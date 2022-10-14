ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Sen. Cory Booker said 'there should be no super PACs for anyone,' but now he's raising money for one

By Hanna Kang
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmeEj_0iYkgObv00
Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey. AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades
  • Sen. Cory Booker is fundraising for former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' anti-gun super PAC.
  • In the past, Booker was opposed to super PACs, saying "there should be no super PACs for anyone."
  • The Democratic senator from New Jersey, who ran for president in 2019, rejected contributions from corporate PACs.

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker used to hate on super PACs, saying "there should be no super PACs for anyone."

Now, less than a month away from the 2022 midterm election, he's raising money for a super PAC — one led by former Democratic Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

In a fundraising email this week, Booker asked his supporters to contribute to the Giffords PAC, founded by Giffords and her husband Mark Kelly — now a US senator representing Arizona — to elect supporters of gun control to public office.

"The cost of gun violence is immeasurable," he wrote in the email. "Every gunshot wound and every mass shooting leaves an indelible mark on our nation's soul."

Alluding to the upcoming election in November, he added: "Giffords is leading the fight on this issue, and if we can win a few more seats this November, greater change is possible."

He ended the email with the call to action: "Can you please contribute $3, or whatever amount you can afford today, directly to Giffords PAC? Please help my friend Gabby Giffords continue her fight to make our communities safer from gun violence."

'No super PACs for anyone'

In the past, Booker hasn't been so keen on super PACs.

When asked in 2019 by Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic whether a super PAC that is supporting his candidacy for president should be shut down, Booker responded, "I believe there should be no super PACs for anyone ... I urge anyone and everyone not to have super PACs in this race."

Booker, who at the time was running his 2020 presidential campaign, said his election will be "run and powered by the people."

"That's why we're not taking corporate money, federal lobbyist money, pharma executive money," Booker told Bobic.

But Steve Phillips, a wealthy Democratic donor who was Booker's classmate at Stanford University, created a super PAC, Dream United, to support Booker's candidacy.

In response to Phillips' launching a super PAC supporting Booker's presidential bid, Booker spokesman Jeff Giertz restated Booker's opposition to super PACs.

In an email to HuffPost, he wrote: "Cory 2020 is rejecting contributions from corporate PACs and federal lobbyists. Cory opposes super PACs aiming to support his or anyone's candidacy for president."

The PAC eventually shut down, after Booker reiterated his stance on super PACs and donors showed little interest.

Booker's office did not respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Originally named the Americans for Responsible Solutions Political Action Committee, Giffords PAC was created after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — two years after the Jan. 8, 2011, mass shooting in Tucson that killed six people and injured Giffords and 12 others at a constituent event.

Since then, the United States has endured numerous mass shootings, many of which have involved assault-style rifles capable of firing dozens of rounds per minute.

Giffords PAC initially formed as a super PAC, which allows it to raise and spend unlimited amounts of money, including from corporate, labor union, and certain "dark money" nonprofit sources, to advocate for and against political candidates.

In 2016, federal records indicate it evolved into a so-called "hybrid PAC" — a committee that operates both as a super PAC and a traditional PAC, with the latter empowered to make limited but direct financial contributions to political candidates.

Booker's fundraising message leads donors to a donation page where money raised will go to the super PAC side of the operation.

The committee reported nearly $5 million in reserve as of August 31, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Comments / 6

Related
POLITICO

Fetterman campaign to Dem super PAC: Drop dead

Last weekend, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman’s campaign issued a warning to donors about a purported scam. And for once, it wasn’t Fetterman’s Republican opponent Mehmet Oz, at whom they were leveling the charge. On Twitter and over email, Fetterman’s campaign manager, Brendan McPhillips, laid into...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

Dem candidates swamp GOP in House fundraising

Democrats may face an uphill battle to keep their razor-thin House majority, but they are dominating the cash dash in the final months of the midterms. Democratic candidates outraised their Republican opponents — in many cases by 2 to 1 margins — in 50 of the 65 most competitive House races in the third quarter of the year, according to a POLITICO analysis of campaign finance reports.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Bill Maher says Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is an 'idiot' on 'a scale almost impossible to parody'

Bill Maher slammed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday. Maher took aim at the candidate's recent scandals including one centered around Walker's former girlfriend's abortion. He also criticized the candidate for a string of false statements he's previously made. Political commentator Bill Maher took a hit at GOP Senate...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Business Insider

Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban

Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
thecentersquare.com

Gabbard to stump for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate

(The Center Square) – Fresh off her pledge to leave the Democratic Party, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is planning a trip to New Hampshire to stump for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc. Bolduc said Thursday that Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, will be visiting the Granite State...
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

675K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy