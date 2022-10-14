VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Damon Motors today announced a strategic partnership with SINBON, the world leading provider of integrated design and production services for electronic components. Under the terms of the partnership, SINBON will provide premium engineering service both during the design and the manufacturing stages for the electrical assembly used in Damon’s line of motorcycles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005270/en/ SINBON and Damon have come together to break the limits on power, weight and volume when it comes to next-generation electric vehicle components. SINBON will play a key role in not only helping deliver Damon’s first HyperSports to the road, but to future Damon Motorcycle models as well. (Photo: Business Wire)

