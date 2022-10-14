Edgewood, Northview set up semifinal showdown

ELLETTSVILLE — As expected, Edgewood and Northview are on a collision course in the semifinals of the Class 3A Edgewood volleyball sectional.

Both trains left the station at the same speed in Thursday's openers as Northview hammered Owen Valley, 25-6, 25-7, 25-11 and Edgewood pushed aside South Vermillion, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14.

Saturday's semifinal slate has Brown County (10-13) vs. Indian Creek (15-12) at 10 a.m. and Northview (26-5) vs. Edgewood (26-5) at 11:45 a.m. Finals are at 6 p.m.

Eastern Greene falls in 5

EASTERN HEIGHTS — What a fantastic start for Eastern Greene. So much so it took a finish of even greater proportions to keep Sullivan's season alive as the Arrows pulled out a 13-25, 18-25, 25-5, 25-18, 15-6 win.

Sullivan (21-10) moves on to a semifinal match with South Knox (13-8), while Eastern ends up 14-16, with its most wins in a season since 2015 (18-13).

North Central sweeps Lighthouse

CLAY CITY — North Central opened the Class 1A Clay City Sectional in fast fashion sweeping Lighthouse Christian, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10.

The T-Birds (15-16) got off to big leads in all three sets, jumping up 13-8 in Set 1, 11-4 in Set 2 and 10-3 in Set 3.

The Lions finish the year 12-11, while North Central advances to a semifinal meeting with White River Valley (12-12) on Saturday.