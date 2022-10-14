ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

22 WSBT

Work begins on St. Joseph Main Street bridge

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WSBT) — A traffic alert for Michigan drivers traveling through St. Joseph on Monday. Construction is set to begin on the Main Street bridge. The work will be done on the I-94 business loop that travels over the Morrison Channel. The bridge will remain open during...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory

The first snow of the season will come Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory will...
ELKHART, IN
Local volunteers assist with hurricane relief in Florida

It's been nearly three weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. The storm, which reached category four level, has left behind plenty of destruction. Homeowners in Hurricane Ian's path are still picking up the pieces. The local Red Cross branch is jetting down to Florida to help. Even though...
FLORIDA STATE
Habitat for Humanity, University of Notre Dame partner for 25th year

Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with the University of Notre Dame to help create more housing in Mishawka. The partnership represents the 25th year that students have helped build houses for the community. Officials with Habitat for Humanity say there are about 14,000 families in Saint Joseph County that...
SOUTH BEND, IN

