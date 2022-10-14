Read full article on original website
Advice On Little Kids Riding In Front Seat In Michigan
As my son gets older, he likes to ask "can I ride in the front seat?". That's a great question. I wasn't clear on the answer nor the legal repercussions. He just turned 10 and I can remember wanting to ride in the front seat at his age. Truth be told, I was riding in the front seat when I was 5. Keep in mind, this was in the late 70's, one of our food groups at school lunch was lead paint chips. I loved riding in the front seat because I felt like a "grownup" and I could see the road coming at us.
At Least 8 Michigan-Themed Puzzles For When You’re Stuck Indoors
As the weather continues to cool, you might be looking for more things to do indoors. Especially on those cold, rainy, windy days. Personally, I love a good puzzle. Typing that and/or saying it out loud always makes me feel like I should be retired and relaxing on a porch but, it's the truth. Puzzles have a way of relaxing me.
Visiting an Apple Orchard in Michigan? Vacation At One With This Airbnb
Fall has arrived and we're taking part in some of our favorite autumn activities: Carving pumpkins, going on hayrides, visiting apple orchards... While there are plenty of awesome orchards throughout Michigan for a day trip, there's one up for rent on Airbnb where you and the family can stay much longer!
Did You Know That the Oldest Soda in America is From Michigan?
Michigan's favorite soda could be argued to be America's favorite soda just based on longevity alone. Turns out it's not just Michiganders that love that infamous ginger bite. That's right, Michigan's unofficial favorite soda, and go to medication for every tummy ache, is also the oldest soda in America. @nicholas...
Could Detroit’s First 3D-Printed Home Solve Michigan’s Housing Crisis?
The future is now! What a time to be alive in a world where nearly anything and everything can be manufactured on a 3D printer. Everything from artificial limbs to meat can be 3D-printed and yes, that also includes homes. In one of the first steps to utilizing such technology...
Is it Legal to Use Fireworks on Halloween in Michigan?
Over the last week or so, I've noticed a few of the permanent fireworks stores have been open for business. There also have been cars in the parking lot. Are people really buying fireworks for Halloween? And is it even legal to use fireworks around Halloween?. The Fireworks Law in...
Why Do Some People Pronounce “Michigan” with a K Sound, Not a G?
Is it just me, or does it drive you crazy too when you hear someone pronounce the G in Michigan as a K?. I remember hearing my parents play an old country song by Lefty Frizzell when I was little called "Saginaw, Michigan". I thought it was cool that such a popular song name-dropped a town that wasn't too far away, but I could not understand why Lefty's background singers pronounced Michigan correctly and he didn't.
Open Letter To Michigan Homeowners: Let Young Adults Trick or Treat
I remember exactly where I was the day Halloween died for me. October 31st, 2010 in Rochester Hills, MI. It was on this date that my brother and his wife returned to my parent's house after only being gone for 10 minutes and told me that they were turned away by 5 houses in a row all saying the same thing: "You're TOO OLD to be trick or treating. This is for kids!"
Has a Hurricane Ever Hit Michigan?
Michigan is so far away from the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico it's crazy to think a hurricane could touch us. Or is it?. The answer to that question is complicated and very surprising. The closest hurricanes on the East side of the United States occur in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, which is nearly 1,000 miles away. Here's how the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a hurricane,
16 Things You Can Find In Most Michigan Freezers
Are you a true Michigander? Test yourself with the following list of:
Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?
What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
Watch This Talented Artist Paint a Mural in Ypsilanti in Under a Minute
Cory Schneider is an up-and-coming Michigan artist who is becoming known for her artwork and unique murals. The Ypsilanti resident just completed her biggest project to date, a 40 by 20-foot mural on the side of a building located in her hometown. As an added bonus, Schneider documented the completion...
Bobcats Are Being Spotted In Lower Michigan, Are They A Threat?
Bobcats are being spotted more and more in lower Michigan, but do they pose any threat?. One of my hobbies is setting up trail cameras to watch deer from June all the way to the end of January. I like to watch the deer horns grow, plus monitor the deer in my area to know which deer to harvest and which deer to let grow longer.
Did a Bear Get Locked in a Car in West Michigan?
When you see things about your neighborhood on social media, you always have to wonder if it is true or not. Such was the case on Sunday, October 16th, when various posts on social media that told the story of a person who called police about an incident with their car. When police arrived, "they found the vehicle locked with a bear inside." The posts also included several pictures of a very trashed interior of a car and a picture of a black bear standing in someone's yard.
The Once-Abandoned, Haunted 6th Police Precinct: Detroit, Michigan
The old 6th Precinct Police Station in Detroit, Michigan: historic, deserted and haunted. After the groundbreaking ceremony on June 19, 1930, this $83,100 historic building began covering parts of southwest Detroit until they wrapped it up and moved to new quarters in 1986. The new location & building for the 6th Precinct was/is 11450 Warwick Street.
YES! There are Freshwater Jellyfish In The Great Lakes and Michigan
I thought I knew a lot about nature and science. I practically live on the Discover, History, and Animal Planet channels when I'm not watching sports. So to say I love learning about nature and animals is a bit of an understatement. So how, in 37 years of living, am...
The Taunting Between Michigan State And U of M Fans Has Begun
In the words of fabled U of M historian John Bacon: "The only thing more annoying than a week of juvenile taunting between Michigan and Michigan State fans? Two weeks of it." MSU's Weird Tweet Opened Round One Of The Annual 'Taunt Bowl'. The Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry is...
Toys R Us Inside Every Macy’s Location Including Okemos
Just when you thought that "Toys R Us" stores were a thing of the past, they are back, but on a smaller scale. Shoppers are so happy to hear about this and why not? Toys R Us has opened 14 locations inside one of our favorite stores, Macy's!. According to...
Jackson’s “Mansion Row” of the Early 1900s
An MLive article referred to this area as “a tree-lined street that the affluent and influential finance and industry leaders called home.” That street was West Main, now known as West Michigan Avenue. Driving down that street section you’ll still see some of the old original mansions, some in all their glory, some modified, some not there anymore.
Wait… Is There REALLY A Hairy Trout In Michigan?
I saw a picture of a postcard pop up on my timeline on Facebook and immediately started laughing my butt off because I don't think I've ever seen anything as goofy as this. The picture is from the Fred Bear Museum in Grayling and the front features an Alaskan Furbearing Trout.
