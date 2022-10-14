ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after medical emergency on roadway near Polaris Mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police blocked off a section of Polaris Parkway Monday morning after a substance was found in a truck during a fatal medical emergency. One person was pronounced dead, and another person was hospitalized after a box truck stopped on the road facing westbound in the eastbound lane on Polaris Parkway near an Olive Garden restaurant just before 10 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police, fire teaming up to host trunk or treat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Division of fire are partnering to host a free trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30. From 4-6 p.m., both agencies will be handing out candy in a safe, family-friendly event along Marconi Boulevard. Trunk or Treat by WSYX/WTTE...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

At least $1 million raised during Nationwide Children's Columbus marathon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Race organizers say the Columbus marathon raised at least $1 million and counting for Nationwide Children's Hospital. Over 11,000 people participated in this year's race from across the country and the world. Organizers said the event has raised approximately $12 million since the partnership with...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

17-year-old shot, killed near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a shooting Sunday night near the Ohio State University campus. Police said Aniyah Elie was taken to the hospital by family members after she was shot along North High Street around 9:45 p.m. Elie died just after...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus gas prices fall nearly 15 cents over past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus fell nearly 15 cents per gallon in the last week. GasBuddy reported that gas in Columbus dropped 14.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.81. Prices in Central Ohio are 46.7 cents per gallon higher than a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

HighBall Halloween & Goodwill Columbus Partnership and Costumes

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Halloween is almost here and two organizations are partnering to get you the perfect costumes at an affordable price. Betsy Pandora from Short North Alliance and Goodwill Columbus Director of Marketing Simone Attles talk the new partnership between HighBall Halloween and Goodwill. To purchase tickets...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Good Day Gardening: Darby Creek Nursery fall open house this weekend

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — It's time for the big fall weekend at Darby Creek Nursery!. Good Day Gardening | Best time to prune perennial plants in the fall. This weekend's open house will be held at the nursery, located at 6368 Scioto Darby Road in Hilliard, Ohio. Saturday, October...
HILLIARD, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State field hockey senior using NIL to give back to community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Student-athletes have been taking advantage of the name, image, and likeness policy since the summer of 2021. Fans have commonly seen the players signing brand deals or partnering up with major companies to promote their product. However, one Ohio State student-athlete is using NIL to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

17-year-old shot at east Columbus club dies from injuries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl who was shot inside an east Columbus club last month has died from her injuries this morning. Khaterra Griffin, who was referred to as the 17-year-old victim in all previous reporting, was shot and critically injured at The Queen Of Hearts Pub on East Livingston Avenue on Sept. 25.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mother shares pain of families of four teens who died from gun violence this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four teens died from gun violence in the last week, and as loved ones grieve the loss of their kids, they're calling for change. "It’s hurting," Shawna Brady said. "It’s hurting a lot of people and a lot of families. I understand the feeling of what it’s like. Even just to hear it on the news I break down. It triggers me back to my son as well."
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

HighBall Halloween Fashion Show to showcase seven Costume Couture Designers

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — This HighBall Halloween you are what you wear. This year's Costume Couture Fashion show features seven designers. Executive Director of the Short North Alliance and Betsy Pandora and Designers Shiree Houf and Que Jones join Good Day Columbus. To purchase tickets for HighBall Halloween click...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State holds No. 2 spot during bye week in AP poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes did not take the field this weekend but remained at No. 2 in the Associated Press college football poll. Ohio State is on a bye week and will return to The Shoe next weekend to host Iowa. Tennessee rose to No. 3 after...
COLUMBUS, OH

