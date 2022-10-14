Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after medical emergency on roadway near Polaris Mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police blocked off a section of Polaris Parkway Monday morning after a substance was found in a truck during a fatal medical emergency. One person was pronounced dead, and another person was hospitalized after a box truck stopped on the road facing westbound in the eastbound lane on Polaris Parkway near an Olive Garden restaurant just before 10 a.m.
Columbus police, fire teaming up to host trunk or treat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Division of fire are partnering to host a free trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30. From 4-6 p.m., both agencies will be handing out candy in a safe, family-friendly event along Marconi Boulevard. Trunk or Treat by WSYX/WTTE...
Hilliard woman wins female Columbus marathon, Colorado man qualifies for Olympic trials
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a race packed with competitors from across the country, one of Central Ohio's own took first place in the female race. Sarah Biehl of Hilliard crossed the finish line of the 26.2-mile race with a time of 2:39:01. Hollyann Swann of Huntington, West Virginia,...
At least $1 million raised during Nationwide Children's Columbus marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Race organizers say the Columbus marathon raised at least $1 million and counting for Nationwide Children's Hospital. Over 11,000 people participated in this year's race from across the country and the world. Organizers said the event has raised approximately $12 million since the partnership with...
Preparations replaced by anticipation hours before the Columbus marathon kicks off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Preparations for the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon are finishing up as anticipation for the race sets in. Runners take off from the starting line at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Thousands of participants have signed up for the run and ABC6/ FOX 28 has been told...
Heat the Town volunteers help struggling homeowners with furnace maintenance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With cooler temperatures setting in, most of us are starting to think about turning on the furnace — or perhaps we have already. On Saturday morning, volunteers came together for a “Heat the Town” event so that homeowners in need could get their heating systems ready for winter.
17-year-old shot, killed near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a shooting Sunday night near the Ohio State University campus. Police said Aniyah Elie was taken to the hospital by family members after she was shot along North High Street around 9:45 p.m. Elie died just after...
Columbus gas prices fall nearly 15 cents over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus fell nearly 15 cents per gallon in the last week. GasBuddy reported that gas in Columbus dropped 14.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.81. Prices in Central Ohio are 46.7 cents per gallon higher than a...
HighBall Halloween & Goodwill Columbus Partnership and Costumes
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Halloween is almost here and two organizations are partnering to get you the perfect costumes at an affordable price. Betsy Pandora from Short North Alliance and Goodwill Columbus Director of Marketing Simone Attles talk the new partnership between HighBall Halloween and Goodwill. To purchase tickets...
75 people referred to Ohio AG over possible election fraud, secretary of state says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 75 people are being investigated for possible election fraud after a new round of reviews, the Ohio secretary of state says. Sec. LaRose said his office has referred a total of 630 cases of election fraud since he took office. It's unclear how many of...
Columbus church leaders combine faith and basketball to give young people a safe space
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As violence impacts young people across Columbus, church leaders are using basketball and church to provide a safe space for them. “Just another day that we get to live. Just another day that we’re at peace," said Lawrence Degroat, who has participated in the program for about three years.
Hope's Boutique caters to women battling cancer and helps restore self-esteem
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a Columbus boutique is giving cancer survivors happiness and hope. Kim Williams, assistant manager at Hope's Boutique, joins Good Day Columbus to talk more about the non-profit. The online store offers a variety of merchandise including hats, wig...
Good Day Gardening: Darby Creek Nursery fall open house this weekend
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — It's time for the big fall weekend at Darby Creek Nursery!. Good Day Gardening | Best time to prune perennial plants in the fall. This weekend's open house will be held at the nursery, located at 6368 Scioto Darby Road in Hilliard, Ohio. Saturday, October...
Ohio State field hockey senior using NIL to give back to community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Student-athletes have been taking advantage of the name, image, and likeness policy since the summer of 2021. Fans have commonly seen the players signing brand deals or partnering up with major companies to promote their product. However, one Ohio State student-athlete is using NIL to...
Department of Education launches test run for student loan relief application
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A beta test of the application for student loan relief went live Friday evening, ABC News reports. The Department of Education's test was the long-awaited first step in the policy President Joe Biden announced in late August. The policy allows people with federal student loans...
17-year-old shot at east Columbus club dies from injuries
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl who was shot inside an east Columbus club last month has died from her injuries this morning. Khaterra Griffin, who was referred to as the 17-year-old victim in all previous reporting, was shot and critically injured at The Queen Of Hearts Pub on East Livingston Avenue on Sept. 25.
Mother shares pain of families of four teens who died from gun violence this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four teens died from gun violence in the last week, and as loved ones grieve the loss of their kids, they're calling for change. "It’s hurting," Shawna Brady said. "It’s hurting a lot of people and a lot of families. I understand the feeling of what it’s like. Even just to hear it on the news I break down. It triggers me back to my son as well."
HighBall Halloween Fashion Show to showcase seven Costume Couture Designers
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — This HighBall Halloween you are what you wear. This year's Costume Couture Fashion show features seven designers. Executive Director of the Short North Alliance and Betsy Pandora and Designers Shiree Houf and Que Jones join Good Day Columbus. To purchase tickets for HighBall Halloween click...
Ohio State holds No. 2 spot during bye week in AP poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes did not take the field this weekend but remained at No. 2 in the Associated Press college football poll. Ohio State is on a bye week and will return to The Shoe next weekend to host Iowa. Tennessee rose to No. 3 after...
Family members remember loved ones lost in a suspicious fire twelve years ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On October 15, 2010, a mother, son, and 7-month-old died in a suspicious house fire on Yale Avenue, and their family is honoring them on the anniversary of their deaths. Their loved ones organized a vigil and said they're just as devastated today as they...
