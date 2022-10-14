ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Trey Autry, former J-D standout and son of Syracuse basketball assistant, makes college decision

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Two years ago, Trey Autry made a commitment to basketball ― and to himself. He worked harder than ever on his game and his body. Even through the Covid pandemic, when teams and gyms across the country were shut down, Autry’s commitment remained strong. He got up early. He ran the hills near Jamesville-DeWitt High School. He climbed the steep, treacherous steps at Euclid Avenue. He worked on his jump shot in the gym at Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s house.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Sean Tucker passed Floyd Little on SU’s all-time rushing list. Who’s next? (Tucker Tracker)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Sean Tucker has one more player to pass to crack the Top 5 of Syracuse football’s career rushing list. Even while battling bumps and bruises, Tucker continues to climb the Orange record book in a number of places. He’s up to No. 6 in the all-time rushing list after passing Floyd Little early in Saturday’s 24-9 win over N.C. State. Tucker finished the game with 96 yards and a touchdown.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football vs. Clemson prediction and early odds for NCAAF Week 8

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football has continued to send shock waves through the ACC as they moved to 6-0 with a 24-9 home win over NC State. The Wolfpack failed to score a single touchdown, while RB Sean Tucker and QB Garrett Schrader led a rushing attack that totaled 179 yards on just 30 attempts. The Orange have impressed so far this year, but they have their biggest test of the season with a road matchup with the Clemson Tigers.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football box score vs. N.C. State

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from No. 18 Syracuse’s 24-9 victory against No. 15 North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_NCST_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man charged in Syracuse double-murder; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 18)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 51; Low: 36. Chilly, showers. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: A mission to build generational wealth where she grew up: Being named manager of the newly opened Pathfinder Bank branch on West Onondaga Street was a homecoming for Shynique Gainey. She grew up in the neighborhood and recalls the beautiful parks and well-maintained homes before the area fell on hard times. Gainey sat down with syracuse.com recently in her office to talk about what she’s teaching people about money, the legacy of redlining, and the secret of not saying “no.” (N. Scott Trimble photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

DeVito returns, leads Illinois to 6th win (How Syracuse football transfers fared)

On the same weekend that the Syracuse football team became bowl-eligible, former Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito helped Illinois achieve that milestone as well. DeVito — who left Illinois’ previous game with an ankle injury — was 25-for-32 passing for 252 yards and a touchdown as the Illini beat Minnesota 26-14 on Saturday. Illinois improved to 6-1 on the season, 3-1 in the Big Ten, and became bowl-eligible. It was the fifth consecutive win for Illinois, which entered the game ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press poll and improved to No. 18 in the poll released on Sunday.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 4-star freshmen are vying for starting forward spot

Unless some weirdness transpires, the bulk of the starting rotation for Syracuse basketball to commence the 2022-23 season is likely already known. I’m basing my thoughts here on comments made by head coach Jim Boeheim in various interviews, as well as additional commentary from national experts on the Orange ahead of the upcoming campaign.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

No. 18 Syracuse is 6-0, and bowl eligible, after a 24-9 win over No. 15 N.C. State

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s defense needed a third-down stop to keep N.C. State out of reach midway through the fourth quarter. The Wolfpack had taken 14 snaps already in the drive, grinding their way down the field from their own 25-yard line with short-yardage plays. The Orange led by 11, a touchdown would put N.C. State one score away from a lead with enough time left, and more momentum, to achieve that.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy