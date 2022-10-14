Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Former Buc Mike Alstott leads Northside Christian with winning mindset
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rain or shine, Mike Alstott knows what it takes to win. As a former NFL pro that won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002, there’s plenty of knowledge to share. Now in his 11th season as Northside Christian's football head...
Hillsborough & Pinellas Week 8 Roundup & Top performances
Are you not entertained yet? We know that line gets used quite frequently, but the high school football season between Hillsborough and Pinellas counties have been interesting when it comes to Friday night results lately. Take the highly anticipated matchup between Tampa Bay Tech and Wharton. ...
995qyk.com
How Cold Will It Get In Tampa Bay Tomorrow?
Brrrrrrr! Our first big blast of fall weather (some might say winter weather) is about to hit us. After Hurricane Ian, we got treated to some early season cooler temperatures. Seems like those first few cool moments don’t come until late October. But the hurricane sucked up the moisture and humidity and brought it north when it left Florida. It was a nice little parting gift after leaving so much destruction and chaos.
Tarpon Springs Man Wins $1,000,000 On Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of
wmfe.org
More than two weeks after Hurricane Ian, this central Florida neighborhood remains almost inaccessible because of flooding
In central Florida, widespread flooding still is receding more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. In one neighborhood, the only road in and out remains washed out, leaving many residents stranded. Getting to Lake Harney Woods is no easy task. The bridge here across the St. Johns River is impassable...
995qyk.com
Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?
What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
10NEWS
It's finally happening: Florida's cold front season is here
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — By now, you might have heard that we have a cold front bringing some much nicer weather for the weekend — but wait, there's more!. A second and much stronger cold front is looking likely Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. We will take...
floridainsider.com
10 gorgeous bike trails to visit in Florida
Group of people cycling on bike trail in Florida – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by: Sheri Armstrong. Florida is the land of having fun in the sun. The Sunshine State has an incredible offer of 175 state parks and has been recognized as a leader in the development of recreational trails nationally. From its city and county trails to the state Greenways & Trails system, Florida has an enormous variety of trails, either finished or planned.
Winning ticket for Mega Millions $494 million jackpot sold in Florida
Two people have won the jackpot from Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the Mega Millions website.
Tropical Storm Karl weakens overnight to post-tropical cyclone
Tropical Storm Karl was been downgraded as it neared the coast of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
Bicyclist killed in crash that shut down part of Dale Mabry Highway
Police said a bicyclist died in a collision on Dale Mabry Highway Monday morning.
Heads up, drivers: Traffic pacing coming early Tuesday morning on SB I-75 in Pasco County
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Traffic on southbound Interstate 75 in central to southern Pasco County will be paced slowly by law enforcement between specific times Tuesday. For up to 20 minutes at a time between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 6 p.m., drivers will be paced to drive about 15 mph, weather permitting.
2 killed after crashing into fence, tree in Hernando County
Two Hernando County residents died Sunday morning after crashing their pickup truck, troopers said.
cltampa.com
20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year
This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?
How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
Florida homeowners can soon apply for hurricane home improvement grants
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During Florida's special legislative session, the state voted to reenact the "My Safe Florida Home" program. The program does two things: provide free home inspections to identify recommended home improvements to mitigate hurricane damage and provide grant money for eligible homeowners to make those improvements.
DJ Pauly D, Steve Aoki, Shaq to perform at Armature Works ‘Haunted Carnival’
A variety of famous DJs are scheduled to perform at Armature Works' second annual "Haunted Carnival" Halloween weekend.
country1025.com
“Everyone Is Moving To Florida!” Here Are the Top 25 States Moving There Most, Including Massachusetts
And here I was thinking Massachusetts would be #1 on this list. I feel like at a certain age most Massachusalites… errr… Massachusetters? No. Most Massholes feel the gravitational pull dragging them away from the cold and the snow – to the sunny warmth of Florida beach life. But alas, we aren’t the top state in the country packing up and moving to the Sunshine State.
Drive-By Shot Fired At Tampa Middle School
The door was closed and the stairwell blocked off for storage
