The best jokes about Liz Truss announcing a surprise press conference

By Greg Evans
 4 days ago

Prime minister Liz Truss is due to host an unscheduled press conference at Downing Street on Friday afternoon, amid speculation that she is going to announce a major u-turn of the government's heavily scrutinised mini-budget.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, who is rumoured to have been sacked, has made a surprise trip back from the United States to meet with the prime minister, with his flight back to the UK becoming a minor internet sensation.

Truss is expected to announce that she is reversing her trickle-down economics planning of cutting corporation tax, which in effect, plunged the UK economy into chaos and saw the value of the pound plummeting.

It is thought that the press conference is intended to reassure the markets that the government can balance its books ahead. ofthe Bank of England withdrawing its emergency bond-purchasing scheme at the end of trading on Friday.

Given that Truss has only been the prime minister for six weeks and she is already announcing a historic and politically embarrassing u-turn, revelry and mockery of Truss's forthcoming announcement is already rife.










Prime Minister Liz Truss’s press conference will come amid intense speculation that she and Kwasi Kwarteng will dismantle key elements of their controversial mini-budget, with the scrapping of the planned rise in corporation tax widely expected to be ditched.

It appears the Prime Minister will address the nation without her Chancellor by her side, casting further doubt over Mr Kwarteng’s position.

