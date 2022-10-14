On the eve of his 60th birthday and the release of a new Red Hot Chili Peppers album, we look at his best bits. Born Michael Peter Balzary, Flea (nicknamed for his small stature as well as his onstage antics) is one of those rare bassists who you can recognise from a single note. From his early days as a sock-wearing punk funk in LA to the uncluttered global thump of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, he remains one of the most iconic bassists of all time.

3 DAYS AGO