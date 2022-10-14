Greenbrier Historical Society board members honored

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Greenbrier Historical Society is excited to announce that Dr. Kim Arbogast McBride and Dr. W. Stephen McBride received the Betty Woods “Snookie” Nutting Award given to individuals who embody the spirit and dedication that is making a difference in a community from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History.

Margaret C. Hambrick received the Individual Person Award given to a person who demonstrates dedication to the preservation of an individual resource and whose work has helped preserve the historic resource. Both Dr. Kim McBride and Margaret Hambrick are members of the Board of Directors of the Greenbrier Historical Society and Dr. Stephen McBride is the editor of the Journal of the Greenbrier Historical Society.

In a ceremony in Independence Hall in Wheeling, WV, on Sunday, October 9, the awards were presented by Curator Randall Reid-Smith and Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Susan Pierce.

The McBrides have led multiple archaeological excavations involving early forts in West Virginia and Kentucky over the last 40 years. They focus on frontier forts from the French and Indian War to the American Revolution. Locally, they have excavated at Arbuckle’s Fort in Greenbrier County, Cook’s Fort in Monroe County, Jarrett’s Fort in Monroe County, and Warwick’s Fort in Pocahontas County. Their archaeological services were essential to the restoration of the Blue Sulphur Springs Pavilion. Now “retired” and living in Lewisburg, they have formed Greenbrier Valley Archaeology, Inc. to facilitate research and educational outreach about frontier settlement. They are both very active with the Greenbrier Historical Society.

Dr. Kim McBride said, “We share the credit for successful archaeology projects with the many supporting agencies and the landowners who protect these sites. The Frontier Forts project would not have been sustained without the three decades of support by the Summers County Historic Landmarks Commission.”

Margaret Hambrick was able to pursue her interest in history following her retirement in 2001. With husband, David, she restored the circa 1795 stone farmhouse built by her great, great, great, grandfather. In Alderson, she was involved with the restoration of the Historic 1896 C & O Depot, now a museum and music venue, and the Gulf Gas Station, now a Fruits of Labor Café. As a board member, President, and currently Secretary of the Greenbrier Historical Society, she has been involved in projects at the North House, the 1799 Barracks, and the Blue Sulphur Springs Pavilion. Restoration of the “Blue” has progressed from an endangered structure to almost complete restoration under the ownership of the Greenbrier Historical Society and the management of the Friends of the Blue Committee.

Hambrick said, “Preservation is a group effort and I have been part of some great groups. I appreciate all the support we have received and all the friends made along the way!”

The support of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History and Curator Reid-Smith was essential to all of the projects recognized through the awards.