Pedestrian killed on Highway 385 identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the highway in southeast Shelby County.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian was hit around 11 p.m. Thursday on Highway 385 at Hacks Cross.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Highway 385 was shut down during the investigation.
Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office identified the victim as Cordarious Sanders, of Memphis.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
