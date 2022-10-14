ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, MA

Last year's tournament disappointment is this year's motivation for Pembroke boys soccer

By Kevin Perrington-Turner, The Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago
PEMBROKE — A big part of greatness in sports is sustaining a high level of play for a long period of time.

That’s exactly what the undefeated Pembroke High boys soccer team has accomplished the last two seasons. Making that task a little easier is the scar leftover from the way the 2021 season ended.

Last year, the Titans started 2-2-2 and have been undefeated in the regular season since. Pembroke has won its last 23 regular-season games (the last 14 games of last season and the first nine of this season heading into Tuesday's game against Hingham).

In the middle of that stretch was a disappointing tournament loss to Stoneham last fall. The second-seeded Titans lost to No. 18 Stoneham in the Div. 3 Round of 16 in overtime.

“We’ve got a lot of kids who are intelligent and have a desire to be really good,” said Pembroke coach Adam Scott. “That’s a cultural thing, over the offseason the boys are applying themselves. So I don’t have to get them ready at the start of the season.”

Scott, who grew up in Weymouth, see’s the family aura within his group of players.

With returning seniors such as Declan Crowley, Ethan Sullivan, Mason Dobrowski, Sam Boussy, Evan Jacobson, Cameron Reilly, and Will Pothier, the Titans are brimming with experience.

“We've got a lot of returning players, we have a lot of underclassmen that are contributing, and we have a fantastic family feel,” said Scott. “We have the ingredients to be strong and to have our record. But it’s just the halfway point, so we'll see it where it goes from there.”

“We’ve returned like 19 players since last year,” Scott said. “When we went on that run things started to click and players started to jell. And I think what’s important is that they’re enjoying their soccer.”

Despite the winning culture that’s been developed, the Titans are constantly reminded of their upset lost last season... by their coaches.

“If I’m honest, we mention that last tournament game all the time” said Scott. “I think they also know since getting it ripped from them last year in the tournament that they know it ends quickly.”

The 11 seniors are aware of their talent and to not take their opportunity for granted. They understand the mission.

"When you lose like that you use it as motivation and try to pick out what you can learn from it and use it for the next season," said senior co-captain Owen Kane.

Kane, who shares the field with his twin brother Ben, said he stays motivated by preparing some of the top teams in the Patriot League like Silver Lake and Hingham. Pembroke is aiming to end long droughts against those two Patriot powers.

It also doesn’t hurt that the Titans chemistry is through the rough.

“It’s all about the bonding at school,” said Ben Kane. “We’re all best friends inside of school and I think that carries on the soccer field. I’ve known Declan and Ethan since kindergarten.”

But the Titans haven’t just been winning, they’ve been dominating teams, outscoring teams 38-4 this season.

“We don’t make it too big of a deal but it’s definitely in the back of our minds so we want a bit of revenge,” said Gleason of last year's tournament loss. “We win games by scoring goals so we’re trying to just play our way.”

It’s not all offense, the Titans defense has shown to be stiff and disciplined. It all starts with the back line. So far, Pembroke has shut out their opponent five times this season.

“Our back line this year is very solid even off the bench,” said Gleason. “So really we trust all of the back four and we trust them all season.”

Even their goalkeeper spreads the credit to that backline, which consists of junior Miles Bartolotti and Joe D’Angelo.

“The transition from defense into offense has been spectacular,” said goalkeeper Jack Taylor. “The backline is fantastic, I don’t think I’ve made more than three saves in a game. That’s probably the main reason there's only been four goals let up so far.”

Now back in that position to get to the mountaintop, the Titans have learned from last year's experience.

“Anytime you go out and play, the result is in the balance,” said Scott referring to last year's devastating loss. “But that experience has a little chip on our shoulder because we don’t ever want to feel that again. And I think that drives our inner fire.”

