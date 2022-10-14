Read full article on original website
County Seeking Public Comment on Silver Spring Recreation & Aquatic Center
The county is seeking public comment on the upcoming Silver Spring Recreation & Aquatic Center, which is scheduled to open next year in downtown Silver Spring. A public forum will be held at the Silver Spring Civic Building at 1 Veterans Place on Thursday, November 3. Beginning at 7 p.m. and following a brief presentation, residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.
MCEDC Launches Marketing Campaign to Attract, Retain Businesses
Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation has launched a million-dollar marketing campaign both to retain existing county businesses and attract new ones from the Eastern Seaboard to the county, officials announced. The “Be Next” campaign is expected to last a year and will target the small, minority-owned and women-owned business communities,...
All Five Planning Board Members Resign Following Controversy, Allegations
All five members of the county’s Planning Board—Chair Casey Anderson, Vice Chair Partap Verma, and Commissioners Gerald Cichy, Tina Patterson, and Carol Rubin—resigned yesterday afternoon, effective immediately, after several weeks of controversy and allegations against members. “The council has lost confidence in the Montgomery County Planning Board...
Takoma Park Library to Open at Temporary Location on October 19
A temporary location of the Takoma Park Library is set to open at 7505 New Hampshire Ave. on Wednesday, October 19, officials announced. The interim location of the library will be open while long-awaited renovations are underway at the Takoma Park Library and Computer Center at 7500 Maple Ave. The...
Police Investigating Stabbing in Downtown Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday evening in downtown Silver Spring. Officers responded to Fenton Street & Ellsworth Drive at approximately 8:10 p.m. Sunday evening after being notified of a stabbing that had occurred after an altercation, according to reports. The Source will update this story...
County Digital Equity Program Continuing; Local Distribution Events Scheduled
Montgomery County is continuing to loan computers to low-income and senior residents, using more than $22.6 million in federal and state grants for its Montgomery Connects digital equity program, County Executive Marc Elrich announced. The funds also help to provide access to broadband services and discounts, as well as technology...
Aspen Hill Modern Dentistry Now Open
Aspen Hill Modern Dentistry is now open at 13745 Connecticut Ave. in the Aspen Hill Shopping Center, according to a press release from supporting company Pacific Dental Services. The dental office is the 900th location in Pacific Dental Services’ 28-year history and the third location in Maryland, according to the...
Copper Canyon Grill to Reopen on October 18 in Downtown Silver Spring
Copper Canyon Grill will reopen its Downtown Silver Spring location on Tuesday, October 18, according to a report from The MoCo Show. A two-alarm fire that broke out in ductwork in the kitchen of the restaurant on July 12 caused an estimated $350,000 to $500,000 in damage, according to Montgomery Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. Restaurant officials said in a press release that $1 million has been invested in renovations, some of which were underway when the fire occurred.
Well-Paid Maids Expands to New York City: Report
Takoma Park-based Well-Paid Maids has expanded to New York City, according to a report from Washington Business Journal. Founded in 2017, Well-Paid Maids pays its employees a living wage, currently starting at $22 per hour plus benefits, 24 paid holidays, and 100% employer-paid commuter costs. New York City is the...
Silver Spring Wings Now Hiring Ahead of Reopening
Silver Spring Wings is now hiring for several positions and will host open interviews this Wednesday, according to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account. Open interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, at the restaurant, located at 11335 Elkin St. in the Wheaton Urban District.
UPDATED: Police Seeking to Identify Child Found in Downtown Silver Spring
UPDATE: Montgomery County Police tweeted that the child has been identified and the parents have been located. Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a child who was found at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue in downtown Silver Spring.
Police: Silver Spring Teen Missing Since Oct. 13
Detectives from the county’s Special Victims Investigations Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. Kennedy Isom was last seen at approximately 4:20 p.m. on October 13 in the 11820 block of Parklawn Drive in Rockville, MCPD said in a news release. Isom is 5 feet, 8-inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, navy and white athletic pants, and black Jordans.
UPDATED: Blaze at Fire Station 1 Restaurant Likely Started in Kitchen Ductwork
UPDATE: According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer, the fire was caused by unattended hot oil that ignited. This extended into the kitchen’s ventilation system and ignited the grease that had built up. The fire then spread to the membrane of the roof and to the structural materials of the roof. Damages caused by the fire are estimated to be $225,000.
New Date Announced for Takoma Park Street Festival
The Takoma Park Street Festival, postponed due to Hurricane Ian, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. The festival will be held rain or shine from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Carroll Avenue in Takoma Park to Carroll Street, N.W. in Takoma, D.C. Visitors can still expect vendors, music, food and more, with an updated list of vendors and music acts to be posted soon on the festival site.
UPDATED: Peet’s Coffee to Permanently Close October 30
UPDATE: Peet’s Coffee is set to close at 12 p.m. on October 30, according to a message received by the Source. Peet’s Coffee at The Blairs Shops shopping center at 1316 East-West Highway in downtown Silver Spring will close on October 31, according to a report from The MoCo Show.
Acoustics & Ales to Return to Silver Spring on Saturday
Montgomery Parks will bring its Acoustics & Ales series back to Silver Spring this Saturday, October 15, officials announced. The open-air series with live music, locally crafted beer, and food will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at North Four Corners Local Park, located at 315 University Boulevard West.
The Breakfast Club Expected to Open in Early November: Report
Bethesda Beat reports that The Breakfast Club is expected to open in early November, slightly later than previously anticipated. The Breakfast Club, located at the Fenton Silver Spring apartment complex at 8240 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring, will be adjacent to the also-incoming Black Lion Café, which will open on November 1.
Silver Spring Company Launches Climate-Focused Debit Card Giving Cash Back
A Silver Spring-based company has launched a VISA® debit card that gives cash back based on purchases that lower the user’s carbon footprint, according to the company’s website. Futr, Inc., which does business as Future, is a finance technology company located in the Inventa Towers in downtown...
Suspect Wanted in Attempted Robbery at White Oak Chick-fil-A
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jamara Hampton, who is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on March 26 at the Chick-fil-A in the 12200 block of Tech Road in White Oak. “On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Jamara Hampton entered the...
Takoma Park Police Collecting Items to Donate to Domestic Violence Victims
The Takoma Park Police Department has begun a drive to collect care packages and individual items to be donated to those victims of domestic violence and/or their children who may be in critical need, the department announced. The month-ling effort is being conducted in a partnership with the county’s Family...
