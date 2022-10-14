Read full article on original website
Welcome toWeek 6of the 2022 NFL season,where no top-10 team is safe. TheGreen Bay Packers' offense was silent in a loss to the New York Jets -- one week after losing to the New York Giants. Speaking of the Giants, they handed Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens their third loss of the season. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers(No. 6 in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers(No. 9) suffered losses at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively.
Week 6 of the NFL season is upon us. TheWashington CommandersandChicago Bearsgot things started with a mundane, er -- low-scoring affair Thursday. Sunday didn't hesitate to spice things up. The Buffalo Billsimproved to 5-1 by besting theKansas City Chiefs, 24-20, in a rematch of January's divisional round showdown between two...
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay knows the direction Philly sports is going right now. "We up! Philly's up right now," cornerback Darius Slay said. "We're going up. Up, up, up." Slay had one of the Eagles' three interceptions of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush during their Sunday...
