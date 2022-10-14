Victims’ families upset with Parkland school shooter sentence

Ilan and Lori Alhadeff, center, react as they hear that their daughter's murderer will not receive the death penalty. [ AMY BETH BENNETT | South Florida Sun-Sentinel ]

The big story: Resolution came in the sentencing phase of the Parkland school shooter on Thursday.

Prosecutors sought the death penalty for the now-24-year-old who killed 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, and injured another 17. The defense raised mitigating circumstances in hopes of avoiding capital punishment.

After seven hours of deliberation, the jury returned a recommendation that left the victims’ families outraged.

“This should have been the death penalty, 100%,” said Lori Aldaheff, whose daughter Alyssa was among those killed. “Seventeen people were brutally murdered on Feb. 14, 2018. I sent my daughter to school and she was shot eight times. I am so beyond disappointed and frustrated with this outcome. I cannot understand. I just don’t understand.”

Hot topics

Hurricane aftermath: A Lee County high school senior seeks a return to normalcy after Hurricane Ian, with little relief in sight. “I feel like I’m having a mental breakdown,” Bailey Spotz told the Fort Myers News-Press. • The Lee district announced it would reopen another 15 schools next week, bringing the total to 29% of its 98 campuses, the Fort Myers News-Press reports.

Gender lessons: A working group established by the Florida Department of Education has begun crafting guidelines to help schools implement new law on teaching about sexual identity and gender orientation, the News Services of Florida reports. • The State Board of Education will consider a rule to revoke the certification of teachers who violate the law, WEAR reports. More from the Washington Post.

Book challenges: The Escambia County school district returned the Bible to schools as approved instructional material after temporarily removing it as a challenged book, the Pensacola News-Journal reports.

Scholarships: An Orange County middle school student found a fresh start at a new school using Florida’s tax credit scholarship for bullied students, WFTV reports. About 1,800 students statewide have received a scholarship since the program’s inception.

Testing: Volusia County students will see their testing schedule cut almost in half with the district’s new assessment calendar, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.

Leadership: The Miami-Dade County School Board rejected its superintendent’s request for a deputy chief of staff with a six-figure salary, the Miami Herald reports. The board gave the superintendent a chance to revise the job description and salary range.

What’s in a name? The Palm Beach County school district is preparing to name its first new high school in 17 years, the Palm Beach Post reports.

In higher ed

Some university professors are suing the state over its new law relating to the instruction of race. A federal judge chided the law as Orwellian during a hearing on the suit, the News Service of Florida reports.

The University of Florida received its largest individual donation ever. The Dr. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Family Foundation made a $100 million gift to the school’s Scripps biomedical research facility.

Critics of UF’s presidential search complained it didn’t meet the Legislature’s intent on transparency. The university system’s incoming chancellor, who also co-sponsored the measure in the state Senate, disagrees, Florida Politics reports.

• • •

