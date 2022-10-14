I met Ryan Gordon at CMC. He was talking to a student from Rifle. Ryan asked what he could do as Garfield County commissioner to make things better for this student and his family. Surprised to be asked his opinion, the student smiled. He started to talk about the number of times his family had moved to find an affordable place to live and his environmental concerns about the future. Ryan listened. He understands firsthand the cost of housing. Ryan grew up in Glenwood Springs and has moved back to raise his children in this wonderful environment. He loves the life here. But he has concerns about the quality of education, mental and physical health and about the sustainability of our environment. As an engineer, Ryan has worked on water issues in Western Colorado. We need his knowledge and enthusiasm on the Garfield County Commission. We will definitely vote for Ryan Gordon for Garfield Country commissioner. We hope you will, too. It is time for change. We need Ryan.

GARFIELD COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO