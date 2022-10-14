Read full article on original website
Missing Humble, Texas mother found dead in car trunk in Nebraska
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Nebraska State Patrol on Saturday identified a woman found dead in the trunk of a car that crashed out during a police chase as a missing Humble, Texas mother. The driver of the car was identified on Friday as the woman's 17-year-old son, Tyler...
First cold outbreak reaches Texas
HOUSTON — A powerful and far-reaching cold front is pushing across the U.S. this week, bringing frost, snow, and brisk temperatures to the eastern half of the country. Temperatures here in Southeast Texas could drop to the lowest levels since April Wednesday and Thursday morning thanks to clear skies, low humidity, and a north wind.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought Kacey Musgraves a drink during Weekend 2 of ACL
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was seen giving Kacey Musgraves a beer during Weekend 2 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) Musgraves, who originally hails from Golden, Texas, was performing during her ACL set when she asked the crowd for a beer. "Honestly, I...
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in Houston's Asiatown
HOUSTON — We are just days away from the start of early voting and candidates are making their final cases to voters. Saturday, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was in Asiatown for a rally hosted by the Asian American Democrats of Texas Caucus Houston Chapter. Dozens of Asian American...
What are midterm elections?
HOUSTON — Voters will cast their ballots in November, but not for the president. So, you may be wondering what are midterm elections and why they are so important. Midterm elections in the United States happen every two years and determines who will be elected – or re-elected – to the Senate, which helps make up the U.S. Congress.
Houston forecast: Cold weather surging its way south; temps to fall to mid-50s Tuesday
Temperatures are expected to drop drastically over the next few days. By Wednesday, the Houston area will see temps in the mid-40s.
