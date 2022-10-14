Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?
Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?

The prices of lumber have been more volatile...
Motley Fool
These 3 Tech Stocks Haven't Been This Cheap in Years: Is It Time to Buy?
Tenable is the leader in an important segment of the cybersecurity industry, and it's growing at an accelerating pace. MercadoLibre stock is trading near the cheapest valuation since it became a public company in 2007. CrowdStrike is chasing a $97 billion opportunity, opening the door to a long growth runway.
Motley Fool
Monday's 2 Big Stock Winners Are Pointing to a Rebound
Stocks looked poised to rebound Monday morning. Splunk reportedly has an activist investor having taken a sizable position in its stock.
Motley Fool
Got $1000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy
Coca-Cola isn't facing the same inflation-rooted troubles as many other companies right now. Visa credit cards are becoming the default way consumers pay for things, replacing cash. TJX discount stores like TJ Maxx and Marshall's are beneficiaries of the apparel industry's inventory woes.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
Equinix has grown its revenue for 78 straight quarters. Walgreens has increased its dividend for the last 47 consecutive years. Zscaler's revenue has expanded at a 55% annual rate since 2018.
Motley Fool
Is TSMC Stock a Buy Now?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Q3 earnings easily beat analysts' expectations. A reduction to its annual capex indicated that demand for new chips was cooling off amid the ongoing macro headwinds. Its stock still looks cheap relative to its long-term growth potential.
Motley Fool
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
Are your savings on par with the typical American's?. There are different estimates out there as to what Americans have saved. It's a good idea to focus more on your personal needs and goals than on what the typical person has socked away. If you're curious as to how well...
Motley Fool
Why Shopify Stock Is Down 80% This Year
The e-commerce platform rode the wave of pandemic-driven online activity. Now, sales growth is slowing, and the stock price has fallen back down to Earth. It will take another few quarters to get the company's momentum going again.
Motley Fool
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Stocks Could Tumble 30% in a Recession. Should You Be Worried?
It's a possibility investors will need to brace for. Jamie Dimon has issued many dire warnings about an impending recession. He also cautions investors that their portfolios could take a severe hit if economic conditions worsen. For months on end, financial experts have been sounding warnings about an impending recession....
Motley Fool
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
Bear markets are daunting, and it's normal to feel nervous about investing right now. Warren Buffett's tried-and-true tips can make it easier to survive a bear market.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks Down 75% or More That I'd Buy Right Now
Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Lemonade, Inc., Pinterest, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade, Inc., Pinterest, and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett Loves This Stock. Should You?
However, whether you follow the famous investor into this consumer goods stock depends on your investing style.
Motley Fool
How Does Tesla Make Money?
Tesla's auto segment accounted for 85% of its total revenue and an outsized 96% of its total gross profit in its most recently reported quarter. The electric-vehicle pioneer still has massive growth potential in its flagship electric car business. It also has other avenues for growth, including its Semi Truck,...
Motley Fool
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Dividend stocks have a rich history of outperformance, which makes them a smart buy during bear market dips. Two supercharged income stocks, with yields of 5.8% and 7.6%, are exceptionally cheap and begging to be bought. Meanwhile, another well-known high-yielding dividend stock is nothing but trouble.
Motley Fool
Why Amazon Stock Popped Today
A banking giant's encouraging consumer spending forecast could bode well for Amazon and other retailers. Amazon's depressed stock price might be poised for a rebound.
Motley Fool
Got $300? 3 Genius Stocks to Buy on the Dip
It's been a tough year for investors, with all three major indexes plummeting into a bear market. Historically, every bear market decline has been a tantalizing buying opportunity for patient investors. Scooping up shares of these bargain-priced stocks would be a smart move.
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets in the Event of a Market Crash
McDonald's is a fast-food behemoth with more than 40,000 stores worldwide. PepsiCo is a snack and beverage giant with a wide range of famous brands. Kimberly-Clark is a consumer goods giant with reliable and recognizable brands.
Motley Fool
Why Cloudflare Stock Was on Fire Monday
The company is expected to be free-cash-flow positive by year-end.
Motley Fool
Crypto Surges: Is Now the Time to Buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cronos?
Top cryptos continue to surge higher on Monday, despite bearish near-term headwinds. The Federal Reserve appears set for another 75-basis point hike, with expectations of 150 basis points of tightening through the end of the year now the base case for many. That said, some expect too much tightening in...
Motley Fool
Why Tesla Started Trading This Week Up 8%
A Chinese EV maker reported better-than-expected operating profits for Q3 on Monday. Some investors are concerned that the strong U.S. dollar will drag on Tesla's bottom line. A strong operating performance is more important for the long-term picture.
