Lowell, MA

GoRiverHawks.com

River Hawks Fall To Binghamton, 4-1

Box Score VESTAL, N.Y. – The UMass Lowell men's soccer team (2-8-3, 0-3-1 AE) fell to the Binghamton Bearcats (3-6-4, 1-1-2 AE), 4-1, on Saturday afternoon at the Bearcats Sports Complex. "This one hurts," said head coach Kyle Zenoni. "We have to pick ourselves back up and get ready...
