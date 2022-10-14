Read full article on original website
Old Timers Association’s annual barbecue set
LANCASTER — The 93rd annual Old Timers Barbecue is planned for Oct. 23 in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H. The doors open at 11 a.m. and the event runs until 4 p.m. Lunch is from noon to 2 p.m. at a cost of $20 for adults and $5 for children; payable by cash or check only.
Vicki Lawrence’s ‘Mama’ to headline Senior Expo
LANCASTER — Vicki Lawrence, known around the world as “Mama” from “The Carol Burnett Show” and “Mama’s Family,” will return to live stage performance at this year’s Senior Expo hosted by High Desert Medical Group. The Senior Expo is Thursday at...
‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’ comes to AV
Audiences will have five remaining opportunities to see Palmdale Repertory Theatre production of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” at the Palmdale Playhouse, today through Oct. 23. The Tony Award-winning musical comedy is based on the 1907 novel “Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal” by...
Teacher enjoys a ride on a Thunderbird
EDWARDS AFB — Shadow Hills Magnet Academy math teacher Matthew Winheim got the ride of a lifetime, Friday, when he joined Maj. Jake “Primo” Impellizzeri of the US Air Force Thunderbirds for a “hometown hero” incentive flight. Winheim first saw the Thunderbirds fly when he...
STEM students descend on EAFB expo
EDWARDS AFB — Edwards Air Force Base made history again, on Friday, when thousands of kindergarten through 12th grade students from across Southern California visited the storied base for what organizers said was the largest STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) expo ever held by the US Air Force.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on AV Freeway
PALMDALE — A motorcyclist was killed, Thursday, when he was going too fast for a curve in the the Antelope Valley Freeway, California Highway Patrol officials reported. The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old Lancaster resident whose identity has not yet been released by the Los Angeles County Coroner, was driving a 2009 Yamaha R1 north on the freeway at 5:40 p.m., officials reported.
Cal City happy to be in black after audits
CALIFORNIA CITY — With the last of its delayed audits completed, California City Council members were pleased to find that the city ended the 2020-2021 fiscal year in the black. “This is the first time in years we’ve had a surplus,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation
LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
Rising scores on 2-pointer, No. 20 Utah tops No. 7 USC
SALT LAKE CITY — Time was dwindling but the decision had already been made as Cameron Rising drove Utah down the field against previously unbeaten Southern California. "We were going to keep the ball in Cam's hands," Utes coach Kyle Whittingham said. "And if we score and time is close to expiring, we were going for 2, no question."
