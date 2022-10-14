Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Police find woman critically shot at Whitehaven crash scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a crash Monday night where they located a woman inside a gray Volkswagen suffering from a single gunshot wound. At 8:19 p.m., officers made the scene at the corner of Mill Branch Road and East Raines Road in Whitehaven. Police say...
Motorcylist killed in crash near Memphis airport, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was killed near the Memphis airport late Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 11:30 PM, Memphis Police responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Cargo Road. When officers arrived, they found the biker. The biker was pronounced dead...
Person hurt in Germantown Parkway car crash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was hurt following a midday Sunday crash. MPD responded to a one-car crash on North Germantown Parkway, near I-40. When officers arrived, they found a person hurt, police said. Police also said that the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Traffic...
actionnews5.com
Man in critical condition after suspected domestic violence incident in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating a suspected domestic violence incident that left one person in critical condition Monday. Investigators say they received a “shots fired” call just before 2 a.m. Monday on Helmwood Street. They were notified that one of the people involved had...
1 Woman Died, 1 Man Injured In A Fatal Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a fatal accident was reported on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road.
Man injured after officer-involved shooting at Southaven restaurant
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Horn Lake, Mississippi after a shooting involving an officer at a restaurant in Southaven over the weekend. Employees coming to work at Red Hook Cajun Seafood Restaurant on Airways in Southaven wouldn’t talk about Friday night’s shooting that left a […]
Person dead in East Memphis, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was injured in East Memphis, then died at the hospital. On Oct. 15 at approximately 4:30 PM, Memphis Police went to St Francis Hospital, after a person was taken by ambulance on Park Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
‘He was Jayden’: Family mourns Memphis teen fatally struck by train
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is in mourning after a teenager was hit and killed by a train. A family has come together in search of strength following the death of Jayden Benton, who died early Friday morning near Haynes and Southern Avenue after being hit by a train. “It’s like a bad dream […]
Woman Hospitalized After A Pedestrian Accident In Frayser (Frayser, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Thursday night. The officials stated that a woman was struck by a man traveling in his vehicle at the intersection of Range Line Road and Orman.
actionnews5.com
Man tries to run over child during fight with wife, affidavit says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of trying to run over a child during a fight with his wife Friday night and is now facing charges. Officers were called to a home on Wingate Street in Frayser where 27-year-old Ferlandos Wirt’s wife told officers she was assaulted.
actionnews5.com
Man arrested, accused of stealing ‘76 Corvette from dead person’s garage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man stole a 1976 Chevrolet Corvette out of a dead person’s garage. A neighbor called police on October 5 to say that his deceased neighbor’s Corvette was stolen out of their garage. The neighbor says the car was loaded onto...
actionnews5.com
Accused freight train burglar steals $12k in Adidas from boxcars, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have arrested a man accused of stealing $12,000 worth of Adidas shoes from over a dozen freight train boxcars. Brandon Cammon is charged with 15 counts of burglary; theft of property valued at $10,000-$60,000; and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. On...
WAPT
Two suspects in custody, accused in fatal hit-and-run in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. — Oxford police have arrested two suspects in connection with a hit-and-run that killed one Ole Miss student and seriously injured another. Police said that Seth Garron Rokitka, 24, and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, Tennessee, are suspects. Rokitka was taken into custody at about 8:30 a.m. Monday. Oxford police said his truck, which was found wrecked in Marshall County, has been impounded.
Local Dixie Queen worker admits firing shot while at work, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman admitted to police that she fired a shot while she was working at a local Dixie Queen. Erica Ousley, 31, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after she fired a shot into the air during work hours. On Oct. 9, a woman reported...
actionnews5.com
1 killed, 1 injured in fatal crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a fatal crash Friday afternoon. A woman was pronounced dead on the scene, said police. According to MPD, the crash took place on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road. One male was transported to the hospital non-critical. Police are investigating the scene.
Dixie Queen worker accused of firing gun in argument over refund
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was drama at a Dixie Queen in Memphis last week when police say an employee fired a gun during an argument with a customer who demanded a refund. Police say Erica Ousley got into a verbal fight with a customer October 9 at the Dixie Queen on Third Street in southwest […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: 1 killed, 3 injured including juveniles in car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a two-car fatal crash Friday evening. According to police, one person was found dead. The crash happened on Horn Lake Road and Charter Avenue. Two juveniles were transported to LeBonheur in critical condition, said MPD. One adult was taken to Regional...
actionnews5.com
Covington alderman flown to ROH after golf cart accident
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Alderman Danny Wallace was injured in a golf cart accident on Monday evening, police say. At about 5 p.m., the Covington Police Department responded to Cottonwood Way regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a car and a golf cart. Police say Wallace was driving a...
actionnews5.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Kirby High School leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and five others are injured after a crash near Kirby High School. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kirby Parkway and Raines Road at 10 a.m. One person died on the scene and five...
Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
