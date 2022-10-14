ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Pedestrian killed on Highway 385 identified

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ax9PQ_0iYkmwpB00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the highway in southeast Shelby County.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian was hit around 11 p.m. Thursday on Highway 385 at Hacks Cross.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Highway 385 was shut down during the investigation.

Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office identified the victim as Cordarious Sanders, of Memphis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Woman injured in Whitehaven shooting, crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is critically injured after a shooting led to a crash in Whitehaven Monday night. Police say officers responded to a crash involving a gray Volkswagon in the 4100 block of Millbranch at 8:19 p.m. When they arrived, they saw that the vehicle struck a pole. A woman inside the vehicle was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$3K raised for funeral of man gunned down on Union Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sister-in-law of a man shot and killed near a bus stop on Union Avenue has raised more than $3,000 to help his family pay for his funeral. Thomas Bonner, 43, was laid to rest Saturday in Fayette County, a week after he was murdered in the Medical District. Kennytta Malone said […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
wcbi.com

Oxford police arrest two people in connection to deadly shooting

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police now have two people in custody after a deadly incident this past weekend. Seth Rokitka was arrested at about 8:30 this morning. His truck, which was seen in surveillance video, was found crashed in Marshall County. Tristan Holland was arrested yesterday in the...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Motorcycle wreck on Winchester kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a crash Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. off Winchester Road and Cargo Road. Police found a single motorcycle accident. They said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD said this is now an active investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Golf cart crash sends Covington alderman to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Covington alderman was injured in a crash while driving a golf cart Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to an accident involving a car and a golf cart in the 1900 block of Cottonwood Way around 5 p.m. An investigation revealed that Jamie Griffin, the driver of a white Chevrolet Malibu, was […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

2 injured in crash on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 has reportedly left two people injured. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Millbranch Road at around 8:33 p.m. Sunday night. Police say two people were taken to local hospitals in non-critical condition. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD finds body in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One found dead in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were dispatched Saturday night around 10 p.m. to the 3600 block of Moccasin Cove in Southwest Memphis. Police found a man and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said there is no foul play suspected at this time. MPD is investigating.
MEMPHIS, TN
Oxford Eagle

One dead, one injured in tragic accident behind City Hall

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 1:14 AM, the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call by passers by that there were two people injured in the parking lot behind City Hall. Our officers and the Oxford Fire Department arrived almost immediately and began tending to the two victims. They were both transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Police investigate shooting at a Southaven restaurant

Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

MPD crashes call policy into question

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly crash involving Memphis Police has renewed discussions about roadway safety. Since the beginning of the year, Memphis Police say officers have been involved in at least 360 crashes. The officers were at fault in 120 of them. Back in July, we spoke with Angela Nelson as her son lay in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed in Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Binghampton. Police say the shooting happened on Mimosa Avenue near Carpenter Street Friday night. Memphis Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. At this time, there is no information regarding possible suspects or motives. Anyone with information on this shooting is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy