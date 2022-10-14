Copper Canyon Grill will reopen its Downtown Silver Spring location on Tuesday, October 18, according to a report from The MoCo Show. A two-alarm fire that broke out in ductwork in the kitchen of the restaurant on July 12 caused an estimated $350,000 to $500,000 in damage, according to Montgomery Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. Restaurant officials said in a press release that $1 million has been invested in renovations, some of which were underway when the fire occurred.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO