FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New KCI Airport Terminal Set to Open Next Spring With Lots of Upgrades for PassengersEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Wichita Eagle
Bills ‘Hurdle’ Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes
Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s what KC Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes saw on the final interception vs. Buffalo Bills
Patrick Mahomes wanted to throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster. That’s the first thing you need to know about Buffalo’s game-clinching interception in the Bills’ 24-20 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes, however, ended up trying to throw to Skyy Moore on...
Wichita Eagle
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Buffalo Bills
Sunday afternoon’s Chiefs-Bills matchup lived up to its billing, no pun intended, even if you weren’t in favor of the outcome. The Bills beat the Chiefs 24-20 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Staidum after Josh Allen found Dawson Knox for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:04 to play. Offered 64 seconds to take back the lead, Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on his second snap.
Wichita Eagle
Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Skylar, Tight Ends, X, and More
Part 2 of the pre-Vikings SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hey Alain, how important do you think this game (3-3 vs. 4-2) is for the Dolphins to be on pace for making the playoffs? Thanks!. Hey Chris, every game is important and getting any kind of cushion would be...
Wichita Eagle
Colts’ Pass-Heavy Gameplan Worked Wonders vs Jacksonville
The Indianapolis Colts made a major change to their offensive gameplan this past Sunday, and it led to their best single-game point total of the entire season. Head Coach Frank Reich spoke after the team's ugly win against the Denver Broncos last Thursday Night. When asked about the state of the Colts' offense, Reich mentioned numerous times that the team needed to be more effective on the early downs.
Wichita Eagle
Jets Put Packers’ Offensive Line Through Spin Cycle
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line features a five-time All-Pro and a Pro Bowler. General manager Brian Gutekunst has supplemented the group with nine – nine! – draft picks the last three years. During Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets, Green...
Wichita Eagle
DeSean Jackson to Visit Ravens on Tuesday, per Report
The Ravens are bringing in free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson for a visit on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The 35-year-old last played for a team last season, first with the Rams then with the Raiders to finish the year. In 16 total games with those two teams, Jackson totaled 20 catches, 454 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Underdog Corners ‘Got Their Bone’ Against Greatest QB Of All Time
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked into Week 6 at 9.5-point underdogs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, facing Tom Brady without three members of their starting secondary. At cornerback, James Pierre and Josh Jackson took the field with Arthur Maulet at the slot. From the outside, they should've been the...
Wichita Eagle
Expect Steelers to Start Mitch Trubisky Against Dolphins
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely hand the starting job in Week 7 to Mitch Trubisky, even if Kenny Pickett is cleared of concussion protocol. Why? Because players typically need 4-6 days to pass through all the stages, and with two starts and eight quarters under his belt, the Steelers are likely going to lean toward the side of caution both with health and experience.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Former Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown Out for the Season
Former Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown reportedly got some bad news Monday. The Arizona Cardinals speedster will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, after suffering a foot injury in a 19-9 loss to Seattle. It’s a major setback for Brown, who was...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Rookie Tariq Woolen is ‘Playing Silly,’ Impressing Richard Sherman
Who would've thought a rookie on one of the league's worst defenses would be tied for the league lead in interceptions through six weeks?. For a defense that allowed the second-most passing yards per game last season -- and still has a ways to go -- the Seattle Seahawks seemed to have struck literal gold with rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen in April's draft and are riding his wave to a 3-3 record after Sunday's 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Wichita Eagle
Monday Morning Thoughts: The Key Card Might Not Work for Much Longer
Through the first five games of the season, the Carolina Panthers' offense lacked an identity. Well, that's not entirely true. Their identity was that they were unable to stay on the field on third downs and struggled to muster up any sort of success in the passing game. On the...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Plans to Return Sunday vs. Lions
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters after the team’s 26–17 loss to the Eagles on Sunday night that he plans to return to the field for next Sunday’s matchup against the Lions, per ESPN’s Ed Werder. Prescott hasn’t played since Week 1 when he fractured his...
Wichita Eagle
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From the Jaguars’ Week 6 Loss to the Colts
Week 6 was an ... odd one for the Jaguars. After a Week 5 where they failed to score a single touchdown, the Jaguars found the end-zone four times on Sunday. Trevor Lawrence threw just two incompletions all day and scored three times. The running game was explosive, racking up 243 rushing yards and two runs of 45+ yards.
Wichita Eagle
Dalton Schultz ‘Tweaks’ Knee Injury; Cowboys Find Rookie TE Gem In Jake Ferguson?
The Dallas Cowboys may have fallen to the Philadelphia Eagles 26-17 at Lincoln Financial Field. But coach Mike McCarthy is right when he says his team "punched back'' with a second-half comeback. And part of the reason for the Cowboys' turnaround was the play of rookie tight end Jake Ferguson.
Wichita Eagle
Lions Seeking Boost in Intensity With Practice Changes
For Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the bye week was all about getting healthy. After suffering an ankle injury early in the season, the second-year wide receiver was sidelined for Detroit’s Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. He returned to action in Week 5 against the Patriots but was limited to just four catches for 18 yards while playing 21 snaps.
Wichita Eagle
Rookie DB Taken from Division Rival
NASHVILLE – It will be more than a month before the Tennessee Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Already, though, franchise officials like what they have seen. Make that – in one case, at least – who they have seen. The Titans signed rookie safety Josh Thompson to...
Wichita Eagle
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Promo Offer: $1000 Risk-Free Bet for Broncos-Chargers MNF
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It will be back-to-back weeks with an AFC West rivalry game on Monday Night Football, as the Broncos and Chargers square off in a contest that could have a big impact on the playoff chances of both clubs. Sports fans can also see a big potential impact on their bottom lines in this game thanks to BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which delivers a risk-free first bet up to $1,000.
Wichita Eagle
Five Takeaways From the Cincinnati Bengals’ Win Over the New Orleans Saints
The Bengals weren't perfect on Sunday, but they did enough to beat the Saints. There were issues with poorly timed penalties, the run defense, and just overall sloppiness. However, the Bengals overcame all of that and walked away with the win. Here are five takeaways from this game:. For more...
Wichita Eagle
Saints Injury Roundup: Dalton, Peat, Trautman Among New Faces on Report
With the short week, the Saints go into preparation mode immediately for their Thursday Night Football game against the Cardinals out west. The team did not practice on Monday, but put out an estimated practice report. Here's how it looks, with a lot of good and bad. View the original...
