Read full article on original website
Related
This News Might Make New Jersey The Love Capital Of America
We love a good love story here in New Jersey and it turns out we’re pretty good at them as well, at least according to data on our divorce rate here in the Garden State. You would think with all of the New Jersey stresses we have to deal with, our relationships will eventually suffer and ultimately pay the price. But that is not what the statistics say.
You Won’t Believe How Much TV New Jersey Is Actually Watching
If there has ever been a state that is too busy to watch TV, we live in it right here in the Garden State. We’re way too preoccupied with all the other things in our lives to spend too much time on any TV shows. Or are we?. It...
New Jersey, Would You Try These Outrageous Beauty Treatments?
Is there anything that we won’t do to be beautiful? There are some crazy treatments out there that have me wondering if someone is just playing a massive joke on us. Would you try these outrageous beauty treatments?. Bird Poop Facial. We had a caller from Freehold call us...
Residents Can Now Enjoy New Café In Downtown Mays Landing, NJ
Now, I'll be the first one to admit that it's nice to have a lot of options to choose from when you're on the hunt for some really good grub. That's especially true if you're looking to grab some breakfast. There's something about breakfast food that's, sort of, nostalgic and...
This Place Is Named The Most Intense Haunted Experience In New Jersey
There are very few words in the English language that instill fear like the words mental asylum. When you watch a horrifying movie and then find out it was actually based on a true story, it is even more bone-chilling. This haunted experience is just like that. Why is this...
New Jersey’s Favorite Fictional Boss Might Surprise You
Tony Stark? Olivia Pope? Darth Vader? None of those were named New Jersey's favorite fictional boss. You might be surprised who was!. National Boss's Day is Sunday, October 16th. To mark the occasion, Grand Canyon University recently had a team of researchers analyze Google Trends Seach Date over a period of a year to put together a list of America's most popular fictional bosses.
Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
Guy Fieri Picks His Favorite New Jersey Restaurants
Welcome to flavortown! When it comes to the best food in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore, there are lots of opinions but none greater than that of Guy Fieri. You can't keep him out of Jersey. Diners Drive-ins and Dives keep hitting us up because Guy knows a good thing when he tastes it. If you ask me, he's making excuses to keep coming back and we are not complaining.
Study Says New Jersey Ranks Very Low For Christmas Spirit
Bah-humbug is exactly the right phrase to use when it comes to Christmas in New Jersey, at least that’s what the findings of one published study suggest. It turns out that you can forget about all those wonderful town Christmas tree lightings here in the Garden State. And apparently, those beautifully decorated homes we see up and down our beautiful side streets mean absolutely nothing.
This Stunning New Jersey Beach Makes It Onto A Prestigious List
As we work our way toward a New Jersey Halloween, the summer lovers among us are always looking for something, anything, to help us think about summer. Would having one of our beaches named among the best do the trick?. Let’s all put our summer hats back on for a...
Central Jersey Could Soon Be An Official Place Ending The Debate
In our state, we’ve all agreed that North and South Jersey exist. It always has been, but for some weird reason, we've never decided what to do with the heart of our state. Is Central Jersey a thing? Well, the decision on that is about to be official. If...
New Jersey Named the Most Haunted State to Live in America
Do you hear mysterious creeks or blink twice at shadows in your New Jersey house? It might not be just your imagination. Apparently, many of in the Garden State may have lived or BE living with uninvited guests. According to new findings by Home Advisor, homes in New Jersey are...
OUTRAGEOUS! A 50 Dollar Fee Each Time You Drive To NYC?
I'm absolutely outraged and in disbelief that New Jersey drivers may get an extra $50 fee every time we travel into the city. That's how you treat your freakin' neighbors?!?! How greedy can you get?. Going into NYC is usually a mass transit operation for my family. We take the...
6 Local Towns on List of New Jersey’s Best Fall Destinations
Fall is officially here and it's a great time for weekend trips, right here in our area. There are plenty of great spots to check out within an easy drive from wherever you are in Atlantic and Cape May County. Writer Pete Genovese ranked his 33 best small towns in...
Salem Witch Trials Are Famous: Were There New Jersey Witch Trials?
Everyone remembers learning about the infamous Salem, Massachusetts Witch Trials of 1692 and 1693 in grade school. What you may never have heard about is reporting that took place on October 22, 1730, in the Pennsylvania Gazette. Of interest, the article was written by none other than Benjamin Franklin. Because...
Jersey Girl Danielle Jonas Helps Friend Choose Bridal Gown on ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ [VIDEO]
Celebrity wife and New Jersey native Danielle Jonas recently made an appearance on TLC's hit reality show 'Say Yes to the Dress' to help a friend pick out her perfect wedding gown. Danielle, who's married to Kevin of the Jonas Brothers, was on hand at Kleinfeld's bridal boutique in New...
As Netflix Show Premieres, South Jersey Family Doubles Reward
With Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries set to spotlight the suspicious death of their daughter beginning Tuesday, Tiffany Valiante's parents are doubling the reward for information about their daughter's death. Steven and Dianne Valiante announced Tuesday that they are offering $40,000 for any tips that lead to an arrest of the person...
Puerto Rican Man Sentenced For Conspiring to Bring Massive Amounts of Cocaine Into NJ
Federal authorities say a man from Puerto Rico was sentenced on Tuesday to a decade in prison for conspiring to distribute over 250 kilograms of cocaine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 29-year-old Mariano Enrique Arroyo Perez, a.k.a. “Humilde,” previously pleaded guilty to a superseding indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine
An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k
Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0