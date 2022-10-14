Read full article on original website
David McGowan
3d ago
please ! we all know why they want Putin out he found out and had them killed or poisoned. the little man has to eliminate certain loose strings .


Mbracechange
3d ago
Putin is a trained former KGB Agent this leopard cannot and will not change his spots to think otherwise is foolhardy and you will pay a heavy cost.


david cooper
3d ago
By whatever manner or cause of death listed, the end result is the same. Elimination of all dissent, any political "rivals" and a simple "nationalization" of private wealth.l'm sure Putin is safeguarding it in a Swiss account. For "the people", of course.


