With clear skies, cool air and colorful leaves, central Pa. to have a typical fall week
Mother Nature is blessing the midstate with nearly a week of sunshine and crisp fall temperatures. Other than some cloudy Tuesday skies, this week will be sunny and dry, with temperatures ranging from the low 50s to low 70s, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said highs will peak...
Drought watch remains for 20 counties, mostly in central Pa.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Monday after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties and remains for 20 counties. Residents in those counties are asked to continue their voluntary water conservation. “While significant recent rainfall has helped,...
PennDOT updating cost estimates to finish central Pa. thruway project
SHAMOKIN DAM – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is updating its cost estimates to complete the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway. Before the jump in inflation, PennDOT estimated the total cost of the 12.4-mile limited access highway in central Pennsylvania would be $900 million. The cost estimate in 2015, the...
Hundreds of PPL customers without power in Pa.
There is a power outage near South Progress Ave. in Susquehanna Township. The outage is impacting 71 customers in the area, according to PPL Electric Utilities. The power went out in the area shortly before 10 a.m.
New housing; brothers’ hearts; drought watch: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. High: 55; Low: 35. Sunny. dozen new housing developments are planned for central Pa., including apartments within the Hershey West End project. Choosing sides: Latino voters have traditionally been a strong Democratic voting bloc, but Republicans are no longer ceding...
Dept. of Ag announces 24 farm preservations, including central Pa. properties
The Pennsylvania Land Preservation Board has approved another round of farm preservation deals worth nearly $7.5 million, including several properties in the south-central region, the Pa. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The latest round of approvals covers over 2,000 acres on 24 farms in 10 counties, according to the department....
Pa. town resident tries removing political sign, gets cut by razors attached to it | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
2 shopping centers sold, and 20 other commercial real estate deals in central Pa.
AutoZone, a law firm, a logistics company, a marketing company and a wealth advisory firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Two shopping centers were also sold. Our latest list (the last one was back in September) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland,...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022
Chambersburg visits CD East in high school football action — Abington Heights 14, Scranton 13. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture
HARRISBURG — People who live in rural Pennsylvania face unique barriers to health care, broadband, and economic opportunities. About 3.4 million people, or roughly 26% of Pennsylvania’s residents, live in the commonwealth’s 48 rural counties, according to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, a state agency. Pennsylvania’s governor...
Pa. woman charged after shooting at boyfriend a dozen times: report
A western Pennsylvania woman is in jail after shooting her boyfriend during a domestic dispute, according to a story from WPXI. The news station said that police in McKees Rocks were called to an incident along Gardner Street at about 2:21 a.m. Sunday. Upon arriving, police discovered a man with...
Postal worker holdup leads to arrests of group involved in muscle car theft ring
DETROIT — Thieves are using cloned key fobs to steal Dodge muscle cars and other high-powered vehicles directly from dealerships and even automakers in Michigan, then selling them for tens of thousands of dollars less than their value, according to authorities and court records. For one Ohio-based theft ring,...
Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police
NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
Pa. Ag Secretary seeks proposals to help boost hemp sales, exports
Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Monday called for proposals from nonprofit marketing and promotion organizations for projects aimed at increasing sales, export or consumer awareness of Pennsylvania hemp products. The department plans to award $200,000 in matching funds to reimburse up to half of project costs, with a minimum grant...
Pa. corrections staffers to soon begin wearing body cameras
Body cameras will soon begin to be worn by state corrections department employees who work outside state prisons and community corrections centers to halt contraband from entering those secured facilities. A $90,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, along with matching funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, will...
Coyotes corner dog walker in Massachusetts: Here is how to protect yourself
Police issued a public warning this weekend after a Swampscott, Mass., resident was cornered by a pack of coyotes while walking their dog. The Swampscott Police Department said the person phoned for help around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after a large group of coyotes circled them and their dog on a residential road. The animals were not backing down, the caller told police.
3 Pennsylvania colleges among U.S.’s ‘best’: study
Three colleges in Pennsylvania have been listed among the country’s best. One snuck in among the top 10 rankings while the other two were in the top 20. SIMILAR STORIES: College football Week 7 top 25 ballot: Our rankings and how far Penn State fell after Michigan loss. WalletHub...
I feel like Pennsylvania’s juvenile justice system failed me | Opinion
Every youth needs support when entering state systems - it doesn’t matter if they enter the justice or child welfare system. Each youth’s needs are different, and not every case is the same. Many don’t have much support at all. I know this, from many of my friends who were in both systems and from my own direct experience.
Vote NO to Dr. Mehmet Oz in November | PennLive letters
As an obstetrician-gynecologist that has been serving Pennsylvania women for over 15 years and as a proud Armenian-American, I felt compelled to write this letter urging Pennsylvania voters to not vote for Dr. Mehmet Oz. Why? To put it bluntly, Dr. Oz is amoral. I find it reprehensible that he...
Pa. Latino voters still lean Democratic as Republicans work to woo them
Editor’s note: For the latest on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts. Latino voters have traditionally been a strong Democratic voting bloc, but Republicans are no longer ceding those votes to the opposition.
