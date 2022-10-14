No labels: Some election overseers want to make their offices nonpartisan to inspire greater trust

Read full article on original website
Suits: Murray – Smiley should be debate instead of Town Hall
Washington senator candidates Patty Murray (D) and Tiffany Smiley (R) will formally participate in a one-hour Town Hall, airing on KIRO 7 and streaming on its digital platforms Sunday, Oct. 30, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. During the Town Hall, candidates will answer live questions asked by residents, including those...
nypressnews.com
The Times recommends: Reject Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B
There are so many things wrong with Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B, it’s hard to know where to start. Both measures would radically change elections for mayor, City Council and city attorney. They are confusing, ill-conceived and unnecessary. Proposition 1A is known as “approval voting.” It would allow voters...
Washington eyes stricter mask rule for outdoor workers
All outdoor workers are sensitive to wildfire smoke, according to the Washington Department of Labor and Industries, which plans to lower the threshold for requiring smoke-filtering masks. Under emergency rules, workers this year had to wear respirators when the Air Quality Index hit 550, far worse than the 301 that...
Chronicle
Ferguson Seeks $24.6 Million From Facebook for Campaign Finance Violations
OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson is seeking the maximum penalty of $24.6 million against Facebook's parent company, Meta, for violations of Washington's campaign finance transparency law. A King County Superior Court judge ruled on Oct. 6 that Meta had 822 intentional violations of Washington's law, which requires campaign...
nbcrightnow.com
Bob Ferguson formally asks for maximum penalty for Facebook violating Washington campaign laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Attorney General Bob Ferguson has formally filed a motion asking the King County Superior Court to give the maximum penalty to Meta for Facebook's violations of Washington's campaign finance law. On Oct. 6, King County Superior Court ruled that Meta intentionally violated Washington law 822 times. Because...
When Can You Legally Use Your Car Horn in Washington State?
When Can You Legally Honk Your Car Horn In Washington State?. We've all been there. You're driving down the road, and someone cuts you off. Or maybe they're driving too slowly, and you're in a hurry. In either case, your first instinct is to honk your horn. But is that legal? When can you use your car horn in Washington State?
Gov. Inslee talks future of homelessness policy during Seattle shelter tours
SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Seattle Friday, touring agencies assisting to provide care and housing as the state grapples with how to help thousands of homeless people. “We have just invested over $800 million in state funds to help all cities across the state of Washington,” Inslee...
capitolhillseattle.com
Why CHOP ended in bloodshed: Report blames police lies, mayoral dysfunction, and ‘intentional manipulation of protestor fear’
Among the 34 recommendations produced in the latest in a series of planned reports from the Office of Inspector General for Public Safety examining City Hall and the Seattle Police Department’s flawed response to the 2020’s Black Lives Matter and anti-police protests and the formation of CHOP on Capitol Hill, there is one missing recommendation that the day by day examination of the actions from leaders like then-Mayor Jenny Durkan and Chief Carmen Best illustrates very clearly.
Chronicle
Lewis County Says Public Lands Commissioner Acted Illegally With Carbon Project
In a letter to the Department of Natural Resources, the Lewis County commissioners are claiming Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz violated the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) in a project to sequester forest lands as a trade for carbon credits. The work would set aside 10,000 acres of Washington...
KXRO.com
New maps detail routes to tsunami safety for Coastal Washington
New maps have been created for the Twin Harbors coast that shows routes to tsunami safety in case of an emergency. The maps were created as part of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) efforts to provide tsunami safety information to communities along Washington’s coast. Geologists modeled...
Persons of interest sought as Washington’s Nakia Creek Fire explodes in size
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying persons and vehicles of interest in an ongoing fire investigation in Washington state that is inching closer to homes.
pugetsound.edu
University of Idaho’s ban on birth control – here we go…
The University of Idaho recently announced in response to the state’s abortion law that it will no longer be providing birth control to its students. The announcement, made by the University’s general council, not only banned staff from offering birth control to students but also included restrictions on speech. According to the email sent to university employees, they are no longer allowed to speak in support of abortion at work and if they do so they could face a felony conviction. This announcement was made in light of Idaho’s near total abortion ban effective Aug. 25. Exceptions are made only in cases of rape and incest or when the mother’s life is at risk, as shown by a report made to local authorities.
Governor, Seattle mayor visit factory; back tiny house villages as “efficient” homelessness solution
A statewide push to fight homelessness is in full force. Encampments in Tacoma and under I-5 near Northgate were getting cleared out on Friday. This year, Washington lawmakers approved $800 million to address homelessness – more than ever before. A major chunk of that – about $300 million – goes towards rapid housing, like tiny house villages.
KOMO News
Report: Whitman College ranked #1 in Washington ahead of UW, WSU
SEATTLE, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) Cougars and University of Washington (UW) Husky students have one thing in common: Neither one of their schools is number one in Washington state. According to a new report by WalletHub of 2023's Best Colleges & Universities, Whitman College in Walla Walla...
MyNorthwest.com
Attorney: Seattle created ‘dangerous situation’ leading to CHOP murder
On June 20, 2020, a 19-year-old man was killed inside the city’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone, an area that formed after protests took over Seattle over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. On surveillance video, the man, Lorenzo Anderson, was seen being shot. Marcel Long has...
Department of Justice sending money to western Washington to combat gun violence
SEATTLE — U.S. Attorney Nick Brown’s office announced Thursday $268,000 dollars from the Department of Justice is coming to western Washington to combat gun violence. The funds will go to expand its Project Safe Neighborhood Program to Pierce, Snohomish, and Clark Counties. The funding comes as those counties...
Details emerge about Orting School Board director charged in Jan. 6 insurrection
ORTING, Wash. — It has been nearly two years since the January 6 insurrection, but earlier this week, federal agents arrested two local men who are accused of attacking officers at the U.S. Capitol when it was breached. KIRO 7 has obtained the court documents and statements from the...
Chronicle
Proposed Airport in Rural Thurston County Will Remain Under Consideration for Now
A rural site in Thurston County remains in the running for a new airport after a state commission altered its selection plans. The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission had planned to identify two sites for further study by Oct. 15 and select one preferred site by June 2023. In a recent...
Are You Required to Have a Front License Plate in Washington?
I see a lot of cars and trucks in Washington that don't have license plates installed on the front. When we bought our family car a year or so ago, there was a length of time when it also didn't have its front plate installed. The car was most likely purchased by the dealer out of state, where two license plates aren't required. Needless to say, I installed the hardware, put the plate on, and never thought about it again.
Six Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington State
WASHINGTON STATE — There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. “It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
