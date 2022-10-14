Read full article on original website
Stocks edge up, pound recovers after tumultuous trading
Pound’s rollercoaster ride not over as new UK finance minister’s statement awaited. Dollar gets off to a softer start despite elevated Fed rate hike bets, yen in focus. Pound looks to new chancellor to restore some order. There was no escaping the political drama at Westminster as the...
Goldman Sachs Stock Jumps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Restructuring Plans, Dividend
Goldman Sachs Group (GS) shares jumped higher Tuesday after the investment bank posted firmer-than-expected third quarter earnings, declared a $2.50 dividend and unveiled plans to restructure its four business divisions. Goldman said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $8.25per share, down 44.7% from the same...
Elland Road Capital – A Firm That Spices up Your Trading Career
Behind what makes the trading world say wow, you'll find an innovative trading company, dedicated to helping you spice up your trading career. As markets have risen sharply in recent years, so has the availability of trading options. Elland Road Capital is here to make a name for itself as it enables you to lead the way you trade!
Goldman Sachs to Merge Trading Business, Other Units to Boost Revenue
Goldman Sachs, a top American multinational investment bank, is making plans to emerge its key business units into three divisions. The world’s second largest investment bank will combine its trading and investment banking operations into one, Reuters reports. The financial services firm will also absorb its consumer banking business,...
FD Technologies Sees 15% Revenue Jump, Brings New KX CEO
FD Technologies (AIM: FDP.L, Euronext Growth: FDP.I) published its financials for the first six months between March and August of 2022, reporting a 15 percent yearly revenue rise. The absolute figure came in at £147.4 million, compared to £128 million generated in the previous year. The gross profit...
CLS Group Ends September with Over $2 Trillion in FX ADV
CLS Group, a major forex market settlement provider, released its monthly trading metrics for September, reporting almost $2.04 trillion in the average daily traded volume. The figure is higher by more than 15 percent month-over-month and 11.5 percent on a yearly basis. September was the second month when the ADV...
Cepton, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high performance lidar solutions, announced today it will provide a business update and release its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 following the close of the market on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Cepton will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) that same day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005466/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
ComplyAdvantage, Match-Trade, Orbex and More: Executive Moves of the Week
Progressing further into October, we notice a rise in the number of new executive roles this week despite the increasing digital winter and its effect on the Forex, Crypto and Fintech universe. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
Wells Fargo report reveals Indian Country’s “Once-in-a-Seven-Generation Opportunity”
--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005161/en/ Wells Fargo’s new report - Indian Country’s Once-in-a-Seven Generation Opportunity: Building Economic Resiliency That Sticks - analyzes longstanding economic and social inequities facing Native American communities, their underlying resiliency, and what can be done to secure future tribal economic resiliency. (Photo: Wells Fargo)
ATFX Appoints Khaldoun Sharaiha as MENA CEO
ATFX has reshuffled its regional leadership with the appointment of Khaldoun Sharaiha as the Chief Executive Officer of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The appointment came when the Hong Kong-headquartered broker is expanding operations geographically. It launched operations in Jordan last August to foray into the LEVANT region. It entered the country in partnership with a local regulated brokerage.
ATFX hires Khaldoun Sharaiha as Chief Executive Officer for Middle East & North Africa
Leading global brokerage firm ATFX has announced the strengthening of its executive leadership with the addition of Khaldoun Sharaiha as the CEO of its Middle East & North Africa entity. With almost 2 decades of experience within the global financial markets, Khaldoun’s experience spans business setup and regulatory obligations, operations,...
5 Fintech Banking Partnerships Molding the Financial Landscape
If you haven’t heard the news Banks and Fintech companies are now best friends and making trends. What started out as a somewhat harsh and competitive relationship is now maturing into incredibly successful banking partnerships that aim straight at both businesses and individuals’ needs with revenue generation at its core.
Simple Mills Reports Significant Post-Pandemic Growth, Doubling Retail Sales Since 2019
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Simple Mills, the company on a mission to advance the holistic health of the planet and its people through delicious, better-for-you foods, today announced it experienced its most momentous growth in company history from 2019 to 2022. Simple Mills more than doubled retail sales during this timeframe. The brand was originally founded to help make clean, nutrient-dense foods easy and accessible, but evolved its mission in 2021 to include planetary health as an equally critical component, making a promise that all future innovation will advance regenerative agriculture. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005267/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
UK government borrowing costs rise after Bank denies it will delay bond sales
Bank of England dismisses FT report over planned multibillion-pound sell-off as ‘inaccurate’
Early-Stage Travel Tech Startup Pinktada Raises Another Round to Accelerate Its Expansion
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- US-based Pinktada, a technology company transforming the way hotel reservations are made, announced the closing of additional investment to support its rapid expansion with the contracting of dozens of new hotel properties in key leisure destinations. The new sum of $975,000 includes participation from Selenean Capital, an Ireland-based fund, and of serial high net worth investors. They join backers True Global Ventures 4 Plus –which has invested $2M to date–and several members of the New York Angels investment group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005526/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Invast Global Hires Stephen Tudjman as Global Head of Legal and Compliance
Australia-headquartered Invast Global further strengthened its executive leadership with the latest addition of Stephen Tudjman as the Global Head of Legal and Compliance. He is a legal expert in the legal field and provided financial advice to a range of Australian financial services institutions on compliance , regulatory obligations , and management of regulators. He brings more than three decades of experience to his new role.
Spotware Upgrades Infrastructure as Demand for cTrader Jumps
The firm is investing in improved connectivity between Equinix NY2 and LDG data centres. Spotware is also investing in new proxy points in Vietnam and Indonesia. Spotware Systems, a Cyprus-based electronic trading technology provider, has started investing in upgrading its infrasturcture to meet the higher demand for cTrader, its electronic trading platform, among brokers.
Damon Motors and SINBON Join Forces To Put New Power Into Power Electronics
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Damon Motors today announced a strategic partnership with SINBON, the world leading provider of integrated design and production services for electronic components. Under the terms of the partnership, SINBON will provide premium engineering service both during the design and the manufacturing stages for the electrical assembly used in Damon’s line of motorcycles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005270/en/ SINBON and Damon have come together to break the limits on power, weight and volume when it comes to next-generation electric vehicle components. SINBON will play a key role in not only helping deliver Damon’s first HyperSports to the road, but to future Damon Motorcycle models as well. (Photo: Business Wire)
JP Morgan Reshuffles Senior Roles, Appoints APAC Head of Payment
The investment bank, JP Morgan Chase & Co., has appointed Madhav Kalyan, its Senior Country Officer in India, as its new Head of Payment for Asia Pacific (APAC). The executive’s appointment is one of several reshuffles that JP Morgan is completing in its APAC market. Kalyan, who joined the...
Banking solutions for Unregulated Brokers
The UTIP Technologies experts described all banking solutions that are suitable for both offshore unlicensed brokers and licensed businesses.UTIP Technologies. Offshore brokers performing under non-regulated jurisdictions are often limited during the operations with bank accounts. Several banks, as well as banking solution providers, are unwilling or unable to cooperate with island companies from the high-risk segment, particularly without a license.
