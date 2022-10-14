Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake Charles American Press
Local photographer Lauren Quibodeaux to be national columnist
Sulphur native and resident Lauren Quibodeaux was inspired to become a photographer when she became “a girl mom,” she said. “I enjoyed taking photos of my son, but it wasn’t until my third firecracker came along that I gave full-time photography a serious thought,” said the 27-year-old single mom.
Lake Charles American Press
Santea “Faye” Richard
Santea “Faye” Richard, 67, of DeQuincy, La. passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. Faye worked in banking and finance from where she retired and she enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband Gary and her dogs, Dolly Marie and Suzie, then loved taking cross country trips with her daughters and friend Elaine. Faye was an inspiration to many during her cancer battle. Even though she remained in the shadows while her children were growing up, she really came to life during her battle with cancer and with the help of her friend, crazy Aunt Patty. She was loved and adored by all and will be missed by many adopted family and friends, however she has finally been reunited with the “Love of her Life”. Finally “Together Forever”.
Lake Charles American Press
Daniel “Dan” Wayne Cupit
Retired Bird Colonel, Daniel Wayne ‘Dan’ Cupit, 82, of Westlake, La., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital in Sulphur, La. He was born on Oct. 19, 1939 in Port Arthur, Texas to William Walker Cupit and Merta Lea Burrow Cupit. When Dan was in the 3rd grade, his family moved to Rosepine, La., where he was a Boy Scout, lead singing in his church, served as President of his senior class at Rosepine High School, and graduated 6th in his class in 1957. As a varsity basketball player for Rosepine High School, He earned the distinction of Outstanding Basketball Player in his district. After graduating from High School, Dan attended Louisiana Tech in Ruston, La. for a short time, before transferring to McNeese State University, where he lettered in Varsity Basketball. Also while attending McNeese, he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in Army R.O.T.C. and when he earned his Bachelors of Science Degree in Mathematics Education in 1962, he was designated as a Distinguished Military Graduate. Dan went on to pursue his goals for higher education by earning his Masters Degree in Administration and Supervision in 1969, and his Certified Plus 30 Hours in Counseling and Guidance in 1972.
Lake Charles American Press
Suzanne “Suzie” Spencer Richard
Suzanne “Suzie” Spencer Richard, 65, of Lake Charles, passed away at 5:47 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in a local hospital. Mrs. Richard was born on March 24, 1957, in Elyria, Ohio, where she resided until moving to Lake Charles in 1981 where she met her husband. She worked as a warranty clerk for Collins Toyota, Lake Charles Dodge, and Lake Charles Diesel for many years and also ran the family business, Richard’s Hardware in Deridder. Mrs. Richard was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church.
Lake Charles American Press
Creative crafters sought for scarecrow contest
The Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce and the city of DeRidder are gearing up for their second annual Downtown DeRidder Scarecrow Contest. The contest will begin Monday, Oct. 24 and last until Monday, Oct. 31. Lisa Adams, vice president executive director of the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce, said the...
NOLA.com
Artist from Lake Charles explores gender, identity and the body in a male-dominated art world
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. Throughout her career, Lake Charles native Lynda Benglis has created challenging and inventive works of sculpture, painting, video and performance art, using a wide range of materials such as glass, ceramic, latex, aluminum, beeswax, polyurethane and mixed media.
Lake Charles American Press
Charles Jackson Dutton
Col. Charles Jackson Dutton, USAF (ret.), died peacefully Sept. 29, at Harbor Hospice in Lake Charles, La. Dutton (Charlie) was born Aug. 14, 1934, in the community of Anson County, N.C., to Marion Battle Dutton and Dorothy Irene Rayfield Dutton. Charlie graduated as the valedictorian from Deep Creek High School...
$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF).
KPLC TV
Construction to begin on canopy at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Regional Airport is advising visitors that parking may take a little longer as the airport begins construction on the new departure and arrival canopies. Access to the terminal and parking lot will remain open, however, certain travel lanes may be blocked at times...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 16, 2022. Michael David Welch, 39, Westlake: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Sarah Elizabeth White, 36,...
Lake Charles American Press
Warriors Jambalaya Cookoff to benefit veterans home and cemetery
Area chefs are preparing to show off their cooking skills for the inaugural Warriors Jambalaya Cook-off to benefit the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home and Veterans Cemetery. The event, sponsored by the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home and Cemetery Ancillary Committee, will be held 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Louisiana Oil and Gas Park off Interstate 10 in Jennings.
Blue Bell Brings Another Holiday Ice Cream To Lake Charles Stores
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another holiday-themed ice cream. We reported last week that Egg Nogg and Peppermint Bark would be making their triumphant return to Louisiana store freezers this holiday season. Now Blue Bell is blessing us with...
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTO GALLERY: A meal to say thank you
Landmark of Lake Charles staff members Bonnie Darbonne, left, and Jeanette Adams load up meals to be given out to first responders at noon Friday at 2335 Oak Park Blvd. American Legion volunteers were on hand to barbecue the chicken for the event. More than 300 meals of chicken, green beans, rice dressing and homemade cake were handed out in the drive-through lunch line. A spokesperson with Landmark said they have had this once-a-year food giveaway for two years now as a way to show appreciation for all that first responders do for the community. (Photos by Rick Hickman / American Press)
KPLC TV
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people found dead in a 7th Street home Thursday appeared to have been dead since Tuesday, authorities said. Both Lee Edward Ardoin, 62, and Sandra Reder Ardoin, 60, had gunshot wounds when they were found, said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. A third person...
KPLC TV
Victim of fatal 1st Ave. hit-and-run identified
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Police have identified the man found dead on First Avenue Sunday morning. Christopher Anthony Syas, 33, is believed to be the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Lake Charles police said. Lake Charles police are still working to put together a description of the suspect vehicle.
KPLC TV
Boil advisory issued for Hathaway area and parts of Jennings
Hathaway, LA (KPLC) - All customers being serviced by Jeff Davis Water District 4 are currently under a boil advisory, according to authorities. This includes the Hathaway area and portions of Jennings that are serviced by the water district.
KPLC TV
Chicken Salad Chick opening next month in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Lake Charles Chick is coming soon. Chicken Salad Chick opens on Nov. 1 at 3723 Nelson Rd. The first 100 customers will receive free chicken salad for a year. “We couldn’t be more excited, which is why we’ve planned a week of giveaways as part...
KPLC TV
Rosepine High School says punitive action will be taken over video reenacting “very serious and heartbreaking event”
Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - Rosepine High School says it has been made aware of a video that was posted online by some of the school’s students reenacting what the school’s principal described as a, “very serious and heartbreaking event.”. Principal Joey Bartz says the video that was...
Hayes man found unresponsive with 4-year-old and fentanyl in car
A man was arrested after he was found unresponsive in a vehicle with a 4-year-old and fentanyl, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Searching for Hat Owner
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
