Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aspen Daily News
Joe keeps us grounded
I am voting for Joe DiSalvo to remain our sheriff. Joe is a good man. He does the work. His soul is of Aspen, and he keeps us firmly grounded in our historical legacy during our turbulent and churning times. Our community needs that continuity now more than ever. Joe...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Oct. 17
Jon Kelly of Aspen has just been elected chair of the Pitkin County Republicans. Kelly is a 1995 graduate of Stanford University in economics and political science. He has lived in Aspen for eight years and is the father of three children: a daughter who graduated in 2022 from Aspen High School, and twin boys who are juniors at AHS. Kelly grew up in La Mirada, California.
Aspen Daily News
Marolt: Breakfast with Joe
I had a Hick House breakfast with Joe DiSalvo. It was the most local thing I’ve done in months. He asked about the chain gang and how Aspen High looks. Now, I know Joe cares about the football team and probably a little less about the chain gang, but him just being interested in how I was doing felt good. It’s a subtle way people who know about people invite you to talk. When somebody says, “How are you doing?”, maybe they want to know or maybe they don’t really care. In asking about the chain gang, Joe wanted me to start in.
Aspen Daily News
Be like Bob
To begin with, I would like to thank the community of Pitkin County for the kind words shared about my father, Bob Braudis. Almost 13 years ago, while on the phone with my father, Joe sensed something was very wrong. He called to request an ambulance. My father was septic due to a respiratory infection; he was rushed to St. Joseph’s. This decision resulted in ripples of positive impact on many lives.
Aspen Daily News
Valley needs this
I was saddened by Ted Guy’s lawsuit that challenges the approved downtown Basalt project. The Clark's building has been vacant for 10 years. We need to do something. In my opinion, the proposed project is a good compromise for all involved. And yes, the affordable housing is small. The New York Times did a story last week about young people in Tokyo living in 95-square-foot apartments! The average studio apartment in Tokyo is 200 square feet. The young people who will live in these units in Basalt will make it work ... because it’s affordable housing in the amazing Roaring Fork Valley. The valley needs this development.
Aspen Daily News
Ireland: ‘Essential’ organizations can create housing
The hostile-to-housing crowd loves to attack the local public housing system on the grounds that we should focus on essential workers. Their usual solution is to create class warfare by reallocating existing resources to those they deem “essential,” setting up contentious fighting between essential and nonessential persons. Is a volunteer at the homeless shelter more essential than a journalist?
Aspen Daily News
Time for change
Judge Ely’s endorsement of Michael Buglione in last Wednesday’s paper was right on point. “Time for a change. Vote Buglione.” I wholeheartedly agree.
Aspen Daily News
Clock starts on study of Thompson Divide withdrawal from gas leasing
U.S. Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland advanced an application Monday to withdraw 225,000 acres of the Thompson Divide from future oil and gas leasing, triggering a 90-day period during which the public can weigh in. The input will include a public meeting Dec. 14 at the Carbondale Fire Department. The...
Aspen Daily News
Joe DiSalvo for sheriff
I am very familiar with both candidates for Pitkin County sheriff; I have known one since birth and was married to the other for 12 years. Joe is my brother, and I can tell you that he should continue to serve and protect the people of Pitkin County. He was raised with a very strong work ethic, and the utmost integrity. He continues to demonstrate those values day in and day out. Joe moved here at the age of 19 and he “grew up” in the valley. He drove a bus for RFTA, was a patrol officer, detective and now sheriff without wavering from his duty.
Aspen Daily News
Autumn scenes
It took a little longer than usual, but the fall colors finally arrived in the Roaring Fork Valley over the last couple of weeks. Over the course of several days, Aspen Daily News photographer Molly Briggs captured several bucolic scenes. Here’s a sampling of what she found.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen real estate snapshot, Oct. 17
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This 8,000-square-foot home at the base of Red Mountain has a copper room, multiple fireplaces and great views. $34,150,000. Low. Aspen. This one-bedroom condo is...
Aspen Daily News
We want Joe
You’re not voting on a jail — you’re voting on a sheriff. The commissioners greenlight the jail, not the sheriff. Does the sheriff have the character and the managerial skills to swim in the choppy waters of Pitkin County?. Bob Braudis picked Joe. That’s enough for me,...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen council supports budget requests for WeCycle, Car To Go, parking garage
The Aspen City Council was supportive of budget requests to expand the WeCycle bike-share program and improve the downtown parking garage during a work session on Monday. The parking and transportation departments visited the council on Monday to take their turn in the 2023 budget discussions. Deputy City Engineer Pete Rice presented a supplemental request for $52,600 to expand the WeCycle program to the Burlingame area and $218,500 for capital projects in the transportation department, as well as a $189,100 capital-project request for the parking department.
Aspen Daily News
A shot in the arm
Thank you to all who helped make the Woody Creek flu shot clinic on Oct. 12 a success. It would not have happened, been fun or effective without the support of Fidel Duke, the skill and time of Laurie, Bari and Brenda of Community Health Services, Inc., the space at the Aspen Outfitting Co. offered by Jerrod and hosted by Kirstin, the smiles and helping hands of Helen and Stephanie, everyone who spread the word about the offering, and most of all thanks to all those who showed up and bared their arms to boost our community’s immunity against the flu. Best wishes to all these fine people and to all of you for a happy and healthy late fall and winter.
Aspen Daily News
Vote for Ryan Gordon
I met Ryan Gordon at CMC. He was talking to a student from Rifle. Ryan asked what he could do as Garfield County commissioner to make things better for this student and his family. Surprised to be asked his opinion, the student smiled. He started to talk about the number of times his family had moved to find an affordable place to live and his environmental concerns about the future. Ryan listened. He understands firsthand the cost of housing. Ryan grew up in Glenwood Springs and has moved back to raise his children in this wonderful environment. He loves the life here. But he has concerns about the quality of education, mental and physical health and about the sustainability of our environment. As an engineer, Ryan has worked on water issues in Western Colorado. We need his knowledge and enthusiasm on the Garfield County Commission. We will definitely vote for Ryan Gordon for Garfield Country commissioner. We hope you will, too. It is time for change. We need Ryan.
Aspen Daily News
Meeting in the middle: Colorado Extreme breaks ground on midvalley rink
Down Catherine Store Road outside Carbondale, the falling leaves on Friday indicated the transition from autumn into the winter months. The gold and red will transition to gray and white. The last drops of rain will crystallize into snow — and ice. Tucked away just east of the Carbondale...
Aspen Daily News
Yes on 2A
Vote yes on 2A to tax short-term rentals. It is time for STRs to help pay for the mess they have created, and this tax will take an important step towards mitigating some of the impacts STRs have on our community. Do not believe the argument that this tax will somehow hurt our economy. When short-term renters are paying up to $20,000 per night (in a few cases, even higher) they can afford the tax. Do not buy what the real estate interests are peddling about this tax. Vote yes on 2A.
Comments / 0