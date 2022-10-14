ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Bills ‘Hurdle’ Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Buffalo Bills

Sunday afternoon’s Chiefs-Bills matchup lived up to its billing, no pun intended, even if you weren’t in favor of the outcome. The Bills beat the Chiefs 24-20 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Staidum after Josh Allen found Dawson Knox for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:04 to play. Offered 64 seconds to take back the lead, Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on his second snap.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Skylar, Tight Ends, X, and More

Part 2 of the pre-Vikings SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hey Alain, how important do you think this game (3-3 vs. 4-2) is for the Dolphins to be on pace for making the playoffs? Thanks!. Hey Chris, every game is important and getting any kind of cushion would be...
MINNESOTA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Colts’ Pass-Heavy Gameplan Worked Wonders vs Jacksonville

The Indianapolis Colts made a major change to their offensive gameplan this past Sunday, and it led to their best single-game point total of the entire season. Head Coach Frank Reich spoke after the team's ugly win against the Denver Broncos last Thursday Night. When asked about the state of the Colts' offense, Reich mentioned numerous times that the team needed to be more effective on the early downs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Jets Put Packers’ Offensive Line Through Spin Cycle

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line features a five-time All-Pro and a Pro Bowler. General manager Brian Gutekunst has supplemented the group with nine – nine! – draft picks the last three years. During Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets, Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

DeSean Jackson to Visit Ravens on Tuesday, per Report

The Ravens are bringing in free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson for a visit on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The 35-year-old last played for a team last season, first with the Rams then with the Raiders to finish the year. In 16 total games with those two teams, Jackson totaled 20 catches, 454 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Wichita Eagle

Expect Steelers to Start Mitch Trubisky Against Dolphins

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely hand the starting job in Week 7 to Mitch Trubisky, even if Kenny Pickett is cleared of concussion protocol. Why? Because players typically need 4-6 days to pass through all the stages, and with two starts and eight quarters under his belt, the Steelers are likely going to lean toward the side of caution both with health and experience.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Former Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown Out for the Season

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown reportedly got some bad news Monday. The Arizona Cardinals speedster will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, after suffering a foot injury in a 19-9 loss to Seattle. It’s a major setback for Brown, who was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Rookie Tariq Woolen is ‘Playing Silly,’ Impressing Richard Sherman

Who would've thought a rookie on one of the league's worst defenses would be tied for the league lead in interceptions through six weeks?. For a defense that allowed the second-most passing yards per game last season -- and still has a ways to go -- the Seattle Seahawks seemed to have struck literal gold with rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen in April's draft and are riding his wave to a 3-3 record after Sunday's 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Monday Morning Thoughts: The Key Card Might Not Work for Much Longer

Through the first five games of the season, the Carolina Panthers' offense lacked an identity. Well, that's not entirely true. Their identity was that they were unable to stay on the field on third downs and struggled to muster up any sort of success in the passing game. On the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Plans to Return Sunday vs. Lions

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters after the team’s 26–17 loss to the Eagles on Sunday night that he plans to return to the field for next Sunday’s matchup against the Lions, per ESPN’s Ed Werder. Prescott hasn’t played since Week 1 when he fractured his...
ARLINGTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From the Jaguars’ Week 6 Loss to the Colts

Week 6 was an ... odd one for the Jaguars. After a Week 5 where they failed to score a single touchdown, the Jaguars found the end-zone four times on Sunday. Trevor Lawrence threw just two incompletions all day and scored three times. The running game was explosive, racking up 243 rushing yards and two runs of 45+ yards.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Lions Seeking Boost in Intensity With Practice Changes

For Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the bye week was all about getting healthy. After suffering an ankle injury early in the season, the second-year wide receiver was sidelined for Detroit’s Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. He returned to action in Week 5 against the Patriots but was limited to just four catches for 18 yards while playing 21 snaps.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Rookie DB Taken from Division Rival

NASHVILLE – It will be more than a month before the Tennessee Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Already, though, franchise officials like what they have seen. Make that – in one case, at least – who they have seen. The Titans signed rookie safety Josh Thompson to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Promo Offer: $1000 Risk-Free Bet for Broncos-Chargers MNF

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It will be back-to-back weeks with an AFC West rivalry game on Monday Night Football, as the Broncos and Chargers square off in a contest that could have a big impact on the playoff chances of both clubs. Sports fans can also see a big potential impact on their bottom lines in this game thanks to BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which delivers a risk-free first bet up to $1,000.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy