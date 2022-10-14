ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Police find woman critically shot at Whitehaven crash scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a crash Monday night where they located a woman inside a gray Volkswagen suffering from a single gunshot wound. At 8:19 p.m., officers made the scene at the corner of Mill Branch Road and East Raines Road in Whitehaven. Police say...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured after officer-involved shooting at Southaven restaurant

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Horn Lake, Mississippi after a shooting involving an officer at a restaurant in Southaven over the weekend. Employees coming to work at Red Hook Cajun Seafood Restaurant on Airways in Southaven wouldn’t talk about Friday night’s shooting that left a […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Man tries to run over child during fight with wife, affidavit says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of trying to run over a child during a fight with his wife Friday night and is now facing charges. Officers were called to a home on Wingate Street in Frayser where 27-year-old Ferlandos Wirt’s wife told officers she was assaulted.
MEMPHIS, TN
WAPT

Two suspects in custody, accused in fatal hit-and-run in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. — Oxford police have arrested two suspects in connection with a hit-and-run that killed one Ole Miss student and seriously injured another. Police said that Seth Garron Rokitka, 24, and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, Tennessee, are suspects. Rokitka was taken into custody at about 8:30 a.m. Monday. Oxford police said his truck, which was found wrecked in Marshall County, has been impounded.
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

1 killed, 1 injured in fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a fatal crash Friday afternoon. A woman was pronounced dead on the scene, said police. According to MPD, the crash took place on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road. One male was transported to the hospital non-critical. Police are investigating the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Dixie Queen worker accused of firing gun in argument over refund

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was drama at a Dixie Queen in Memphis last week when police say an employee fired a gun during an argument with a customer who demanded a refund. Police say Erica Ousley got into a verbal fight with a customer October 9 at the Dixie Queen on Third Street in southwest […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 1 killed, 3 injured including juveniles in car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a two-car fatal crash Friday evening. According to police, one person was found dead. The crash happened on Horn Lake Road and Charter Avenue. Two juveniles were transported to LeBonheur in critical condition, said MPD. One adult was taken to Regional...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Covington alderman flown to ROH after golf cart accident

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Alderman Danny Wallace was injured in a golf cart accident on Monday evening, police say. At about 5 p.m., the Covington Police Department responded to Cottonwood Way regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a car and a golf cart. Police say Wallace was driving a...
COVINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Multi-vehicle crash near Kirby High School leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and five others are injured after a crash near Kirby High School. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kirby Parkway and Raines Road at 10 a.m. One person died on the scene and five...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy