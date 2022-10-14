ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Seeking Public Comment on Silver Spring Recreation & Aquatic Center

The county is seeking public comment on the upcoming Silver Spring Recreation & Aquatic Center, which is scheduled to open next year in downtown Silver Spring. A public forum will be held at the Silver Spring Civic Building at 1 Veterans Place on Thursday, November 3. Beginning at 7 p.m. and following a brief presentation, residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.
All Five Planning Board Members Resign Following Controversy, Allegations

All five members of the county’s Planning Board—Chair Casey Anderson, Vice Chair Partap Verma, and Commissioners Gerald Cichy, Tina Patterson, and Carol Rubin—resigned yesterday afternoon, effective immediately, after several weeks of controversy and allegations against members. “The council has lost confidence in the Montgomery County Planning Board...
Aspen Hill Modern Dentistry Now Open

Aspen Hill Modern Dentistry is now open at 13745 Connecticut Ave. in the Aspen Hill Shopping Center, according to a press release from supporting company Pacific Dental Services. The dental office is the 900th location in Pacific Dental Services’ 28-year history and the third location in Maryland, according to the...
Copper Canyon Grill to Reopen on October 18 in Downtown Silver Spring

Copper Canyon Grill will reopen its Downtown Silver Spring location on Tuesday, October 18, according to a report from The MoCo Show. A two-alarm fire that broke out in ductwork in the kitchen of the restaurant on July 12 caused an estimated $350,000 to $500,000 in damage, according to Montgomery Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. Restaurant officials said in a press release that $1 million has been invested in renovations, some of which were underway when the fire occurred.
Well-Paid Maids Expands to New York City: Report

Takoma Park-based Well-Paid Maids has expanded to New York City, according to a report from Washington Business Journal. Founded in 2017, Well-Paid Maids pays its employees a living wage, currently starting at $22 per hour plus benefits, 24 paid holidays, and 100% employer-paid commuter costs. New York City is the...
Police: Silver Spring Teen Missing Since Oct. 13

Detectives from the county’s Special Victims Investigations Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. Kennedy Isom was last seen at approximately 4:20 p.m. on October 13 in the 11820 block of Parklawn Drive in Rockville, MCPD said in a news release. Isom is 5 feet, 8-inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, navy and white athletic pants, and black Jordans.
UPDATED: Blaze at Fire Station 1 Restaurant Likely Started in Kitchen Ductwork

UPDATE: According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer, the fire was caused by unattended hot oil that ignited. This extended into the kitchen’s ventilation system and ignited the grease that had built up. The fire then spread to the membrane of the roof and to the structural materials of the roof. Damages caused by the fire are estimated to be $225,000.
New Date Announced for Takoma Park Street Festival

The Takoma Park Street Festival, postponed due to Hurricane Ian, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. The festival will be held rain or shine from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Carroll Avenue in Takoma Park to Carroll Street, N.W. in Takoma, D.C. Visitors can still expect vendors, music, food and more, with an updated list of vendors and music acts to be posted soon on the festival site.
