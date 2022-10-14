ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Drought watch remains for 20 counties, mostly in central Pa.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Monday after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties and remains for 20 counties. Residents in those counties are asked to continue their voluntary water conservation. “While significant recent rainfall has helped,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture

HARRISBURG — People who live in rural Pennsylvania face unique barriers to health care, broadband, and economic opportunities. About 3.4 million people, or roughly 26% of Pennsylvania’s residents, live in the commonwealth’s 48 rural counties, according to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, a state agency. Pennsylvania’s governor...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Pa. corrections staffers to soon begin wearing body cameras

Body cameras will soon begin to be worn by state corrections department employees who work outside state prisons and community corrections centers to halt contraband from entering those secured facilities. A $90,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, along with matching funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pa. Latino voters still lean Democratic as Republicans work to woo them

Editor’s note: For the latest on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts. Latino voters have traditionally been a strong Democratic voting bloc, but Republicans are no longer ceding those votes to the opposition.
