house hundreds of migrants
The latest signs of the crisis New York is facing are massive white tents the city’s mayor says he never imagined he’d have to build. The arrival of buses from the border shows no sign of slowing, and these new emergency shelters on Randall’s Island could soon house hundreds of migrants.
French strike pits workers vs. government as inflation bites
PARIS — (AP) — Industries across France went on strike Tuesday to push for pay hikes that keep up with rising inflation, ramping up the clash between workers and the government after weeks of walkouts that hobbled oil refineries and sparked gasoline shortages around the country. Rail and...
KTVZ
UN refugee agency ‘deeply distressed’ by reports of nearly 100 stripped migrants at Greece-Turkey border
The United Nations’ refugee agency (UNHCR) has said it is “deeply distressed” by reports of nearly 100 naked migrants at the border between Greece and Turkey. “UNHCR is deeply distressed by the shocking reports and images of 92 people, who were reported to have been found at the Greek-Turkish land border, stripped of their clothes,” the agency tweeted Sunday.
KTVZ
White House economic adviser says US is ‘better positioned than most other countries’ to mitigate inflation
White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse on Sunday defended the limited progress the Biden administration has had on tamping down inflation, responding to comments from President Joe Biden last week that tried to put a positive spin on the high rate. “We’re starting to see signs that the actions they...
KTVZ
Inmates say guards fired tear gas after deadly blaze at Iranian prison
Details of a chaotic night marked by tear gas and explosions have emerged from an Iranian prison following a deadly fire at the facility on Saturday. The death toll from the blaze at Tehran’s Evin prison has risen to eight, state-aligned news agency Tasnim posted on Twitter Monday. Citing Iranian authorities, earlier reports by state-run news agency IRNA said dozens of others were injured after prisoners set fire to a warehouse.
