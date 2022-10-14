Letters: Midterm election matters; Oz twists the facts

Midterm election matters

It’s hard to understand how some Americans can remain supportive of today’s Republican Party. Led by a twice impeached, narcissistic former president who views himself as above the law and accountable to no one, Republicans have given up on the difficult task of governing in order to focus on getting votes by fueling fear, resentment and anger. They remain ever willing to damage our democracy by rejecting the outcome of any election they don’t win. Sadly, this works to keep them in power while doing serious harm to the American people and the republic we love.

Republicans claim to be pro-freedom while telling women and families that they don’t have a right to make complex and difficult decisions about their own reproductive health. They claim to be pro-law and order while cheering attacks on the Capitol Police and the FBI. They promote turning social security into an entitlement which needs to be debated and renewed annually while ballooning our national debt passing a massive tax windfall for the ultra-wealthy. They support mega profits for big pharma while opposing bills which would reduce the cost of life-saving prescription drugs like insulin.

This midterm election matters. Democrats, Independents and yes, clear thinking Republicans who value our democracy must turn out en masse to vote against this widespread Republican hypocrisy. Good government needs to work for everyone, not just the privileged few or those who want to impose their beliefs on others. Unfortunately, many in today’s Republican Party don’t see it that way.

Oz twists the facts

George Polycranos, Port Matilda

Have you noticed the ubiquitous television advertisements attacking John Fetterman for his stance on crime? As the former head of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, Fetterman stands accused by opponent Mehmet Oz of wanting to release murderers and other dangerous criminals.

As usual, Republicans substitute scare tactics for facts, trying to rile up their base of foolish people by using a Russian-style disinformation campaign.

If you care to do fact checking, you will discover that Fetterman’s stance is not at all what twisted wizard Oz makes it out to be. The U.S. has more incarcerated criminals than any nation on Earth, a not-so-enviable record. Each criminal in Pennsylvania costs the taxpayer more than $40,000/year to house in prison. It is commendable of Fetterman to look for practical, sensible alternatives to incarceration for nonviolent crimes. Outrageous sums are spent to imprison people who usually use their time in jail to learn new crimes and cannot find jobs once released due to their criminal records.

Oz would be well-advised to look for solutions to creating lifetime criminals rather than lying about Fetterman. But that is not his style: he prefers to scare people and twist facts to get votes. Once in power, he will just give generous tax cuts to his wealthy cronies rather than solve the crime problem — or any other problem, for that matter.

Know before you vote

Mary Bruce Serene, State College

As Election Day nears and we grow tired of the negative political ads it becomes more important than ever for all eligible voters to plan on casting their ballots. If you’re concerned about something you hear in the ads I encourage you to use Fact Check.

Please consider the following before placing your vote:

No. 1, vote for those who care about all human beings.

Vote for those who support environmental issues. The environment, the air we breathe, the water we drink and the health and well-being of all humans takes priority over all other issues.

Vote for those who support gun safety laws.

Vote for those who support women’s rights.

Vote for those who support education.

Vote for those who support universal health care.

Vote for those who support a strong economy where we all pull for each other.

Most of all vote for those who respect fellow human beings of all genders and races.

Please encourage family, friends and all eligible voters to vote for the candidates who are determined to make our great state a better place.

John Fritz, Boalsburg