Guitar World Magazine
Mooer wants to “supercharge your one-man band” with its new Looper X2 and Drummer X2 pedals
Mooer is encouraging musicians to “supercharge" their one-man bands with its two new pedal offerings, the Looper X2 and Drummer X2. Both are packed with a host of handy features aimed at facilitating “practice sessions as well as live performances by empowering the player to start jamming as soon as possible."
Guitar World Magazine
Zakk Wylde says he still needs to learn Dimebag Darrell's guitar parts for Pantera's upcoming reunion tour
Zakk Wylde says he has yet to learn his electric guitar parts for Pantera’s upcoming reunion tour. In a new interview with the SDR Show, the Ozzy Osbourne guitarist – who said he was “beyond honored” to be filling Dimebag Darrell’s monumental shoes during the trek earlier this year – explains (transcribed by Blabbermouth (opens in new tab)): “I don’t know [how to play] the songs.
Guitar World Magazine
Ed Sheeran sparks guitar sale surge at local store after performing free gig in his hometown
The chart-smashing singer-songwriter took to the Ipswich Town Hall steps for a spontaneous show – then gifted his guitar to a young fan in the audience. Ed Sheeran returned to his hometown of Ipswich, England, earlier this month to treat the townspeople to a free, last-minute performance. The gig,...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch John Mayer wield his custom Charvel for a performance of Never Gonna Be Alone featuring Jacob Collier and Lizzy McAlpine
Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.
Guitar World Magazine
Yvette Young announces new Covet lineup: “This is my shot at trying one more time”
The math-rock virtuoso will be joined by Brandon Dove and Jessica Burdeaux for the band's upcoming Rebirth tour. Math-rock electric guitar virtuoso Yvette Young has announced a new line-up for her math-rock band Covet, saying this new-look assembly is her shot at “trying one more time." In a statement...
Guitar World Magazine
Flea's 10 Greatest bass playing moments
On the eve of his 60th birthday and the release of a new Red Hot Chili Peppers album, we look at his best bits. Born Michael Peter Balzary, Flea (nicknamed for his small stature as well as his onstage antics) is one of those rare bassists who you can recognise from a single note. From his early days as a sock-wearing punk funk in LA to the uncluttered global thump of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, he remains one of the most iconic bassists of all time.
Guitar World Magazine
Hugh Cornwell: “I can’t fathom what the attraction is about a relic guitar. It’s battered and beaten up, and suddenly it’s 10 times the price?”
The ex-Stranglers guitarist confesses to being a bona fide Tele addict and talks about the business of buying and selling gear, including a peach of a deal on a ’64 Silvertone. Prolific, iconoclastic, and as he reveals here in this tell-all confessional about a life spent buying electric guitars,...
Guitar World Magazine
Ernie Ball Music Man DarkRay 5 review
The DarkRay 5 is an impeccably built fountain of versatile and useful sounds, and is the perfect option for players who love the StingRay’s feel, tone, and character, but want even more options. Last year, Ernie Ball Music Man captured the hearts, minds and fingers of thousands of bassists...
