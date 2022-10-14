Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Soup Fundraiser To Benefit Rock Family
A fundraiser will be held tonight for a local family who has suffered a number of tragedies over the past couple of years. The soup night fundraiser will be at the North Washington Fire Hall from 5-7 p.m. to benefit the Rock family. Late last month, 41-year-old Joshua Rock was...
cranberryeagle.com
Zelienople packed for annual festival
ZELIENOPLE — Smiling faces of all ages graced the sidewalks of the borough Saturday, the first day of the two-day Zelienople Country Fall Festival. The sunny sky and blowing, fiery leaves set the scene for the annual festival, which was swarming with folks looking for an unusual craft, a piece of artisan jewelry, unique Christmas present or tasty treat.
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Beginning Work On Kids Castle Park
Construction work is set to begin Tuesday on a playground in Cranberry Township. Crews will start the work on the playground that is located in the township’s Community Park, which is behind the volunteer fire station on Route 19. Officials say the opening of the park will vary on...
butlerradio.com
Frank R. Springer
Frank R. Springer, 81, of Butler, PA, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, under the care of Butler VA Community Living Center. Born May 18, 1941, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Harry Springer and the late Maria (Rossi) Cunningham. Frank served his country honorably...
Municipal leaders say code enforcement is key to fighting blight across Western Pa.
There are 17,000 fewer people in Westmoreland County than there were 20 years ago, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Business and cultural shifts have pushed shopping and industrial centers out of downtowns and into what once were open spaces. Today, abandoned homes and structures dot communities throughout the county, resulting in eyesores that sit unattended for months, or even years.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doctors from Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair recognized for pandemic work
Two South Hills physicians have received medals for their work on the front lines of the covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Tim Campbell of Bethel Park and Dr. Frank Gaudio of Upper St. Clair deployed multiple times in response to outbreaks around the country as part of their work with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Disaster Medical Assistance Team. The doctors are part of the DMAT PA-1 Strike Team.
butlerradio.com
James D Mook
James D Mook, 75, of Butler passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was born in Meadville on January 21, 1947, to the late Andrew and Jeanne (Titus) Mook. He is survived by his wife Barb Mook; children Alexis Mook, Max Mook, Marc Mook, and Anne Mook; and sister in-laws Marie Mook, Tammy Huth, and Christine Massier. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his brother Andrew “Bill’ Mook. Jim was an avid reader and animal lover, who especially loved his two pugs Pearle and Poppy. At Jims request there will be no services. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Operation Spay and Neuter (www.operationspayneuter.com), PO Box 1604, Butler, Pa 16003 or the Butler County Humane Society (www.butlercountyhs.com) in his honor as an alternative.
Masks recommended in Pittsburgh Public Schools as COVID community level rises
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County's COVID community level has changed from low to medium.This means starting Monday, a mask is recommended inside all Pittsburgh Public Schools. Despite this change, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall in the county.It's the lowest number since March.
butlerradio.com
Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar
There is still time to register for a seminar about gun laws to be held in our area later this week. State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
explore venango
Polk Center Residents Relocated Amid Fizzling Legislation to Save the Facility
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Residents of Polk State Center continue to be transferred to other state-operated facilities according to a statement from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. The Derrick reported that as of Friday, the center was down to 112 residents under their care. (Pictured above: Polk State...
wtae.com
Crews battle fire at Beaver County pizza shop
Firefighters were called to a fire at a pizza shop in Midland, Beaver County. The fire broke out at Fox's Pizza on Sixth Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday. There were no initial reports of injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the...
Crews respond to Beaver County fire
MIDLAND, Pa. — Crews responded to a commercial fire on Sixth Street in Midland, Beaver County. The call came in before 5 a.m. Monday. According to a 911 operator, no one was found in an apartment above the business, a pizza shop. There were no reported injuries. This is...
butlerradio.com
Berten D. Burnside
Berten D. Burnside of Chicora, age 68 of Chicora, Pennsylvania, entered heaven on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at home after a years-long battle with heart disease. Bert was born in Oakland Township, on Monday, March 22, 1954 the son of the late Charles and Verna Burnside. He attended Butler High School, then entered the Navy and was a submarine sailor until his retirement.
Pitt News
‘Chaotic,’ ‘triggering’: Pitt band, protestors address Cathedral of Learning demonstration
Protesting is not meant to be palatable, according to Sharon Bennett. “For a protest to be a protest, you can’t do something that makes everyone happy,” Bennett said. “Because then, why would anyone care?”. Bennett, a junior neuroscience major, was one of more than 100 Pitt community...
Missing man found deceased in Westmoreland County
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man missing from Sewickley Township was found deceased on Monday morning. According to information released from the coroner, the body of Aaron Ross was located by hunters in Herminie, in a grassy area on Keystone Road near 8th Street. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Westmoreland County...
Downtown Pittsburgh Night Market returns with an autumn theme
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Downtown Pittsburgh Night Market has finally made its fall transition. Autumn-themed decorations and products were just some of the items sold by local vendors in the pop-up shop in Market Square. Some business owners said the community's support is greatly appreciated, especially when they're working hard to grow or expand their businesses. "I do about 2-3 events per week and the other 4-5 days, I'm making stuff," said Em Collins, of Tree Bath & Body. "To be honest, I couldn't have wished for a better city to move to to continue building my business." The night market returns next Saturday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh is a city with diverse neighborhoods, and gentrification is taking place in some areas. Some neighborhoods are more desirable than others, and these communities have unique personalities, ambitions, and histories. The longtime residents of these communities often want to see more investment in the areas, while others are apprehensive about the potential adverse effects of gentrification. Many important decisions are being made about the future of these communities both within and outside their borders. With thoughtful planning, these neighborhoods could be the next hot 'hoods.
explore venango
Police Say Missing Woman Has Contacted Family Members
WEST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to West Mead Township Police, a missing 32-year-old Castle Shannon woman contacted her relatives on Saturday. According to a published article by the Meadville Tribune, authorities were set to search a wooded area in West Mead Township, Crawford County, on Sunday morning, but plans were called off after police learned Stalter made contact with her family on Saturday morning.
wtae.com
Halloween trick-or-treating hours announced by city of Pittsburgh
Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the city of Pittsburgh announced Friday. The city said it reminded people to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours. For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or...
Weekend edition of Post-Gazette spotted amid worker strike
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A printed edition of today's Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was sent to subscribers and stores today, despite the ongoing worker's strike.Communications Workers of America said they're aware around 16,000 papers were printed and distributed to local gas stations and stores.Newspapers were spotted in Mount Washington, and some even got papers on their doorstep.But, they said the typical Sunday numbers are closer to 69,000, so the strike is having an impact.The paper has been published digitally since workers went on strike over a week ago.KDKA has reached out to the Post-Gazette for comment and has not heard back.
