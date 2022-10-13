Box Score VESTAL, N.Y. – The UMass Lowell men's soccer team (2-8-3, 0-3-1 AE) fell to the Binghamton Bearcats (3-6-4, 1-1-2 AE), 4-1, on Saturday afternoon at the Bearcats Sports Complex. "This one hurts," said head coach Kyle Zenoni. "We have to pick ourselves back up and get ready...

LOWELL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO