As my son gets older, he likes to ask "can I ride in the front seat?". That's a great question. I wasn't clear on the answer nor the legal repercussions. He just turned 10 and I can remember wanting to ride in the front seat at his age. Truth be told, I was riding in the front seat when I was 5. Keep in mind, this was in the late 70's, one of our food groups at school lunch was lead paint chips. I loved riding in the front seat because I felt like a "grownup" and I could see the road coming at us.

