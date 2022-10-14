James D Mook, 75, of Butler passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was born in Meadville on January 21, 1947, to the late Andrew and Jeanne (Titus) Mook. He is survived by his wife Barb Mook; children Alexis Mook, Max Mook, Marc Mook, and Anne Mook; and sister in-laws Marie Mook, Tammy Huth, and Christine Massier. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his brother Andrew “Bill’ Mook. Jim was an avid reader and animal lover, who especially loved his two pugs Pearle and Poppy. At Jims request there will be no services. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Operation Spay and Neuter (www.operationspayneuter.com), PO Box 1604, Butler, Pa 16003 or the Butler County Humane Society (www.butlercountyhs.com) in his honor as an alternative.

