Wayne County, MI

'Lots of blood': Major backups expected as police investigate possible pedestrian-vehicle crash on I-275 in Wayne County

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

LIVONIA (WWJ) - A major highway in Wayne County is closed this morning as police canvas the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a possible pedestrian on Friday morning.

WWJ's Mike Campbell said a crash near 7 Mile Road has made quite a mess of the northbound lanes of I-275 in Livonia while police surround two vehicles -- possibly involved in the crash -- that are stopped on opposite shoulders.

Campbell reported a passenger car could be see on the left shoulder near west 7 Mile Road, just past the overpass, with its flashers on while a second vehicle, an SUV, could be seen just past the W. 7 Mile Road exit on the right shoulder with one flasher blinking.

According to Campbell, debris could be seen scattered in the road between the two vehicles although it is still dark out and hard to tell what it is.

A tipster calling into WWJ said she saw "a lot of blood" and articles of clothing on the pavement, but no evidence of a crash as she drove through the area prior to police shutting it down around 5:30 a.m.

"Sure looks like this may have been a pedestrian accident involved in this," Campbell reported. "Perhaps a person getting out of that vehicle on the left shoulder trying to cross the freeway to the right shoulder to get off the freeway and get some assistance."

MDOT camera overlooking I-275 at 7 Mile Road showing major traffic back up Photo credit MDOT

"Maybe that person was hit by the vehicle that is stopped," Campbell said.

Campbell also received reports that there could've have been a bike or possible motorcycle involved, but they remain unconfirmed at this hour.

WWJ is working to gain details surrounding the crash from police, but officers are still conducting an active investigation. More information is expected to be released at a later time.

In the meantime, the freeway closure is sure to cause travel headaches for drivers in the area, WWJ Traffic Reporter Dennis Newbaucher added.

Neubacher said back-ups now stretch to the M-14 interchange, down to 6 Mile Road. Drivers will want to get off the freeway at Haggerty Road or Newburg and return to N. I-275 at 7 Mile or 8 Mile Roads beyond the crash scene.

"Probably a lot of other routes that are going to be busy like Beck Road off M-14 and also like Farmington Road and Middlebelt and Merriman Roads off I-96 are good, north [and] southwards," Neubacher added. "The problem is this time of the morning is you have the school buses out so please be careful if you use some of these alternates."

The busiest routes will be 7 Mile and Haggerty and Newburg Roads, Neubacher said.

Livonia Police dispatch did say the closure will last several hours.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ LIVE for the latest updates.

