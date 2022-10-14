Read full article on original website
Longtime football rivalry reignited at one of CNY’s rowdiest stadiums (photos, video)
Homer, N.Y. — It’s been four years since Westhill’s football team took the short trip down Interstate 81 to face longtime rival Homer and its rowdy fans. The rivalry, which dates back to the early 2000s when Homer rejoined Class B, was reignited during the Trojans’ senior night game on Saturday.
Sean Tucker passed Floyd Little on SU’s all-time rushing list. Who’s next? (Tucker Tracker)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sean Tucker has one more player to pass to crack the Top 5 of Syracuse football’s career rushing list. Even while battling bumps and bruises, Tucker continues to climb the Orange record book in a number of places. He’s up to No. 6 in the all-time rushing list after passing Floyd Little early in Saturday’s 24-9 win over N.C. State. Tucker finished the game with 96 yards and a touchdown.
Trey Autry, former J-D standout and son of Syracuse basketball assistant, makes college decision
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Two years ago, Trey Autry made a commitment to basketball ― and to himself. He worked harder than ever on his game and his body. Even through the Covid pandemic, when teams and gyms across the country were shut down, Autry’s commitment remained strong. He got up early. He ran the hills near Jamesville-DeWitt High School. He climbed the steep, treacherous steps at Euclid Avenue. He worked on his jump shot in the gym at Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s house.
My midseason All-ACC team: No surprise, Clemson and Syracuse lead the way before clash of unbeatens
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’re taking a step back and submitting a couple midseason offerings this week now that every school in the ACC has played at least six games. Up first, we present our midseason All-ACC team. Just one team; not dozens of players that will be recognized at the end of the season.
Man charged in Syracuse double-murder; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 18)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 51; Low: 36. Chilly, showers. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: A mission to build generational wealth where she grew up: Being named manager of the newly opened Pathfinder Bank branch on West Onondaga Street was a homecoming for Shynique Gainey. She grew up in the neighborhood and recalls the beautiful parks and well-maintained homes before the area fell on hard times. Gainey sat down with syracuse.com recently in her office to talk about what she’s teaching people about money, the legacy of redlining, and the secret of not saying “no.” (N. Scott Trimble photo)
ACC Power Rankings: Syracuse has permission to dream heading into showdown at Clemson
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s dream season is still alive as it prepares for a top-5 matchup in Death Valley. Having spoiled an unbeaten start four years ago, Clemson has stood in the way of SU’s ACC championship pursuit before, and the Tigers again act as the giant the Orange must slay to reach Charlotte for the conference title game.
New York State marching band rankings (Week 6): Baldwinsville jumps up in national
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Baldwinsville Bees marching band rode a second-place finish in Saturday night’s Liverpool show to move up in the weekly New York State Field Band national division state rankings. Baldwinsville posted a score of 89.85 in the competition, its highest mark of the season. That boosted...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. N.C. State
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the No. 18 Syracuse football team for its 24-9 victory against No. 15 North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats...
TV blackout means some in Syracuse can’t watch SU-Clemson football game
The undefeated Syracuse football team is headed to South Carolina this week for one of the biggest games of the season, but some Orange fans may not be able to watch it. That’s because the SU-Clemson game will be shown nationally on ABC this Saturday, and Syracuse’s ABC affiliate, NewsChannel 9 (WSYR), is currently blacked out for local Verizon FiOS subscribers.
Parade of Homes 2022: ‘The Drake’ by JMG Custom Homes (photos)
JMG Custom Homes has built over 1,000 homes in the Syracuse area after being founded as a remodeling business more than 30 years ago. Over the years the company and its staff have learned a great deal about what makes its clients happy and “what it takes to leave them completely satisfied.”
Dino Babers: Clemson’s dramatic change on offense is a ‘testament’ to DJ Uiagalelei’s improvement
Syracuse, N.Y. — Last season, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw more interceptions than he did touchdowns. It was the sophomore’s first season as a collegiate starter. He averaged under 200 yards through the air per game and finished the season with a completion percentage of just 55.6%, the second lowest in the ACC.
Syracuse football box score vs. N.C. State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from No. 18 Syracuse’s 24-9 victory against No. 15 North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_NCST_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE...
DeVito returns, leads Illinois to 6th win (How Syracuse football transfers fared)
On the same weekend that the Syracuse football team became bowl-eligible, former Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito helped Illinois achieve that milestone as well. DeVito — who left Illinois’ previous game with an ankle injury — was 25-for-32 passing for 252 yards and a touchdown as the Illini beat Minnesota 26-14 on Saturday. Illinois improved to 6-1 on the season, 3-1 in the Big Ten, and became bowl-eligible. It was the fifth consecutive win for Illinois, which entered the game ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press poll and improved to No. 18 in the poll released on Sunday.
Syracuse football vs. Clemson prediction and early odds for NCAAF Week 8
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football has continued to send shock waves through the ACC as they moved to 6-0 with a 24-9 home win over NC State. The Wolfpack failed to score a single touchdown, while RB Sean Tucker and QB Garrett Schrader led a rushing attack that totaled 179 yards on just 30 attempts. The Orange have impressed so far this year, but they have their biggest test of the season with a road matchup with the Clemson Tigers.
HS roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse boys volleyball caps tough stretch with win over Liverpool
The Cicero-North Syracuse boys volleyball team capped a six-day stretch of five matches, all against quality opponents, with a 3-1 win over Liverpool on Monday.
Hey East Syracuse Minoa families: We’ve got your school kids covered
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has expanded its coverage of high school activities beyond sports this season. In districts such as East Syracuse Minoa, we’ve covered marching band, academic achievement, athletes in college and fun classroom extras. Below are a few examples of that effort.
Upstate University Hospital’s star heart surgeon quits after cardiac program expansion stalls
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital’s top heart surgeon has quit because he says Upstate officials reneged on promises to beef up its cardiac surgery program. Dr. G. Randall Green, Upstate’s chief of cardiac surgery, left Sept. 21 and plans to return to St. Joseph’s Hospital in...
No. 18 Syracuse is 6-0, and bowl eligible, after a 24-9 win over No. 15 N.C. State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s defense needed a third-down stop to keep N.C. State out of reach midway through the fourth quarter. The Wolfpack had taken 14 snaps already in the drive, grinding their way down the field from their own 25-yard line with short-yardage plays. The Orange led by 11, a touchdown would put N.C. State one score away from a lead with enough time left, and more momentum, to achieve that.
N.C. State QB Devin Leary will not play vs. Syracuse and is out for the season with torn pectoral muscle
Update: Devin Leary will miss the remainder of the season and have surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle, N.C. State announced Saturday afternoon. N.C. State said additional imaging led team doctors to recommend the surgery. The school said there is no damage to Leary’s shoulder. Leary will undergo...
Syracuse overcomes mistakes and penalties; ‘Mob’ defense puts away N.C. State (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A sold-out crowd of 49,705 fans at the JMA Wireless Dome watched a tense game that was sealed by a 25-yard touchdown run by Sean Tucker that led to a 24-9 victory for No. 18 Syracuse over No. 15 North Carolina State. Let’s take a look...
