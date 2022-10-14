Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S23: release date news, price, features and spec leaks
Samsung's next flagship Galaxy phones are tipped to launch in early 2023. Join us for a look at all the latest rumours, leaks and news.
These are the Samsung Galaxy phones that are getting Android 13 first
You don't need to wait until 2023 to get the latest, greatest Android on your Samsung phone
Phone Arena
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
ETOnline.com
Shop Samsung's Best Early Black Friday Smartphone Deals With Prices Better Than Amazon Prime Day
The holiday shopping season is starting early this year. Amazon's second Prime day kicks off tomorrow, October 11, and just as we've seen in the past, competing retailers are offering deep discounts of their own. The Samsung Black Friday in October Sale is proving that Amazon won’t be the only place you can save big this week.
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
ohmymag.co.uk
Samsung phones 'blowing up': Users warned as serious problem revealed
If you use a Samsung phone, you should be aware of a serious battery problem that your device may develop. In a recent video, famed YouTuber, Mrwhosetheboss (Arun Rupesh Maini) observed how many of the phones in his collection had swollen. His observations were corroborated by other tech enthusiasts who say most of the Samsung phones in their storage that were launched before the Galaxy 20, had their batteries ballooned.
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
TechRadar
Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets a huge discount plus free memory upgrade at Samsung
The official Samsung Store is offering a whopping trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 (opens in new tab) on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and a free memory upgrade this weekend - one of the best deals we've seen yet on this excellent foldable flagship. Under this promotion, you can...
You can control your Apple Watch from your iPhone and my mind is blown
The Apple Watch Ultra is the talk of the town, even if it’s not necessarily a new Apple wearable that appeals to you. But that’s not the only exciting thing happening on the Watch now that the watchOS 9 update is available to users. The Apple Watch supports a brand new Screen Mirroring feature that lets you control the wearable from the iPhone.
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
9to5Mac
Apple’s iPhone trade-in program again causes headaches for buyers
Over the last several years, Apple has increasingly focused on its iPhone trade-in program. By offering lucrative trade-in details, often in partnership with carriers, Apple can entice iPhone users to upgrade every year. This trade-in program, however, has caused users a number of headaches, and the situation doesn’t appear to be improving…
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 spec leak pours cold water on rumored long overdue upgrade
Full specs have leaked out for the standard Samsung Galaxy S23 model, confirming one rumored upgrade, but throwing cold water on another one. From the very beginning of the S23 range leak cycle, it has been apparent that the vanilla Galaxy S23, as well as the S23 Plus, will be very iterative upgrades over their predecessors. Recently leaked case images have corroborated rumors that they will ditch their camera islands for a Galaxy S22 Ultra-like look. Other design elements are expected to largely remain the same.
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: which is better?
The new iPhone 14 Pro is brighter and faster than the standard iPhone 14. It also comes with a fancy 48MP camera. But is it a better buy?
New Samsung Galaxy phone suddenly sounds like the smart Android buy
Rumored specs for the incoming Samsung Galaxy M54 have broken cover
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro has 50% faster download speeds vs iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22
Ookla released its fall report for US mobile and fixed broadband Internet speeds with T-Mobile continuing its lead over the competition. An interesting finding included in the latest study is the increased cellular performance with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Shortly after the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro...
Apple Store down ahead of rumored iPad Pro launch
Apple will likely unveil new iPad Pro models this morning. While the company could make available other products as well, the Apple Online Store is currently down. When this happens, Apple usually updates its store with new products. The Apple Store went down a few seconds after the company’s CEO...
Engadget
Motorola shows off its concept rollable smartphone
We've seen rollable device concepts from companies like Oppo and TCL, and LG was even working on a commercial rollable smartphone until it quit making mobile devices last year. Now, Lenovo is showing off a laptop with a rollout display, while its mobile division Motorola has a roll-out smartphone — and they look like some of the more practical efforts yet.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro lead times dip below iPhone 13 Pro for first time
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In the sixth week of the Apple Product Availability Tracker by JP Morgan, the Pro models ofiPhone 14 are seeing lead times moderate from the fifth week's data. According to the tracker, lead times for the iPhone 14 Pro Max have leveled off to be at par with the Pro.
Phone Arena
That recently leaked OnePlus 11 Pro super-flagship could be released as the OnePlus 11
Under Oppo's leadership, OnePlus has undeniably become one of the most unpredictable major global smartphone vendors (for better and for worse) in terms of high-end product launches and launch schedules. Following a year with no "vanilla" flagship whatsoever, a Pro model released in China months before the rest of the...
An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Clear Up Storage On Your iPhone Without Losing Any Data
An iPhone that lacks storage space is a sorry sight. It becomes impossible to do nearly anything without enough storage — from downloading apps to taking more photos and videos. And it’s important to free up that storage so that you can get the most out of your smart phone experience. But where to even start? Min Tom, CEO and founder of Happy Hong Konger, tells us how to clear up storage on your iPhone without losing any data.
