Washington State

No labels: Some election overseers want to make their offices nonpartisan to inspire greater trust

By Spokane Public Radio
spokanepublicradio.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nypressnews.com

The Times recommends: Reject Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B

There are so many things wrong with Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B, it’s hard to know where to start. Both measures would radically change elections for mayor, City Council and city attorney. They are confusing, ill-conceived and unnecessary. Proposition 1A is known as “approval voting.” It would allow voters...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Ferguson Seeks $24.6 Million From Facebook for Campaign Finance Violations

OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson is seeking the maximum penalty of $24.6 million against Facebook's parent company, Meta, for violations of Washington's campaign finance transparency law. A King County Superior Court judge ruled on Oct. 6 that Meta had 822 intentional violations of Washington's law, which requires campaign...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

When Can You Legally Use Your Car Horn in Washington State?

When Can You Legally Honk Your Car Horn In Washington State?. We've all been there. You're driving down the road, and someone cuts you off. Or maybe they're driving too slowly, and you're in a hurry. In either case, your first instinct is to honk your horn. But is that legal? When can you use your car horn in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
capitolhillseattle.com

Why CHOP ended in bloodshed: Report blames police lies, mayoral dysfunction, and ‘intentional manipulation of protestor fear’

Among the 34 recommendations produced in the latest in a series of planned reports from the Office of Inspector General for Public Safety examining City Hall and the Seattle Police Department’s flawed response to the 2020’s Black Lives Matter and anti-police protests and the formation of CHOP on Capitol Hill, there is one missing recommendation that the day by day examination of the actions from leaders like then-Mayor Jenny Durkan and Chief Carmen Best illustrates very clearly.
SEATTLE, WA
KXRO.com

New maps detail routes to tsunami safety for Coastal Washington

New maps have been created for the Twin Harbors coast that shows routes to tsunami safety in case of an emergency. The maps were created as part of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) efforts to provide tsunami safety information to communities along Washington’s coast. Geologists modeled...
WASHINGTON STATE
pugetsound.edu

University of Idaho’s ban on birth control – here we go…

The University of Idaho recently announced in response to the state’s abortion law that it will no longer be providing birth control to its students. The announcement, made by the University’s general council, not only banned staff from offering birth control to students but also included restrictions on speech. According to the email sent to university employees, they are no longer allowed to speak in support of abortion at work and if they do so they could face a felony conviction. This announcement was made in light of Idaho’s near total abortion ban effective Aug. 25. Exceptions are made only in cases of rape and incest or when the mother’s life is at risk, as shown by a report made to local authorities.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Governor, Seattle mayor visit factory; back tiny house villages as “efficient” homelessness solution

A statewide push to fight homelessness is in full force. Encampments in Tacoma and under I-5 near Northgate were getting cleared out on Friday. This year, Washington lawmakers approved $800 million to address homelessness – more than ever before. A major chunk of that – about $300 million – goes towards rapid housing, like tiny house villages.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Report: Whitman College ranked #1 in Washington ahead of UW, WSU

SEATTLE, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) Cougars and University of Washington (UW) Husky students have one thing in common: Neither one of their schools is number one in Washington state. According to a new report by WalletHub of 2023's Best Colleges & Universities, Whitman College in Walla Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Are You Required to Have a Front License Plate in Washington?

I see a lot of cars and trucks in Washington that don't have license plates installed on the front. When we bought our family car a year or so ago, there was a length of time when it also didn't have its front plate installed. The car was most likely purchased by the dealer out of state, where two license plates aren't required. Needless to say, I installed the hardware, put the plate on, and never thought about it again.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Six Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington State

WASHINGTON STATE — There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. “It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

